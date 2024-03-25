Teachers Desperately Need AI Training. How Many Are Getting It?
Professional Development From Our Research Center

Teachers Desperately Need AI Training. How Many Are Getting It?

By Lauraine Langreo — March 25, 2024 2 min read
Illustration of AI and classroom tools.
Anna Frajtova/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Even though it’s been more than a year since ChatGPT made a big splash in the K-12 world, many teachers say they are still not receiving any training on using artificial intelligence tools in the classroom.

More than 7 in 10 teachers said they haven’t received any professional development on using AI in the classroom, according to a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey of 953 educators, including 553 teachers, conducted between Jan. 31 and March 4.

The survey data shows that teachers who are in urban districts, those in districts with free/reduced-price meal rates of more than 75 percent, and those who teach elementary grades are more likely than their peers to say they haven’t received any AI training.

A previous EdWeek Research Center survey found that one of the major reasons teachers aren’t using AI in their work is because of a lack of knowledge and support for how to use AI tools effectively and appropriately.

Some experts say that educators can’t ignore this technology that is predicted to be a huge force in the world. They say that it’s important for teachers to learn more about AI, not just so they can use it responsibly in their work, but also to help model that use for students who are already interacting with this technology and will need to become smart AI consumers.

Districts have ‘competing priorities’

For Justin Sealand, a math teacher for Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., getting training on AI is important because “the kids are going to be looking for” it, and “I would personally like to be able to provide that.”

While his district has provided two professional learning sessions focused on AI so far, Sealand still wants more training.

See Also

A person and a robot study a giant cylinder filled with AI elements
Kathleen Fu for Education Week
Special Report Schools Are Using AI. But Are They on the Right Track?
February 19, 2024

“I want it to be way more tailored to what I’m trying to accomplish,” he said.

For instance, for his class, he writes a lot of code for graphics or manipulatives and curates datasets for statistics examples, but he would like to “figure out how to better leverage AI for those content-specific things.”

But it’s not surprising that many districts have yet to provide AI-specific training, said Tara Nattrass, the managing director of innovation strategy at the International Society for Technology in Education and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

“Districts are focusing on a lot of different areas right now,” Nattrass said. “There’s a focus on the science of reading. There’s a focus on social-emotional learning. There are a lot of competing priorities when we look across school districts, and AI is one piece of that.”

Looking for PD opportunities elsewhere

Sealand said he understands why his district hasn’t had any other training on AI beyond the basics.

“I might be the only person in my entire district interested in that hyper-specific type of prompt writing,” he said. So in his own time, he’s been researching ways to leverage AI tools to create graphics, visualizations, and manipulatives to use for demonstrations with his students.

See Also

Photo collage of computer with pixelated image of girl.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Special Report What Students Really Need to Learn About AI
May 10, 2023

Other educators are also looking for professional development opportunities outside of the district. More than 3,500 educators have signed up for ISTE’s professional learning course on AI, according to the organization. Others are also participating in the organization’s webinar sessions on AI, Nattrass said.

This isn’t a bad thing, according to Nattrass. Teachers should have “a variety of ways” to engage in AI learning, such as district-led professional development opportunities, courses from other organizations, and networking with other educators.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., April 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Ed-Tech Policy Webinar Artificial Intelligence in Practice: Building a Roadmap for AI Use in Schools
AI in education: game-changer or classroom chaos? Join our webinar & learn how to navigate this evolving tech responsibly.
Register
Thu., April 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar Developing and Executing Impactful Research Campaigns to Fuel Your Ed Marketing Strategy 
Develop impactful research campaigns to fuel your marketing. Join the EdWeek Research Center for a webinar with actionable take-aways for companies who sell to K-12 districts.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on The Importance of PD and Growth Opportunities for Teachers
This Spotlight will help you with the ins and outs of effective PD, the types of PD that teachers want, and more.
Professional Development Hybrid PD May Be the Best of Both Worlds, School Leaders Say
Principals debate the upsides and downsides of online professional development for teachers.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Woman with headphones using laptop computer.
E+ / Getty
Professional Development Opinion I Tried AI as a Virtual Coaching Assistant. Here's What Happened
Is using an artificial intelligence note-taking tool appropriate during leadership- coaching sessions? Here's what AI had to say.
Peter DeWitt
4 min read
Screen Shot 2023 11 10 at 6.46.14 AM
Canva
Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on Instructional Coaching for Personalized PD
This Spotlight will help you investigate strategies for effective teacher PD, evaluate examples of personalized coaching programs, and more.
Load More ▼