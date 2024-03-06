JUST LAUNCHED: The State of Teaching, Education Week's exclusive report. Explore the project.

  • Teachers are the backbone of America’s schools, but the future of the profession is in a precarious state.

    The expertise and skill required to do the job well is often underestimated, while the ever-increasing demands of the job are not well understood or sometimes misrepresented.

    That’s why Education Week has launched an ambitious new project to portray the reality of teaching and help guide more effective policies and practices for the workforce of more than 3 million educators: The State of Teaching.

    The project—which we will produce annually—is built on exclusive, nationally representative data from the EdWeek Research Center and on-the-ground reporting from EdWeek journalists.

    Our mission is to shed light on the experiences, attitudes, and morale of teachers. We aim to bust myths and challenge oversimplified narratives. We will capture vivid stories from teachers—the everyday highs and lows. And ultimately, we hope to surface new insights that can lead to innovative and effective solutions to empower this essential profession.







      Featured Story

      Jacqueline Chaney ask her 2nd graders a question during class at New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 25, 2023.
      The 'Difficult, Beautiful' Work of Teaching
      From sunup to sundown, America's teachers grapple with countless decisions, interruptions, joys, and frustrations.
      Read the Story






    Teaching Profession The State of Teaching What One Record-Setting Teacher Shortage Can Tell Us About the Profession
    Oklahoma struggles mightily with the widespread perception that teaching is a low-wage, high-stress, low-respect profession.
    Madeline Will
    13 min read
    Students in Sofia Alvarez-Briglie's class test the design of their experiments during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
    Students in Sofia Alvarez-Briglie's class at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., test the design of their science experiments on Nov. 13, 2023. Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic decline in teacher-prep enrollments, and teachers there say pay and politics have affected the profession's desirability.
    Brett Deering for Education Week
    Teaching Profession The State of Teaching 'I Probably Cried Every Night': The Truth About Supporting New Teachers
    New teachers are in hot demand, but face a changed—and challenging—profession.
    Olina Banerji
    13 min read
    Collage of a teacher, students, clocks, lockers, school buildings.
    Collage by Lincoln Agnew for Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
    Teaching Profession Quiz How Much Do You Know About America's Teachers? Quiz Yourself
    Take our quiz to gauge your knowledge of America's teaching profession—and find links to further reading.
    Madeline Will & Marina Whiteleather
    1 min read
    Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a middle school science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., works with a student during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
    Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a middle school science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., works with a student during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
    Brett Deering for Education Week

    Videos

    Teaching Profession Video From School Lockdown to 'Business as Usual': A Teacher's Day
    From an unexpected school lockdown to building students' confidence in science, it's "business as usual" for this Arizona high school teacher.
    Kaylee Domzalski
    1 min read
    SOT Arizona THUMBNAIL BS
    Teaching Profession Video Nonstop From Classroom to Classroom, an ESOL Teacher's Day
    This ESOL teacher moves from room to room throughout the day, working with students from kindergarten through 5th grade.
    Ileana Najarro & Jaclyn Borowski
    1 min read
    Griselle BS
    Special Education Video Inside an Inclusive Classroom: How Two Teachers Work Together
    This model for inclusive education benefits students of all abilities, and the teachers instructing them.
    Catriona Ni Aolain
    1 min read
    PS15BrooklynNY Edit BS
    Data & Resources

    Teaching Profession The State of Teaching Introducing the Teacher Morale Index
    The EdWeek Research Center's Teacher Morale Index provides a year-over-year look at teachers' enthusiasm.
    Holly Kurtz, Sterling C. Lloyd & Vanessa Solis
    3 min read
    Calendar posted on a bulletin board with sticky notes displaying emojis which become increasingly despondent as the month progresses
    Vanessa Solis/Education Week vis Canva
    Teaching Profession The State of Teaching DATA: 5 Key Insights Into America's Teachers
    Teachers' viewpoints diverge significantly from principals on some core issues, The State of Teaching national survey results show.
    Alex Harwin & Laura Baker
    2 min read
    State of Teaching
    Laura Baker and Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
    School & District Management Download Principals, Are You in Sync With Your Teachers? (Downloadable)
    New data show some important disconnects between teachers' experiences and principals' perceptions of them.
    Lesli A. Maxwell & Vanessa Solis
    1 min read
    teachers meeting at a table
    Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
    School & District Management Download What District Leaders Need to Know About Teacher Morale (Downloadable)
    A discussion guide on morale and some key factors shaping how teachers feel about their jobs.
    Lesli A. Maxwell & Vanessa Solis
    1 min read
    Collage of a school building, clipboard, and strategy.
    Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva

    Our Supporters

    Education Week's The State of Teaching project is supported in part by grants from the following philanthropic partners:



    Charles Butt Foundation
    William & Flora Hewlett Foundation
    The Joyce Foundation
    The Walton Family Foundation




    Our coverage of teachers and the teaching profession is also made possible by general operating support from:



    Carnegie Corporation of New York
    Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
    Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies






    Advisory Board



    Special thanks to the first-ever Education Week Teacher Advisory Panel, a group of teachers from across the country who shared their insights and feedback as we developed the survey and project. They are: Whitney Aragaki, science teacher at Waiākea High School in Hilo, Hawaii; Michelle Faust, literacy coach at Carolina Springs Elementary School in Lexington, S.C; Frank Mata, English teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, Calif.; Claire Mehta, special education teacher at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton, Ill.; Tanya Moorer, instructional literacy coach at Joseph Lee K-8 School in Boston; Jocelyn Providence, math teacher at Baltimore School for the Arts in Baltimore; Luisa Sparrow, special education teacher at Oliver Hazard Perry K-6 School in Boston; Layla Treuhaft-Ali, 5th grade humanities teacher at Bronzeville Classical School in Chicago; and Kathryn Vaughn, art teacher at Brighton Elementary School in Brighton, Tenn.