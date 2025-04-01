Today’s post is the latest installment in a series on how educators in different content areas are grappling with doing their jobs in a turbulent world.

‘Find Community’

Phonisha Hawkins is an education leader and math specialist with 16 years of experience:

The email response stated, “Thanks. You make it easy to do.” Such a simple expression of gratitude led to the best day I’ve had in a long time.

The work we do as educators is in the midst of complete chaos and disarray. The daily worries—grades, student achievement, small-group instruction (when, how, with what), knowing that retirement won’t be enough, and why my planning time keeps getting interrupted—are enough to add to the headache on the drive home as we wonder why education is not a priority in this country.

“Thanks. You make it easy to do.” That was enough for me to say, “OK, one more day, because a 25-year veteran math teacher needed collaborative support.” Her action—asking for help—was enough.

Math educators, especially middle school math educators (yes, I’m partial), will need community to survive the next four years. The teacher down the hall or the educator at your rival campus—we all need to come together in solidarity. And not just for the kids, but for our own sanity. If we are not OK, the students won’t be.

Ask for help. Solicit the support you need. Grow your efficacy by pouring into your own development as a math educator. It’s time to remove the walls we’ve built up—you know exactly what I’m talking about. We are the most gatekeeping people of all the content areas.

But math is what brings us together. Math is our community.

I’m not just talking about professional learning. I mean the ability to reach out and connect with another human who can support you when the chaos of the world—or the nation—becomes too much. Find a circle of like-minded people who can hear you when you’ve gone silent. Those are your people. They know you, and most times, they know exactly what you need.

I have just a few and I am grateful for them. They help steer me back, even in the middle of their own struggles. This is where reciprocity becomes important. Just as your community can pour into you, we have to make sure we do the same in return.

If January 2025 has taught me nothing else, it showed me to ask for help. I solicited support. I also make sure my cup stays full by pouring right back into those who offer me comfort.

Ms. Houston didn’t know the kind of day I was having. She had no idea about the level of self-doubt I experience each day. She simply asked for support with her intervention class, and together, we developed a plan that didn’t overwhelm her. I later emailed her about the incredible growth her students had after just three days of her targeted lessons.

Her response? “Thanks. You make it easy to do.”

Seven words. From just one person in my professional community. And they made me pivot in my day and remind myself that I do make a difference.

If you teach math, you understand the pressure that is already placed on your shoulders. It can be crippling.

What should you do during these days of chaos? Find community and reciprocate, in whatever way that looks like for YOU.

Thanks to Phonisha for sharing her experiences and advice.

I wrote the first , second and third posts in this series.

Morgan Polikoff wrote about education research and researchers.

Christie Nold and Sarah Cooper also shared advice about social studies.

Mary Beth Hertz discussed teaching media literacy .

Christina Torres Cawdery offered recommendations to English teachers.

Zaretta Hammond provided ideas to practitioners of culturally responsive teaching .

Students shared their own perspectives .

PJ Caposey and Glasher Robinson discussed administrator challenges.

Leah Michaels and Anastasia M. Martinez talked about teaching English Language Learners in today’s political climate.

Erinn Leone offered more ideas for Social Studies teachers.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo .

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email . And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 12 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here .