From Our Research Center
The EdWeek Research Center teams with Education Week reporters and editors to produce data-driven journalism. Take a look
Student Achievement From Our Research Center Sources and Notes: How We Graded the States (Quality Counts 2021)
Additional details about how the EdWeek Research Center determines the grades given to states and the nation in the 2021 Quality Counts report.
Student Achievement From Our Research Center What’s Behind the Grades and Scores for Quality Counts 2021?
Here's a guide to the grading scale and each of the indicators that go into making up the rankings for this year's Quality Counts report.
States From Our Research Center State and National Highlights Reports (Quality Counts 2021)
The Quality Counts 2021 State Highlights Reports capture the key data you need to assess your state’s performance.
Student Achievement From Our Research Center Where Families Are Feeling Pandemic Impacts the Worst
Recent Census data show families nationwide suffering job loss, food insecurity, and a lack of technology crucial for remote education.
Student Achievement From Our Research Center Are Today's Students Set Up for Success? Nation Earns B-Minus in Latest EdWeek Index
The grade represents steady progress on a range of academic and socioeconomic factors, but the pandemic’s full impact has yet to be felt.
States From Our Research Center State Grades on Chance for Success: 2021 Map and Rankings
Examine the grades and scores for states and the nation on the socioeconomic and other indicators in the Chance-for-Success Index.
Special Report Quality Counts 2021: Chance for Success
The nation progressed in recent years on key factors setting students up for success in school and later life. But COVID-19 threatens that.
School & District Management From Our Research Center Schools Grapple With Substitute Teacher Shortages, Medical Leave Requests, Survey Finds
The demand for substitute teacher positions is outpacing the supply, and the quality of those applying is a concern in many places.
School & District Management From Our Research Center In-Person Learning Expands, Student Absences Up, Teachers Work Longer, Survey Shows
Support for in-person teaching is rising, but hybrid approaches to instruction remain the most popular, an EdWeek Research Center survey finds.
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Surveys: Most Teachers Don't Want In-Person Instruction, Fear COVID-19 Heath Risks
New survey data from EdWeek Research Center and Gallup show that teachers are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus in schools and are weighing whether to return.
Teaching From Our Research Center Teachers Work Two Hours Less Per Day During COVID-19: 8 Key EdWeek Survey Findings
More than a quarter of the nation’s school district leaders said they haven’t yet planned for next school year, according to the survey.
Teaching From Our Research Center Survey Tracker: Monitoring How K-12 Educators Are Responding to Coronavirus
Track how educators and district leaders are responding to challenges related to COVID-19 through recurring surveys from The EdWeek Research Center.
Teaching From Our Research Center National Survey Tracks Impact of Coronavirus on Schools: 10 Key Findings
The EdWeek Research Center is conducting twice-monthly surveys of teachers and district leaders across the country to help the K-12 system.
College & Workforce Readiness From Our Research Center Many Online Charter Schools Fail to Graduate Even Half of Their Students on Time
If you're a student attending a virtual charter high school, the chances are pretty high that the majority of your classmates are not going to earn a diploma on time, an Education Week Research Center analysis finds.