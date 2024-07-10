Short and Sweet Tips for Supporting English Learners
In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers' questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers.

English Learners Opinion

Short and Sweet Tips for Supporting English Learners

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 10, 2024 2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

The numbers of English-language learners in schools continue to rise. How can we best support them?

Here are recommendations from educators on X and Facebook:

1) Labeled visuals; 2) Time to verbally process content with peer in home language; 3) Build background with experiences, videos, experiments, etc.
Beth Skelton
Collaboration with EL professionals, sentence frames, wait time.
Erika Tepler
1. Visuals 2. Point & talk 3. Gestures
Valentina Gonzalez
Sentence and paragraph frames, total physical response attached to academic vocabulary, Visuals!
Katie Leslie
Closed captions helps scaffold both the English Learner and Gen Ed student simultaneously!
Grace Anderson
Get other students to help them. Make sure they are valued, loved, belong.
David Deubelbeiss
Pre-teach critical vocabulary with visual images.
Candace Hatcher
Visuals. Ex: if you are using a word like “drought” don’t try to explain it. Show it.
Dr. Joy
Pre-teach vocabulary, provide sentence stems, chunk texts.
Kimberly Osada
How about providing a list of cognates?
Nicole Pedersen
1. Gestures 2. modeling 3. peer tutoring
Paulette Sokolow
Supporting oral instruction with written directions, a buddy, and sentence starters.
Terri Easter
1) Stop using worksheets from the early 90s that make bad copies and aren't digital 2) Visuals 3) Avoid idioms or explain them.
Brittany King D Juarez
Visuals, the 10-2 rule (for every 10 minutes of information, 2 minutes of interaction) , sentence frames.
Jenny Ochwo

Thanks to everyone who contributed their thoughts!

This is the final post in a two-part series. You can see Part One here.

The new question of the week is:

What would you say are the three most important, AND most likely to be used, strategies that general education teachers can use to make their content more accessible to ELLS (and everyone else)?

Part One in this series shared somewhat lengthier suggestions.

