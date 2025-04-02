RFK Jr. Is the Last Person Who Should Be in Charge of Special Education
Opinion
Special Education Opinion

RFK Jr. Is the Last Person Who Should Be in Charge of Special Education

Why Trump’s recent announcement sent a chill down my spine
By David Rivera — April 02, 2025 3 min read
Collaged image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with brightly colored classroom images in the background.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP + Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
David Rivera
David Rivera is the autistic president and founder of Mentoring Autistic Minds, a California-based nonprofit that aims for a neurodiversity-affirming country through education and mentoring.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has no place being put in charge of special education services. Last month, however, President Donald Trump announced plans to do just that by shifting federal programs supporting students with disabilities to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to Trump, the department, which Kennedy leads as secretary, will be in charge of “special needs and all of the nutrition programs and everything else.”

When I heard these words, I felt chills down my spine. I’m sure most of the autistic community and the overall neurodivergent community did as well. There is nobody that is less qualified to be in charge of special education services from the federal government than Kennedy himself.

A large chunk of autistic students in the United States receive special education services. There is substantial room for Kennedy to affect the services they receive, for better or for worse. Yesterday’s mass layoffs of thousands of Health and Human Services employees is not an encouraging sign.

Kennedy has made clear he sees autism as a pathology, and those with autism as victims of a pathology or epidemic. He once praised How to End the Autism Epidemic, a book that frames autism as an “epidemic” fueled by vaccines. In his blurb for the book, Kennedy wrote that the author had “lifted the curtain of lies behind which the autism epidemic has sprouted.” In 2023, he told an interviewer, “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines.”

Kennedy has by no means abandoned his view that autism is a pathology. During his confirmation hearing, he referenced a flawed study to argue that the science was still mixed over whether vaccines cause autism. In fact, rigorous research has repeatedly found no association between vaccines and autism.

It’s extremely difficult to imagine someone who believes I have a pathology can deliver special education services in good faith. Language that implies autism is a dangerous epidemic frames autism in terms of deficits instead of strengths. I would prefer not to have a man who sees me as someone who needs “fixing” in charge of services that my community relies on.

Special education services, while not perfect, have helped move the needle in favor of many people with disabilities in this country. In my own K-12 education, these services allowed me to receive tutoring and assistive technology. I was also able to get accommodations when taking exams. Those accommodations made the curriculum more accessible for me.

My sister, who is also autistic and is now attending a neurodiversity-affirming school, also benefited from special education services. She was able to get assistive technology that made learning substantially easier for her.

Special education can definitely be fine-tuned, but that won’t happen under Kennedy’s control.

It’s not even clear that Trump’s plan to reassign special education programming is legal without congressional approval. Derek Black, a law professor at the University of South Carolina who specializes in constitutional law and public education, called the proposed transition that Kennedy be charged with overseeing special education as “an egregious flouting of Congress’ authority and the rule of law.”

To me, the timing of this decision seems like performative cruelty. We are now in Autism Acceptance Month, a month dedicated to not just spreading awareness of autism but also accepting autistic individuals.

Since I was first diagnosed as a child, I’ve seen a significant increase in the number of autistic students going to college and the number of autistic individuals finding employment. In many conferences and symposiums about neurodiversity, I now see autistic individuals being included as speakers. In my lifetime, I have seen the passage of the federal Autism CARES Act, a landmark law responsible for helping autistic individuals by funding autism research and diagnostic tests.

It brings me great joy to see the progress we’ve made with autism acceptance, but we still have much work to do. Kennedy is the antithesis of autism acceptance.
Special education students have gone through much worse. I expect we’ll survive this, but we deserve better.

Related Tags:
Autism Spectrum Disorder Special Education Policy Federal Policy Students With Disabilities Opinion

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Creating Resilient Schools with a Trauma-Responsive MTSS
Join us to learn how school leaders are building a trauma-responsive MTSS to support students & improve school outcomes.
Content provided by The Center for Safe & Resilient Schools and Workplaces
Register
Wed., April 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: We Can’t Engage Students If They Aren’t Here: Strategies to Address the Absenteeism Conundrum
Absenteeism rates are growing fast. Join Peter DeWitt and experts to learn how to re-engage students & families.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on Neurodiversity in K12: Supporting Every Learner's Success
This Spotlight will help you explore effective strategies for supporting neurodiverse students, fostering inclusive environments, and more.
Special Education What Educators Need to Know About Dyslexia—and Why It's Not Something to 'Fix'
Curing dyslexia isn't an option, say experts. But with today's resources, there's a lot of reason for optimism.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Illustration of a young woman looking up at a very large wave of letters, numbers, pencils, and paint brushes looming over her head.
iStock/Getty
Special Education Biden Administration Scraps Medicaid Change for Special Ed. Services
The proposal aimed to streamline how schools bill Medicaid for the mental health and medical services they provide to students.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, watches a video on her tablet as mother, Chelsea, administers medication while they get ready for school, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at their home in Grants Pass, Ore. Chelsea, has fought for more than a year for her daughter, Scarlett, to attend full days at school after starting with a three-day school week. She says school employees told her the district lacked the staff to tend to Scarlett’s medical and educational needs, which the district denies. Scarlett is nonverbal and uses an electronic device and online videos to communicate, but reads at her grade level. She was born with a genetic condition that causes her to have seizures and makes it hard for her to eat and digest food, requiring her to need a resident nurse at school.
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, watches a video on her tablet as mother, Chelsea, administers medication while they get ready for school, May 17, 2023, at their home in Grants Pass, Ore. The Education Department has scrapped a proposal that would have changed the process for how schools bill Medicaid for services they provide to students.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Special Education Schools Lag in IDing Kids Who Need Special Education. Are They Catching Up?
Schools in one state are making progress addressing a pandemic-fueled backlog of special education identifications.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Illustration of a young girl with hands on her head, having difficulty reading with scrambled letters on the pages of an open book.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼