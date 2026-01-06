Over the years, I’ve published a couple of series supporting teachers who were interested in writing education books.

I’ve written or edited 13 education-related books. Now that I’ve retired, I’m trying my hand at writing a novel.

I suspect more than a few other educators might have a novel-writing “bug,” and today’s post is designed to help you if you do.

‘Finish It!’

Melissa Duclos is the author of the novel Besotted (7.13 Press, 2019), and her essays have appeared in The Washington Post, Salon.com, and The Offing, among other venues. She is the co-founder of Amplify Writers, a project that seeks to support the career development of marginalized writers:

Finish writing your novel

It may seem flippant to start here, but it’s important for first-time novelists to understand that fiction—unlike researched nonfiction or professional books—can’t be sold on proposal. Your novel needs to be complete before you approach publishers or literary agents. While your editor or agent may have revision requests, your book should feel finished to you and as polished as you can get it. You should consider working with a critique group as you revise your novel, hiring a developmental editor, or soliciting feedback from beta or sensitivity readers.

Learn about the different types of publishers

From the “Big 5” to small and hybrid presses, there are many different paths to seeing your novel in print, each of them with their own pros and cons. Writer Jane Friedman offers a wonderful primer on the various paths to publishing (plus many other helpful resources for writers!) on her website. As you consider the right path to publishing for you, you’ll want to weigh the submission process (via a literary agent or direct to the publisher), distribution model, upfront costs to you (if any), and the potential for marketing support.

Understand your market

No matter the path to publishing you pursue, you should have a solid grasp of the market for your book. Consider the types of readers who would be most interested in your book and create a list of recent books this target audience may have also enjoyed. While it may seem like a selling point to declare, “There’s nothing else like this book!,” all that means to a potential publisher is that there is no identifiable market for your novel. Researching the “comp titles” for your novel will pay off during your submission process as the literary agents and publishers of those books may be a good fit for your own.

Research your target publishers and/or literary agents

If your goal is to be published by a “Big 5” or midsized publisher, you’ll need to first find a literary agent who will represent your work. If you’re interested in publishing with a small or hybrid press, you’ll need to identify the right presses for your book and submit to them directly. Query Tracker offers a searchable database of literary agents that allows you to identify agents who are open to submissions, filtered by the type of work they are interested in representing. Poets & Writers offers a smaller database of literary agents as well as one for small presses that accept submissions from writers without agents. As mentioned above, your comp titles will be fodder for this research. If you’re struggling to identify the literary agent who represented a particular book, check the acknowledgements!

Consider your marketing strategy

Regardless of the size of your publisher, you will be expected to participate heavily in marketing your book, so demonstrating a clear marketing strategy can help your submission. It’s a good idea to create a basic writing website and consider ideas to connect directly with potential readers, whether through a newsletter or social media platform.

Other considerations that can inform your marketing strategy include bookstores you could approach about a reading (in cities where you have a network who might attend), reading series you could participate in, professional associations, clubs, or other affiliations that might post an announcement or otherwise support a book launch, and media outlets where you could pitch essays or articles related to your book. (As a former marketing manager for a publisher, I often felt chagrined breaking the news to my authors that one of the best ways to promote a new book is to do more writing, but it is true.)

Invest time in literary community

The path to publishing your first novel will be an odyssey. You’ll face daunting research tasks, maddeningly specific and varied submission guidelines, imposter syndrome, and (hopefully) moments of triumph. The best way to get through it all is by connecting with other writers who understand this journey. You can connect with other writers on social media, sign up for business-focused newsletters like Jane Friedman’s or the Amplify Writers newsletter , and attend literary events in your area. Your literary community can help sustain your resolve during challenging times and celebrate your publishing wins.

‘Stories Connect Us’

Andrea Davis Pinkney is a New York Times bestselling and award-winning author. She is VP, executive editor at Scholastic and a distinguished professor in the MFA in the creative writing program at the New School:

As the daughter of a teacher, and the author of nearly 50 books for children and young adults, I’ve learned some valuable lessons about crafting a novel from someone who spent decades in the classroom.

Anyone who’s ever prepared lesson plans, selected books, conducted a read-aloud, or made regular trips to the library has the skills to write a novel. As an educator, you’ve already taken your first steps to becoming a novelist, by virtue of what you do each day. Add to this your passion for the written word, agility with language, empathy, and determination. These attributes are the essential tools every novelist needs. Here are 10 practical action items to put your tool kit to work.

Read

Novelists read widely in their chosen genre. If you endeavor to write historical fiction, fantasy, rom coms, or family stories, dive into books by authors you admire who are successfully publishing in these categories. At the same time, to become a versatile craftsperson who can think critically, read books that aren’t in your comfort zone. Genres you may not think are your cup of tea invite you to stretch, grow, and learn.

Keep a notebook

When Mama Muse visits, I need to be ready to greet her, with pen in hand. This is a tried-and-true strategy my own mother instilled in me from a very young age. My novelist friends and I “keep limber” by engaging in wordplay whenever possible. I’ve got notebooks crammed into every purse, pocket, drawer, and knapsack. Come on, ideas, I’m ready!

Do it daily

Write every single day for at least 20 minutes. The most accomplished novelists are those who take the craft seriously. Develop a writing routine, and stick with it, in the same way you would exercise or taking a class. Carve out time to prioritize your writing. Ballet dancers dance. Athletes practice. Chefs heat the skillet. Writers write.

Dismiss “The Committee”

The voice in your head may be telling you you’ll never make it. Writing a novel is too hard. You don’t have a special writing degree. Your tummy hurts. It’s raining. There’s no time. Nobody wants to read your story. And on ... and on... This is an unreliable narrator known as “The Committee.” Even the most accomplished writers contend with these negative voices. The writers who move past them are the ones who kiss the pesky voices goodbye and keep moving toward their goal.

Perfectionism = Paralysis

Once “The Committee” has exited the scene (you may need to yell, “You’re no longer welcome here—bye!”), you’re free to create. Most accomplished writers start with messy pages filled with unedited gobbledygook. Trying to craft perfect prose every time is unrealistic. The goal is to be in the process of writing your novel.

Embrace revision

Novelists who publish widely understand that their best writing stems from revising. Every novel I’ve ever written started with a hackneyed first draft. Those rough pages provide the road map to what will eventually become polished chapters.

Connect

Writing can be a solitary endeavor. Find a critique group in your community. By sharing your drafts and participating in friendly workshopping sessions, you’ll gain important feedback and direction, as well as gather insights by reading the pages of fellow writers traveling the same path. If there’s no writing group in your community, start one.

Bring your Gifts

Focus on your own strengths as a storyteller. You, and only you, can tell the story that you and only you can tell. Embrace your gifts. Don’t give way to negatively comparing your work with that of others or discounting your own successes.

Gather resources

Become familiar with the publishing landscape to learn how the business works and where you fit in as an aspiring novelist. Two great resources are The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and Poets & Writers .

Have fun!

Storytelling is a joyous experience. Sharing your narratives helps foster a love of literacy and encourages kids to become lifelong readers. Writing is fun when we remember why we’re doing it: Stories connect us!

‘Get Ready for the Long Game’

Valerie Bolling is a 30-year educator and the author of over 10 books for children and a book for teachers, Goal Setting in the Writing Classroom: Building Student Agency, Independence, and Success:

As a teacher, you may have thought about writing a book about education or even a novel. But what about writing a book for children? Maybe there’s a book you’ve read to your students or your own children that you love and would like to emulate. Maybe there’s a book that isn’t on your classroom shelves that you feel called to write. Maybe you want to serve as an example for your students about pursuing a goal and achieving it. Certainly, you’ll inspire your students and many others if you write a book.

If you want to write a book for children, here’s what you should do.

Get ready for the long game

This is not a quick endeavor. You will need to spend time reading and studying before you even start writing. Once you start writing, you’ll need to spend time honing your craft—see tips 4 and 5 for suggestions about how to do that. You should also know that publishing a book is quite a process. If your goal is to be published traditionally, you’ll have to find a publisher who wants to publish your book, which can take a while—even if you have an agent. Once a picture book is sold, it takes two to three years before it’s published—sometimes longer.

Decide on the genre you want to write and read books in that genre widely

Books for children span board books, picture books, middle grade, and young adult. Within these genres, there are graphic novels, novels in verse, fiction, nonfiction, and so much more. If you want to write a picture book, for example, you need to read a plethora of them to get a feel for how they’re written—pagination, arc, pacing, language, etc. Some say you should read at least 100 books in a particular genre before you attempt to write your own story. If you’re not sure which books you should read, look at “best of” lists. A children’s librarian or children’s bookseller can also make suggestions.

Develop a regular practice of writing

If you want to write a book, you have to write, right? There’s a phrase that writers use called “butt in chair.” That means you’ve got to sit down and WRITE. As a teacher, you probably don’t have as much “butt in chair” time as you’d like, but you can carve out time that works for you. An author friend of mine, who is also a teacher and has two young children, wakes up early every morning and writes for an hour before heading to school. If you’re not an early bird, you choose to write after school at a library or coffee shop before heading home. Maybe the only time you have to write is on weekends, which is mostly what I did when I was writing while teaching. That’s fine, as long as you do it!

Make sure your writing time is sacred. If you have a partner and/or children, you’ll have to put supports in place for them to make sure you honor this time for yourself and your craft.

Be a student and keep learning

You’re a teacher, but now you get to be a student. Take writing classes. Make sure the instructor is published in the genre you’re writing and that the other students in the class are writing in that genre as well. Attend conferences and workshops. Check first to see if they address the genre you’re writing. These opportunities will help you become a better writer and provide insight into the publishing industry.

Connect with others.

I often say that writing may be a solitary act, but writing and publishing a book is a collaborative effort. Start by choosing critique partners who are studying and writing the same genre as you to help ensure that the feedback you receive is valuable. You should also consider joining writing communities, like SCBWI , 12 X 12 Picture Book Challenge , and the Authors Guild , to keep your “finger on the pulse” of the world of children’s writing.

Now, go forth and write that book!

Thanks to Melissa, Andrea, and Valerie for sharing their thoughts!

