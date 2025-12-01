Baby Pictures and Family Trees: When ‘Fun’ Assignments Backfire
Teaching

Baby Pictures and Family Trees: When ‘Fun’ Assignments Backfire

By Sarah D. Sparks — December 01, 2025 3 min read
Boy making a family tree with his grandfather.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Class assignments involving students’ background—like charting family trees or drawing on their cultural traditions—have been a standby for generations. But tasks that call for extensive personal information from students can have unintended consequences for their privacy and well-being.

Such assignments can leave out students in complex family situations—those in foster or adoption families, for example—who don’t know, or don’t want to disclose information about their early years or extended family, educators say.

And as more classwork is submitted and given feedback online, students may unintentionally expose identifiable information.

Personal or cultural background can be “a weirdly sensitive subject,” noted Timothy McDonald, an assistant girls’ soccer coach in Texas, in an online Education Week discussion.

Cultural heritage projects at his daughter’s elementary school, for example, were intended to be fun but put pressure on students like his daughter, who did not have extensive ties to a specific background.

“My kid felt excluded, devalued and really had nothing to do or offer, and was made to feel that way by the teachers and staff during the assignments and activities at school,” he said. “She felt like she had no culture.”

Natalie Keller, a special education teacher for the Batavia, N.Y. city school district, agreed that activities meant to be fun and an inclusive can backfire.

“Can we stop?” with class projects that require baby pictures, Keller begged. “So many of my students don’t have baby pictures for a host of reasons,” including her own child, she said.

Personal information can be unintentionally disclosed

Photos, keepsakes, and other personally identifiable submissions can also become a privacy liability for classes hosted on online platforms.

Schools are required to protect students’ grades and other education records under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. But when activities move online, personally identifiable information can be leaked via peer comments on shared documents, analysis of assignments, and students’ online reflections on their work, a 2020 Ball State University study found.

And often, student information stays online indefinitely.

“Forty years ago, students’ records were kept in folders inside filing cabinets in schools,” wrote Marc Alier, a professor of information technology at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain, and his colleagues in an international study of student privacy in 2021.

As more class activities are conducted, commented on, and kept in the cloud, students have a higher risk of “unauthorized data access, unintentional unauthorized disclosure of information, and generation and storage of student information by third parties.”

This doesn’t mean teachers should throw out assignments that help students learn to explore oral history or records. But educators should focus on the skills and products they want students to achieve in an assignment, rather than the extent of personal information they share, said Bo Chang, a professor of community education at Ball State and the author of the 2020 study.

Shannon James, a teacher at BASIS charter school in Scottsdale, Ariz., has made some of those modifications. While she still assigns a family tree project for students in her Spanish class, she gave them the option of researching “the family tree of a fictional character, celebrity, or historical figure instead of their own family,” she said in the EdWeek social media discussion.

Dalia Angrand Boisrond, a language and literature teacher at the Boerum Hill School for International Studies in Brooklyn, N.Y., agreed.

“I think it’s important to give options and not completely shy away from assignments like family interviews or trees,” she said. “Provide real, authentic choices (not an add-on alternative), and a lot of drama can be avoided.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Student Privacy Digital Learning Online Safety Data Privacy

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion If Students Understand Their Emotions, They Learn Better
Equipped with the right skills, students can navigate tough situations in and outside school.
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion How Are Trump Administration Policies Affecting the Classroom?
Leaders cry in coaching sessions. Still, they show up brave and stand strong.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion Students Aren't Being Indoctrinated. The Real Problem Is Mistrust of Teachers
Teachers are avoiding important, complex topics because they fear backlash.
Ken Futernick
5 min read
Training, presentation, education icon. Speaker and listeners sign. Redacted information, self-censorship, distrust.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
Teaching Educators on the Six-Seven Trend: 'Embrace the Chaos'
The viral trend has teachers dressing up as six and seven, and using it as a tool to teach.
Jennifer Vilcarino
1 min read
Collage of hands holding 6-7 with a background in blue of teenager group.
Liz Yap/Education Week and E+/Getty
Load More ▼