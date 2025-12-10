Does Homework Further Learning? Educators Weigh In
Teaching

Does Homework Further Learning? Educators Weigh In

By Jennifer Vilcarino — December 10, 2025 1 min read
Kapua Ong does math homework at her home in Honolulu, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Kapua Ong does math homework at her home in Honolulu, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Mengshin Lin/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There are longstanding debates surrounding homework: when it is beneficial to learning and understanding, and how much time should students spend on it.

In an informal Education Week LinkedIn Poll earlier this year, 42% of respondents said they believe homework is necessary for student learning. Another EdWeek social media poll revealed that while educators can see benefits to homework, many believe that the amount of homework that students have is too much.

For students in middle or high school, research shows that the more often students complete homework, the higher their academic achievement, according to the Center for Public Education. But homework should be limited to 1.5 to 2.5 hours per night for high school students and less than an hour per night for middle school students, according to the Center for Public Education.

See Also

A teacher leads students in a discussion about hyperbole and symbolism in a high school English class.
A teacher meets with students in a high school English class. Whether teachers should provide extra credit assignments remains a divisive topic as schools figure out the best way to assess student knowledge.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Assessment Should Students Be Allowed Extra Credit? Teachers Are Divided
Jennifer Vilcarino, November 19, 2025
1 min read

Some educators believe that elementary students should not have any homework, as it may sour their attitudes toward school as they get older. But according to Johns Hopkins University research, younger students can still benefit from homework if it’s engaging and doesn’t take too much time. Teachers could follow the informal rule of 10 minutes per grade level—for example, 20 minutes in 2nd grade, 30 minutes in 3rd grade, etc.

Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the inequalities students face outside of school, like having access to technology, the internet, or parent help, further driving a wedge between advocates and critics of homework, according to Education Week reporting.

Education Week recently asked its social media followers another homework question: How would you describe what works and doesn’t work in today’s school homework assignments? Most of the answers to this Facebook post fell in the camp that homework isn’t effective.

Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for length and clarity.

Homework isn’t challenging anymore

What homework? It’s nothing like it was when I was in junior or high school. My middle schooler only brought homework home 2-3 times in the last year and a half. Instead, class time is used. As an example, my child’s ELA class wrote a five-paragraph essay and dedicated most of class period to get it done, which means no forward progress on anything else in that class for most of the week. My child was done the first day and completely bored the rest of the week. Without homework or study hall time to complete assignments outside of class, I fear the amount of learning new material has been greatly reduced!
Erica M.

Technology is changing the role of homework

What works is... no homework. Home life is unpredictable, but what is predictable (sadly) is that if it's for points, there's an extremely high chance they just copied it from a friend or used the internet/AI. Giving points for copying seems silly. That being said, I just give ungraded practice during class and to take home. Then I only grade their assessments. Now, they do the work because they need to learn instead of doing it for points.
Bryant P.

School-life balance is important

What doesn’t work is homework. Can I control the home environment? Nope. Maybe we should just make school last longer instead of messing with home and work-life balance? Reading is not homework, and it shouldn’t be graded, only rewarded.
Timothy M.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
Tue., December 16, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Squeeze More Learning Time Out of the School Day
Learn how to increase learning time for your students by identifying and minimizing classroom disruptions.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion The Small Teaching Moves That Offer Big Wins
Educators meticulously plan lessons to reach students. Here’s how to have a bigger impact.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion The Three Big Misconceptions About Student Engagement
For teachers, engagement is the holy grail. But what if we’re thinking about it all wrong?
Rebecca A. Huggins
5 min read
Children playing and learning with their teachers, school supplies and books: back to school and education concept
E+/Getty
Teaching Baby Pictures and Family Trees: When 'Fun' Assignments Backfire
Time-honored projects that draw on students' background information can raise privacy concerns.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Boy making a family tree with his grandfather.
iStock
Teaching Opinion Has ‘Brain-Based’ Education Gone Too Far?
There is a subtle danger in allowing neuroscience to dominate our understanding of learning.
Jessica Solomon
5 min read
Tending to a blooming neurological garden. Neuroscience.
Changyu Zou for Education Week
Load More ▼