(This is the first post in a two-part series.)

The new question-of-the-week is:

Six-word stories are very popular. In six words, please share an education-related story that you experienced and/or advice you would offer other educators.

Here they are:

Dr. Ann H. Lê currently serves as the behavioral and mental health program specialist at Tomball ISD, an external evaluator for teacher-candidates in Texas, and a consultant to Texaswide school districts in the special education assessment of Vietnamese students:

Mental health is crucial to everyone.

Give yourself permission to make mistakes.

Students are whole people, not grades.

Janice Wyatt-Ross is the program director for the Success Academy of the Fayette County public schools in Kentucky:

The foundation of success is failure.

Underneath the surface of success is failure.

Success is failure all grown up.

Success is the lesson that failure learned.

Jenny Vo has worked with English-learners during all of her 26 years in education and is currently the Houston area EL coordinator for International Leadership of Texas:

Teach with passion, love, and patience.

Give grace, receive grace, accept grace.

Effective teachers know their students’ stories.

Keisha Rembert is an award-winning educator who is passionate about anti-racism and equity in schools:

Teachers, please retire your superhero capes.

Curricular violence happens every day; stop it.

The students are the real teachers.

Anabel Gonzalez is currently serving as CTE instructional facilitator with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools in North Carolina:

Communication is possible despite language barriers.

Humor is good for learning. Seriously.

Ask. Never assume. Build relationships.

Students aren’t the only learners in class.

Jennifer Orr is in her third decade of teaching elementary school students in the suburbs of Washington:

Behavior challenges? What if it’s me?

Reflection is powerful. Pause, think, speak.

Thanks to everybody who contributed their thoughts!

