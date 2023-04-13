How Can a Teacher Navigate the So-Called ‘Reading Wars’?
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Reading & Literacy Opinion

How Can a Teacher Navigate the So-Called ‘Reading Wars’?

By Larry Ferlazzo — April 13, 2023 6 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

A substantial amount of time and energy is currently being spent on the so-called “reading wars,” with efforts to pit “science of reading” advocates against those labeled as “whole language” proponents.

How might a teacher navigate this situation?

Here’s a response from teacher Christie Nold:

Conversations ‘Have a Lot to Offer’

Christie Nold (she/her) is a public school teacher who teaches 9th grade social studies on unceded Abenaki land in South Burlington, Vt.:

As a public school teacher, I often bristle at the suggestion that teaching is a “calling” or “gift” or any number of expressions that seem to deprofessionalize the work we do and offer justification for low pay and poor conditions. All of that said, I have to admit to education being a central part of my identity. For me, and I imagine many others, the many decisions I make in a day are deeply personal. From content selection to pedagogical moves to determining which student to call on next, I recognize that each choice is often a reflection of my values and belief systems. It is because I feel so connected to this work that I can be slow to embrace challenges to my practice.

As a middle and secondary trained educator, the coursework and experiences I’ve had in schools revolved around reading to learn. The assumption being that by the time students reached my door, they had adequate training around learning to read. What is abundantly clear through both national and local data is that this assumption denies the reality that many of our adolescents are still between stages.

I first heard conversations involving the “science of reading” (SOR) within the last three years. At that time, I could draw a direct line between the most vocal SOR advocates (at least those that I was exposed to) and those who were pushing back against vaccinations and shaming teachers for asking for basic COVID protections in their schools. Because so many of the loudest voices in the SOR movement were espousing views that I could not reconcile with my own (like those who opposed basic COVID protections), I found it easier to simply block out all of the “noise.”

In the time since, I have come to understand that conversations around structured literacy have a lot to offer those of us across content areas and grade levels. I’ve also had to wrestle with the uncomfortable truth that some of the practices I’d learned about were not “research-based” as I had been led to believe.

ivealsohadtowrestle

In this moment now, I can feel the sense of urgency around reading instruction from family and community members. I understand that given the data alone, educators and school systems must take a hard look at our instructional practices. I also know that this work will likely not be without shame and difficult realizations.

I don’t believe any educator sets out to harm their students or to leave them without essential skills. This leaves me wondering what’s next? How might educators be systemically supported to reflect on their practice in ways that allow for the healthy metabolization of any shame that may appear while moving forward toward evolving understandings of promising practices? What is to be done about the dangerous intersection of some in the “SOR movement” and those spewing transphobic nonsense or arguing that educators actively harmed schools by asking for COVID mitigation? How do we balance the urgency that families feel around providing proper instruction to their children with the time and resources involved in training and retraining our educators?

perhapsastart

Perhaps a start would be to frame it as less of a “war” and more an opportunity for collective growth and reflection. To look to those in the classroom as well as those most impacted to form our next steps. For educators who have been trained to support young people who are reading to learn, we might need additional training and resources to grow our practice. Additionally, the use of Universal Design for Learning can bolster a student’s ability to access content curriculum and build confidence. Finally, thoughtful classroom instruction cannot be our only tool. School systems must invest in intervention systems designed to capture those who have not yet had access to proper reading instruction.

As always, it will be important to lead from a place of support and guidance that brings needed resources into our schools. It will not be enough to remove practices; instead, we need to equip educators with the tools to continue to grow in their craft.

whatistobedone

Thanks to Christie for contributing her thoughts!

The new question of the week is:

How might a teacher navigate the ‘reading wars’?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo.

Education Week has published a collection of posts from this blog, along with new material, in an e-book form. It’s titled Classroom Management Q&As: Expert Strategies for Teaching.

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email (The RSS feed for this blog, and for all Ed Week articles, has been changed by the new redesign—new ones are not yet available). And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 11 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list below.

I am also creating a Twitter list including all contributors to this column.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., April 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction in the Digital Age: What It Should Look Like
Join us to explore how technology is being integrated into reading instruction, and the benefits and drawbacks of using digital tools.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Why One State Extended Reading Supports Through Middle School
Virginia will now require schools to offer dedicated support for struggling readers through 8th grade.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
A seventh grade student reads a book in the library at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2020.
A seventh grade student reads a book in the library at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2020.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
Reading & Literacy Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About The Science of Reading?
Answer 7 questions about the Science of Reading.
Reading & Literacy 4 Tips for Reading Success: How to Combine Screens and Printed Text
Studies generally show that students can comprehend print text better than digital—but there are some caveats.
Laura Baker & Sarah Schwartz
1 min read
Image of a stack of books and a digital tablet.
Canva
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Sponsor The critical role of phonics assessment in the Science of Reading
Phonics is a cornerstone skill, both in the context of the Science of Reading as well as across curricula.
Content provided by Renaissance Learning
Orange Tier 3 Grey Tier 2 and Blue Tier 1 Pyramid
Load More ▼