Bite-Size Advice for Teachers to Finish the Year Strong
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Bite-Size Advice for Teachers to Finish the Year Strong

By Larry Ferlazzo — April 17, 2023 2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

Less than two months remain in the school year for most of us. (Here are lots of ideas about what we can do in our classes during this time.)

I asked educators on social media to share one sentence for us teachers to keep in mind, and maybe help energize us, during this remaining time:

You are the reason that someone looks forward to Monday mornings.
Kimiko Shibata
Enjoy your time, don't grudgingly count down the days...
Sarah Said
Success comes in small steps forward.
Jeremy Hyler
Be the hope, the light, the pure joy and excitement the students see every time they enter your classroom.
Cameron Carter
Making the days count while counting down the days!
Ian Landy
It’s ok to not do it all.
Kathy H
Enjoy spending time with your students.
C. Tennyson
Witnessing your senior students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas will remind you of the reason you became a teacher in the first place.
Jenny Vo
Look how far we’ve come!
Amber Chandler
You don't have to grade everything.
Jolie Lindley
The end is in sight.
Gretchen
The hardest to love are the ones that need it the most. They’ll know you were the difference years from now. Teachers, tell yourself: 'I make a difference even when it doesn’t seem like it.'
crwmsteach
Let’s remember that teaching other people’s children (Delpit) is about power and privilege, so let’s choose love.
Dr. रशमी Karnad -Jani
Savor the time you have left with your students. Stay in the moment.
Mary Anne Raymond
You are doing great!
Heather Hindin
Look how far they’ve come since September. We were part of their growth.
s_m_c_r_uss_o
Don't wait until Summer to #reenergize instead 1) Relax, knowing the end of the school year is near, 2) Reflect on the progress, and 3) Celebrate the journey!
Marisol Cantero
Your students will quickly grow beyond who they are today, so help them appreciate their power and how to use it for good.
Brett Vogelsinger
Give yourself and your students grace as you wind up the school year...
Elisa Waingort
Make lasting memories with your kids and don't forget to laugh.
Jamie Davis
Give yourself rest to maintain your brilliance and inspiration.
mary_oh_net
Put your own oxygen mask on first before assisting others.
Alycia Owen
Look straight ahead and end the year strong as the FINISH LINE is in sight!
EdTechTeach
Take time to enjoy your students and the magic of the classroom instead of only pressing to the finish line.
susangbarber
When you're rounding third base, you keep going strong until you're home.
April C. Holloway

Thanks to everyone for contributing their thoughts!

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo.

Education Week has published a collection of posts from this blog, along with new material, in an e-book form. It’s titled Classroom Management Q&As: Expert Strategies for Teaching.

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email (The RSS feed for this blog, and for all Ed Week articles, has been changed by the new redesign—new ones are not yet available). And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 11 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list below.

I am also creating a Twitter list including all contributors to this column.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., April 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Conversation About the Science of Reading: The Necessary Elements
Join leading voices in the Science of Reading movement for a discussion on transforming reading instruction.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Educators and Researchers Don’t Always Speak the Same Language. Here's How to Change That
Morgan Polikoff shares five ways researchers can make their work have a real-world impact in the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion 3 Ways to Make Learning Relevant to Students
Research shows that content relevance is key to student engagement, but many students aren't feeling it. What needs to change?
Larry Ferlazzo
8 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion How to Get, and Keep, Your Students Engaged
Not all efforts to motivate students are equal. Here are some strategies that work.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Teachers Share Their Best April Fools' Day Pranks
Educators across the country are preparing playful pranks for their students (or colleagues).
Hayley Hardison
1 min read
A large amount of glossy painted stones made to look like yellow laughing emojis
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼