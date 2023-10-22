We’ve all had tough days in the classroom, and it’s critical that we all get through them so we can come to school the next day in a positive frame of mind.

How can we make that happen?

My response, based on over 21 years in the classroom, is knowing that it always gets better if I just try to do my best the next day.

Here are other responses from teachers on Twitter and Facebook:

There have been worse days...Or I put on a meditation app to reset

Your success rate of making it through the toughest of teaching days is 100%.

It is what it is and it’s done; tomorrow is another day.

I won’t even remember this in July.

(L.I.G) Let it Go

This is a bad day, and those days do happen, this is not the entire school year.

You never have to do today again.

You’re making a difference, even if you can’t always see it.

It will end -- Sometimes I need to remind myself that it’s all temporary - good or bad - it will end.

Tomorrow is a brand new day.

I keep old letters from students to read for 10 mins before going home on such a day.

Remember, you are planting seeds.

Tomorrow will be better! (I normally also follow up with some ice cream!)

I say, 'sometimes failure is the best teacher, even though it is a stern teacher.' And also I’m going to tell my students this tomorrow.

FDR's words, 'A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.'

'Kam kam, ruz beh ruz.' Little by little, day by day. (Translated from Farsi)

It’s hard to talk and teach about resilience without having to practice ourselves; a new day is coming.

Today is only I failure if I don’t learn from it.

I remind myself of the power of 'yet' and the gift of tomorrow.

Thanks to everyone who contributed their thoughts!

This is the first post in a two-part series.

The new question-of-the-week is:

You’re a teacher and you’ve had a very tough day in the classroom. In one sentence (not a run-on), what do you say to yourself and/or do to get beyond it and back into a positive frame of mind for next day?

