Teachers are the backbone of America’s schools, but the future of the profession is in a precarious state.

The expertise and skill required to do the job well is often underestimated, while the ever-increasing demands of the job are not well understood or sometimes misrepresented.

That’s why Education Week has launched an ambitious new project to portray the reality of teaching and help guide more effective policies and practices for the workforce of more than 3 million educators: The State of Teaching.

The project—which we will produce annually—is built on exclusive, nationally representative data from the EdWeek Research Center and on-the-ground reporting from EdWeek journalists.

Our mission is to shed light on the experiences, attitudes, and morale of teachers. We aim to bust myths and challenge oversimplified narratives. We will capture vivid stories from teachers—the everyday highs and lows. And ultimately, we hope to surface new insights that can lead to innovative and effective solutions to empower this essential profession.