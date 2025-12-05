Across my years as a district-level coach, one word has become the mantra for effective learning: engagement. We gamify lessons, add technology, and design ever more creative activities, all in the name of engagement. To educators, it’s the holy grail. But this shimmering ideal—and its cousin, motivation—often keeps teachers spinning their wheels.

The crux of all this effort is this: Engagement and motivation are surface-level indicators of learning, and they can be misleading. Activity doesn’t always mean understanding. As education researcher Graham Nuthall observed in The Hidden Lives of Learners, some of the most “engaged” classrooms are simply exploring material that most students have already mastered. Motivation, likewise, is more closely tied to a student’s sense of success than to including Minecraft in a lesson.

This misunderstanding of engagement often leads school leaders to adopt what they believe are “visible” measures of learning—walk-through tools that focus primarily on student behaviors. But rarely do these tools capture cognitive engagement: the mental effort, challenge, and persistence that actually leads to durable learning.



Misconception #1: Active classrooms are learning classrooms.

It’s easy to mistake activity for learning—a belief inherited from early progressive education, which equated “learning by doing” with true understanding. When administrators walk into a classroom, they often hope to see this: students who are up, out of their desks, talking, collaborating, or working in small groups, with minimal teacher direction. It can be hard to convince them that these behaviors aren’t actually reliable signs of learning.

Cognitive psychologists Robert and Elizabeth Bjork have identified how we often confuse short-term performance —like recall right after instruction—with genuine learning. Durable learning depends on effortful, spaced, and varied practice. Sometimes, students learn most in quiet moments of concentration, which is hard to capture in a quick classroom observation.

Perhaps most troubling is that students often appear highly engaged with material they have already mastered, which can create a false impression of learning for observers and even for the students themselves. Research from The New Teacher Project of five diverse classrooms shows that many students either are rarely taught grade-level work or already know much of what teachers are covering.

Classrooms focused on keeping students visibly busy can distract from deeper learning. Even meaningful background speech can disrupt the mental pathways students need for problem-solving , as learning scientist Carl Hendrick has demonstrated. The more demanding the thinking, the greater the interference. In other words, noisy, busy classrooms can disrupt reflection, problem-solving, and opportunities for practice with teacher-led feedback.



Misconception #2: Discourse is a great indicator of learning.

Just as visibly active classrooms are an unreliable indicator of true learning, those filled with lively discussion can also mask shallow processing. Classroom walk-throughs, which capture only a snapshot in time, reveal little about what students will actually retain. Verbal participation alone does not ensure that students are retaining the content.

A 2020 study of middle school STEM classrooms supports this point: Discourse can play a valuable role in learning, but only when it’s intentionally structured. Another study, this one from 2022, found that adaptive teacher-student discussions—where teachers asked probing questions and guided reasoning—led to measurable gains in student learning .

But a word of caution: An earlier metanalysis found that discussion-based tasks produced vastly different outcomes depending on scaffolding, task design, and prior knowledge. In other words, talk can support achievement, but it isn’t necessarily a reliable indicator of learning.



Misconception #3: Student-led learning environments produce better learning outcomes than those that are teacher-led.

Many educators assume that giving students more control over their learning will automatically boost both engagement and achievement. However, cognitive load theorists have found that students lacking sufficient background knowledge often struggle in minimally guided settings. This can impact learners at any grade level when the material is unfamiliar.

Many educators also believe that students won’t engage unless lessons are “fun” or relevant. Yet true motivation comes from success, not novelty. An influential work on self-determination theory , which focuses on the psychological drivers of motivation, highlights that students are motivated the most when they feel competent and autonomous.

Similarly, education researchers John Hattie and Gregory Donoghue have found that students’ confidence in their ability to succeed strongly predicts engagement and persistence, even when the tasks are challenging.

Rather than chasing the latest collaborative ed-tech tool, instruction should be deliberately designed to help students grapple with ideas, recognize growth, and build cognitive stamina.

Neuroscience research shows that moments of success activate reward pathways in the brain, reinforcing effort and persistence. Engagement, then, is not engineered through novelty but emerges when learning produces visible growth.

This isn’t meant to be a pessimistic take on engagement—of course it matters. We want our students to be attentive, curious, and invested. But what many educators picture as engagement is often a skewed view of what leads to durable learning.

Rather than spending energy trying to match every lesson to students’ interests, focus on ensuring they understand the content, experience success, and feel a strong rapport with their teachers. These research-backed strategies build confidence and competence—the true foundations of authentic engagement.

Instead of relying on quick fixes or elaborate engagement tactics, double down on what works: explicit modeling, deliberate practice, and timely, targeted feedback. If we spent more time creating classrooms like that, we wouldn’t need to ask whether our students were engaged. They simply would be.

