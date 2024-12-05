Student Loan Debt Is an Overlooked Crisis in Teacher Education
Opinion
Teaching Profession Opinion

Student Loan Debt Is an Overlooked Crisis in Teacher Education

The median student loan debt for teachers is $72,000—half of which is from graduate loans
By Jeff Strohl, Catherine Morris & Artem Gulish — December 05, 2024 4 min read
Illustration of college graduate getting ready to climb steps with the word “debt” written on it.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jeff Strohl, Catherine Morris, & Artem Gulish
Jeff Strohl is the director and a research professor at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Catherine Morris is a senior editor and writer at the center. Artem Gulish is a senior federal policy adviser there.

Across the United States, public school districts are grappling with a shortage of teachers. Challenging conditions—including low pay, stressful and even unsafe classroom environments, and a political climate that inspires pessimism about the future of education—have left potential educators wary of entering the field and are pushing veteran teachers out the door. Compounding the issue of low pay is student-loan debt, and in particular, debt for graduate degrees in education. Addressing this debt would go a long way toward alleviating the financial burdens teachers face and could help make the teaching profession a more attractive career pathway for potential educators.

According to our analysis of U.S. Education Department data, at least 61 percent of graduates with a master’s degree in education have some student-loan debt. Among those with debt from both their master’s and undergraduate degrees, the median debt is $72,000, half of which ($36,000) is attributable to graduate loans. While $72,000 is far less than what law school and medical school graduates owe (medians of $137,500 and $200,000, respectively), education degrees offer lower earning potential relative to those pricier degrees. In fact, there is evidence that the average teacher salary has actually fallen when adjusted for inflation and is therefore worth less today in real dollars than 10 years ago.

Our research sheds further light on the extent to which graduate degrees in education leave teachers in a worse spot financially. Hundreds of master’s degree programs in education leave graduates with debt that they cannot reasonably repay, and some programs leave graduates with earnings no better than they would have made with a bachelor’s degree alone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, states with some of the largest numbers of programs with high debt-to-earnings ratios—including California, Florida, New York, and Virginia, among others—also face significant teacher shortages.

For some teachers, the risks associated with a master’s degree are well worth taking. In certain districts, teacher pay can top out in the low six figures, and a master’s degree is important to attain higher earnings. In fact, three states still require teachers to obtain a master’s degree in order to maintain their teaching license. Yet, for too many people, student loans are a decadeslong burden, limiting their ability to purchase a home, support a family, or save for retirement. Furthermore, a Center for American Progress analysis found that Black and Latino educators are disproportionately likely to struggle with debt, pointing to barriers to the profession for people from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

In an ideal world, teacher pay would align with the high social value that teachers provide. While legislative proposals to improve teacher compensation have surged in states across the country, debt is still an important part of the equation. After all, what good is an increase in pay if any earnings gains are eclipsed by student-loan payments?

Given the variable nature of school funding in the United States, states have a bigger role to play in addressing low salaries. But student-loan debt mostly stems from federal loans, and it therefore requires a federal solution. Existing programs like Stafford loan forgiveness for teachers and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program offer some relief, but they also require teachers to navigate a maze of paperwork and bureaucratic red tape. Teacher loan forgiveness caps out at $5,000 and $17,500, depending on subject matter and grade level taught. Not only is this amount a drop in the bucket relative to overall debt, but opting for teacher Stafford loan forgiveness resets the clock on Public Service Loan Forgiveness, extending the years teachers must spend paying back their debt.

Moreover, it’s uncertain how these programs will fare under the incoming Trump administration, given that the president-elect has said he wants to end existing loan-forgiveness programs.

We believe that upfront federal grants for students planning on becoming teachers are a safer alternative to loan forgiveness, provided that graduates commit to teaching for a minimum number of years after completing their degrees. This would free up some income that educators could use to support themselves, their families, and their futures instead of paying down student loans. Grants also eliminate concerns that loan-forgiveness programs might be canceled or bogged down in administrative quagmire.

The federal TEACH Grant program offers one potential road map for a grant-based approach. But at a maximum of $4,000 per year, TEACH grant awards cover only a fraction of educational costs. They are also subject to onerous repayment stipulations, meaning that many grant recipients may instead see their grants converted to loans, with added interest.

Teachers make many sacrifices for their profession, but it is unreasonable to expect them to shoulder the financial burden of their professional education and development alone—particularly in light of stagnant earnings. The argument for better investment in our nation’s educators is a matter of common sense. Teachers are at the forefront of supporting the next generation; their professional preparation should not leave them mired in debt. While education debt is just one of many challenges facing teachers, eliminating this worry could go a long way toward making work in the field more financially sustainable for potential and current educators.

Related Tags:
Paying for College Staff Shortages

Events

Fri., December 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
What issues are keeping K-12 leaders up at night? Join us for EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
Register
Mon., December 09, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Teaching Students to Use Artificial Intelligence Ethically
Ready to embrace AI in your classroom? Join our master class to learn how to use AI as a tool for learning, not a replacement.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Tue., December 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Empowering Students Using Computational Thinking Skills
Empower your students with computational thinking. Learn how to integrate these skills into your teaching and boost student engagement.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Law Restricting Teachers' Unions Falls After More Than a Decade
The Wisconsin law, a poster child for efforts to curb collective bargaining over the past decade, was deemed unconstitutional.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) vice president Betsy Kippers leads a chant during a rally to protest Governor Scott Walker's budget repair bill, at the Brown County Courthouse in downtown Green Bay on February 16, 2011.
Wisconsin Education Association Council Vice President Betsy Kippers leads a chant during a rally to protest then-Gov. Scott Walker's budget-repair bill in downtown Green Bay on Feb. 16, 2011. The law severely restricted the scope of collective bargaining for teachers, but was thrown out by a judge more than a decade later.
H. Marc Larson/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP
Teaching Profession The Top 10 Things That Keep Teachers Up at Night
Teachers share their biggest work-related stressors.
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis
5 min read
What keeps teachers up at night? A teacher can't fall asleep.
Teaching Profession 'An Overwhelming Feeling of Guilt': Why Teachers Don't Take Sick Leave
A list of reasons why teachers say working while sick is easier than staying home.
Marina Whiteleather
2 min read
Closeup shot of an unrecognisable woman blowing her nose while working from home
Charday Penn/E+
Teaching Profession Data What Teacher Pay and Benefits Look Like, in Charts
A third of teachers report inadequate pay, and Black teachers are the likeliest to do extra unpaid work.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Vector illustration of a woman turning a piggy bank upside down with nothing but a few coins and flies falling out of it.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼