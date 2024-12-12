Teaching Is Hard. Why Teachers Love It Anyway

There is no shortage of stories about how teachers have a difficult job. They work long hours for not a lot of money , and they are expected to meet a wide range of student needs—physical , academic , and social-emotional —with limited resources.

But the job can be beautiful, too. There are special moments unique to the profession—the inside jokes with a roomful of tweens or teens, the moment a student’s face lights up as they grasp a difficult concept, the feeling of making a real difference in young people’s lives.

Education Week asked teachers on social media to share their favorite part of teaching. Dozens of teachers weighed in, with thoughtful, heartwarming responses about what makes the job worthwhile.

See also Open image caption Close image caption Jacqueline Chaney ask her 2nd graders a question during class at New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 25, 2023. Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week Teaching Profession The State of Teaching The 'Difficult, Beautiful' Work of Teaching Remove Save to favorites

The following answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

The lightbulb moments

One of the most common responses from teachers was that their favorite part of teaching is when a student suddenly gets it. The times when students are curious and engaged in a lesson are what one teacher called “magic moments.”

When you convince a student to not give up, and it is followed by a moment of insight leading to happy success, and then eight years later that student shows up to give you a hug and show you her doctorate...that is a heart-melting thrill!

Seeing the 'I get it!' moment. Teaching math is tough but these moments make it worth it.

Seeing my 5th graders' faces light up when they understand a math concept after trying many times. It is very emotional.

The relationships with kids

The research is clear: Strong student-teacher relationships are key to student success on practically every measure schools care about. Those bonds and connections also constitute many teachers’ favorite parts of the job.

Recess. I mean, like going out to play with the kids. Chatting with them about stuff, like movies, and pets, and vacations, and places to eat....you know, getting to know them as people.

When kids get really into a book, movie, or video game that I share with them.

Spending my days with kids. They are so much more fun then adults. So much hope, and intensity and excitement. Love love love my kids♡♡♡

The instruction

Teachers spend a lot of time in meetings and doing administrative work. But there’s nothing like the actual work of teaching, teachers said.

Preparing lessons! No kidding. I dream about my lessons in anticipation for enthusiasm from my students.... (not talking about writing them out)

Actually teaching! There’s so much on our plate these days with testing and more testing, dealing with behaviors, etc…. I love just being able to teach. And forget about all the other stuff.

Seeing students' lens on a topic, their questions and wonders, their perspectives and curiosities—a collaborative learning experience, so to speak, where you teach and they teach you with their curiosities.

The subject

Many teachers entered the profession because they are passionate about a subject—literature, math, science, art—and want to share that passion with students.

The read aloud! That moment when you go to close the book and the kids beg for "one more chapter, please!!!" For me, it's a great bonding time; and I love developing a love of stories.

I'm an art teacher because when I was a kid, making art was the only area of my life in which I had any sense of control. I enjoy providing a safe space for students to express themselves while also learning a discipline that will benefit them later in life.

I’m a music teacher. Allowing students to express themselves, learn collaborative teamwork and responsibility, learn to both give and take constructive criticism in a safe environment where it’s OK to make mistakes and try again….while having fun (and still learning a hundred standards that need taught). It’s gratifying to watch students create performances through music from start to finish and seeing them light up at the progress they have made. It was one of the things I enjoyed coming to school for each day, and I want to share that with my students.

The lasting impact

Many teachers said their favorite part of teaching is the knowledge that their work matters—and makes a difference in students’ lives for years to come.

When they contact me long after graduation to let me know how much they learned in my classes. Really anything that expresses that my effort was not wasted.

Seeing former students as successful adults. It reminds us why we do what we do.