How Teachers Get Beyond Tough Days in the Classroom
How Teachers Get Beyond Tough Days in the Classroom

By Larry Ferlazzo — October 22, 2023 2 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
We’ve all had tough days in the classroom, and it’s critical that we all get through them so we can come to school the next day in a positive frame of mind.

How can we make that happen?

My response, based on over 21 years in the classroom, is knowing that it always gets better if I just try to do my best the next day.

Here are other responses from teachers on Twitter and Facebook:

There have been worse days...Or I put on a meditation app to reset
@raebear73
Your success rate of making it through the toughest of teaching days is 100%.
@YYCfrancophile
It is what it is and it’s done; tomorrow is another day.
@corlaprof
I won’t even remember this in July.
@ElisJohnsonEDU
(L.I.G) Let it Go
@1ngramfee
This is a bad day, and those days do happen, this is not the entire school year.
Alice Mercer
You never have to do today again.
@JEastmanEdTech
You’re making a difference, even if you can’t always see it.
Kim Minugh
It will end -- Sometimes I need to remind myself that it’s all temporary - good or bad - it will end.
Erin Duarte
Tomorrow is a brand new day.
Ingrid Hutchins
I keep old letters from students to read for 10 mins before going home on such a day.
Damian Harmony
Remember, you are planting seeds.
Sharon Duffy Eilts
Tomorrow will be better! (I normally also follow up with some ice cream!)
@msmacdonald_eng
I say, 'sometimes failure is the best teacher, even though it is a stern teacher.' And also I’m going to tell my students this tomorrow.
@NicholeSeal2
FDR's words, 'A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.'
@Hannon5thELA
'Kam kam, ruz beh ruz.' Little by little, day by day. (Translated from Farsi)
@NiazKhadem
It’s hard to talk and teach about resilience without having to practice ourselves; a new day is coming.
@GinelleStutt
Today is only I failure if I don’t learn from it.
@jtd4603
I remind myself of the power of 'yet' and the gift of tomorrow.
@SephaliThakkar

Thanks to everyone who contributed their thoughts!

This is the first post in a two-part series.

The new question-of-the-week is:

You’re a teacher and you’ve had a very tough day in the classroom. In one sentence (not a run-on), what do you say to yourself and/or do to get beyond it and back into a positive frame of mind for next day?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it's selected or if you'd prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

