14 New Year’s Resolutions to Inspire School Leaders
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

14 New Year’s Resolutions to Inspire School Leaders

School leadership experts share their personal commitments for 2026
By Mary Hendrie — December 31, 2025 1 min read
Collaged image of school principal resolutions for the new year
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Mary Hendrie
Deputy Opinion Editor Education Week
Mary Hendrie is the deputy opinion editor at Education Week.

“One of the unique aspects of working in public education is that we experience two natural points of renewal each year,” high school principal S. Kambar Khoshaba reflected this past summer. “January 1 marks the beginning of the calendar year, while August or September signals the start of a new school year and the return of our students. Both offer valuable opportunities to reflect, refocus, and reset our goals and strategies.”

For inspiration on how to make the most of your second reset of the school year, we checked in with recent contributors to The Principal Is In column to learn how they’re hoping to grow professionally in 2026.

My professional resolution for 2026 is to keep refining how I build systems that are both effective and humane, recognizing that strong schools require clarity and consistency alongside empathy and care. I want to remain thoughtful about how we support people in changing times while staying grounded in the values that build trust.
Meagan Booth, “There's a Generational Difference in How Teachers Use Cellphones”
I resolve to be open-minded about the possibilities of artificial intelligence. Rather than see this technology as inevitably ominous and destructive, I am excited to find ways that I can use it meaningfully.
Don Bott, “How to Make Teachers Want to Stay at Your School”
My professional New Year's resolution for 2026 is to continue to support and lift up educators in the gray spaces. The spaces that others don't see and where help is needed. I hope to make their jobs a little bit easier and a lot less lonely.
Matthew Ebert, “Our Grading System Was Setting Students Up to Fail—Until This Change”
My professional New Year's resolution is to focus on the bright spots. Sometimes these bright spots can get drowned out by the day-to-day minutiae, but they are what should drive and fuel us to create positive, joyful, rigorous learning experiences for students and staff alike.
Nicole Forrest, “5 Ways to Make Your Faculty Meetings More Valuable Than an Email”
My professional resolution for 2026 is to deepen our implementation of AI in ways that are thoughtful, responsible, and grounded in equity. By continuing to work with expert partners, we are focused on using these tools to strengthen teaching and operations, reduce barriers for educators, and expand access and opportunity for students who learn differently.
Scott Gaynor, “Bringing the Science of Reading to Your School? Remember This One Thing”
My professional resolution is to get better at saying no… strategically. I want to focus on commitments that truly align with my priorities so I can excel in the areas that matter most, rather than spreading myself so thin that I feel mediocre everywhere.
Renee Gugel, “I Work With New Teachers. Every One Wanted This PD”
In 2026, I will continue to lead as a collegiate professor, former turnaround principal, and national thought leader by strengthening instructional systems, developing future-ready teacher-leaders, and advancing equity-driven school improvement. I remain committed to translating research into practice that elevates outcomes for students, educators, and communities.
Demetria L. Haddock, “I Was a Turnaround Principal. Here’s How You Change School Culture”
Capture the memories! Many meaningful experiences and stories are often untold or fade with time. For 2026, I’m committing to capturing more of these moments through photo/video and building a digital scrapbook to remember and honor the people I cherish these moments with; whether it be a PLC, a faculty and staff social, or personal moments, I want to end the year looking back on the joys.
Lebon James, “Principals Often Misuse Student Achievement Data. Here’s How to Get It Right”
I resolve to re-prioritize my priorities, and ensure that my calendar reflects them. Keeping a "students first" perspective, I'm going to schedule time each week to connect with my students, hear their ideas, and work to make the second half of this school year the very best it can be for them!
S. Kambar Khoshaba, “3 Simple Ways to Celebrate the Great Work Happening in Your School”
In 2026, I will lead as a listener and learner first, trusting my instincts that thoughtful, compassionate, and collective leadership is what truly makes leaders great. I will invest in people and relationships that build capacity, trust, and a shared commitment to growing and leading together.
Ian Knox “How I Design a Master Schedule No One Hates”
My professional resolution for 2026, is to deepen my own self-awareness as a leader, knowing that personal growth directly impacts how adults experience trust and belonging in schools. Culture doesn't start with initiatives; it starts with how leaders listen, respond, and follow through.
Kate Carroll-Outten, “Parent Engagement Is About More Than Who Shows Up to Family Night”
My professional New Year’s resolution for 2026 is to treat my own well-being as a non-negotiable professional practice. By setting and keeping clear boundaries around my time, availability, and emotional attachment to outcomes, I model the kind of sustainable care I ask school leaders to offer teachers, and teachers to offer their students.
Brooklyn Raney, “When Teachers Get in Trouble, It’s Rarely Bad Intentions. It’s Bad Boundaries”
This past year, the world of AI has been looming over teachers. There is both excitement and confusion around the topic, so in 2026, my goal is to further explore the opportunities of AI in education to show teachers how we can enhance, not replace, our human intelligence in the classroom!
Pamela Slifer, “Your School Needs a Teacher-Mentorship Program”
In 2026, I am going to pay attention to the moments of my work and my life when I feel like a beginner. It’s easy in the study of leadership and learning to sink into the comfort of knowing things, but in being open and in beginning, well, that is where dwells the magic of life and learning!
Kevin Wood, “What School Leaders Can Learn From ‘How to Train Your Dragon’”

See Also

Photo of principals concentrating during training class.
E+
School & District Management These Are the New Skills Principals Want to Learn
Olina Banerji, December 29, 2025
3 min read

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Principal by Day, DJ by Night: What School Leaders Learn From Their Side Hustles
Paid or unpaid, side hustles can teach principals new skills that help them run schools.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Illustration of a male figure juggling plates above him.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Letter to the Editor Teaching Executive Functions Should Start in Kindergarten
Starting earlier can help with development.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
School & District Management From Our Research Center What Surveys Revealed This Year About Educators and Immigration
Immigration enforcement fueled fear, debate, and new pressures in schools.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025.
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025. This year, the EdWeek Research Center included questions related to immigration in national surveys.
Gerald Herbert/AP
School & District Management 4 Top Leaders Led Through Change. One Will Be Superintendent of the Year
They've boosted academic outcomes, piloted teacher apprenticeships, and steered through rapid growth.
Evie Blad
3 min read
The finalists for superintendent of the year, from left: Roosevelt Nivens, Demetrus Liggins, Sonia Santelises, Heather Perry
The finalists for superintendent of the year, from left: Roosevelt Nivens, Demetrus Liggins, Sonia Santelises, and Heather Perry.
Courtesy of AASA
Load More ▼