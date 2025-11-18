Trump administration policies have had a huge impact on the United States, including the nation’s classrooms.

‘Educators Are in the Fire’

Craig Aarons-Martin is CEO of CCM Education Group:

Although I no longer serve as a principal in Boston, I now coach dozens of school and teacher leaders across the city—and I can tell you: The Trump administration’s policies are shaking schools.

In my coaching sessions, the most common words I hear are “tired,” “afraid,” and “disillusioned.” These aren’t coming from novice educators. They’re coming from tenured, mission-driven teachers and principals—many of whom hold marginalized identities themselves—who feel like they’re being forced to choose between staying true to their values or protecting their emotional survival.

Here are the three most pressing fears that leaders I coach are grappling with:



“ICE is back—and so is the fear.” School leaders are fielding calls from panicked parents whose children saw immigration enforcement outside their homes. Educators are worried about inadvertently putting students at risk by collecting information that could be weaponized. I’m coaching one leader whose school had to redesign dismissal procedures after rumors of an ICE vehicle circulated. The fear is paralyzing—and it’s not theoretical.

“We’re being punished for standing up for equity.” Several Boston leaders I support are watching millions of dollars in federal funding disappear simply because their schools or districts refused to back away from their commitments to DEI. One educator shared, “We’re being told we can keep the money—or keep the values. Not both.” These are institutions that had built momentum, hired BIPOC staff, and developed culturally responsive curriculum—now being forced to dismantle that progress to survive politically.

“Our teachers are leaving—not just the job but the profession.” Perhaps the most heartbreaking theme I hear in coaching is that Black, queer, immigrant, and other marginalized educators are walking away. Not because they don’t love the work—but because they can’t do it safely anymore. One teacher told me, “Every time I show up, I feel like I have to choose which part of my identity to suppress so I can stay employed.” The psychological toll is immense.

So how are we responding in the coaching space?



We’re building micro-sanctuaries. I support leaders in creating internal spaces where staff and students can process current events, share information, and breathe. In some schools, it’s affinity groups. In others, it’s “brave space” circles or healing rooms. These aren’t fancy. They’re essential.

We’re training for resistance. I coach educators on how to understand policies, anticipate right-wing backlash, and continue equity work through strategic alignment, language reframing, and internal coalitions. It’s not compliance—it’s coded resistance.

We’re honoring grief. I don’t push toxic positivity. Instead, I hold space for what it feels like to watch a beloved profession morph into a battlefield. Leaders cry in our sessions. And then we plan.

We’re redefining leadership as collective care. Leaders are learning that protecting their people—emotionally, professionally, spiritually—is the work. One principal told me, “This year, my greatest KPI is: How many of my teachers still want to come back?”

We’re reminding ourselves why we stay. Even amid fear, I watch these leaders fight for their students with a boldness that humbles me. They are rewriting policy, mentoring the next wave, and showing up—bruised but brave.



Those of us who coach and support school leaders must be truth-tellers, protectors, and strategists. Our educators are in the fire—and our job is to make sure they don’t burn out or burn alone.

‘Together We Are Stronger’

Cecelia Gillam is an educator of 20 years who works at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans:

The current Trump administration’s policies have affected me greatly and the work that I do.

Honestly, to just say it has affected me greatly would be a selfish statement. Trump’s administration has impacted STEM greatly. The effects of his policies immediately impacted me and the work that I do.

Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025, and by Jan. 21, 2025—the very next day— I received a dreadful email that said “ Halt all work.” I was so confused by this email because I was in the midst of doing great things.

I was selected to be a MTIP, which is a master teacher in inventions and patents. We were set to get our training in February, but in the meantime, we had tasks to complete before our convening. At that moment, I did not realize how much impact a president could have in that short amount of time.

Ultimately, because of his policies, the program was officially dismantled. The main reason the program was shut down was due to it being centered around diversity, equity and inclusion. The government contract contained those forbidden words. Words like “minorities,” “Indigenous,” and “women” to name a few. Sounds a bit ridiculous when you read those words out loud, but yes those words apparently cause harm to others.

Once I finally came to terms with the ending of that initiative, I was once again hit in the face by another program that was abruptly terminated. I had entered into the CIA’s Mission Impossible STEM competition. It was an opportunity for my school to earn $30,000 in equipment. The organization sent out a blanket email that the competition has been discontinued due to funding.

Trump’s administration came for the heart of STEM. The heart lies deeply within the trenches of school and our educational foundation. The U.S.A. prides itself on being a top country for innovation and STEM initiatives, and yet it allowed Donald Trump to pull the rug from beneath the legs of those doing the work to advance us as a country in the area of STEM. So once again, I was at crossroad and had to get over losing out on that opportunity.

Then I found out that a beloved organization for which I was an ambassador had to pull out of the state of Louisiana due to lack of funding. EcoRise was doing amazing things in the state. We were finally expanding the curriculum and getting more teachers to use it in their classrooms.

The bottom line is his policies are biased, and they are stopping the momentum that we as STEM educators had going. You are going to have a group of students who are not going to have access to cutting-edge technology and skilled teachers. He has cut professional development funds for educators. He is trying to make it next to impossible for organizations to ensure equity is happening within schools.

He has skewed and blurred the lines so much people are starting to forget the difference between equity and equality. Yes we want all children to have access but not in a one-size-fits-all manner.

I had to do some deep soul searching to realize that my voice still has power. I may not have the funds to outfit an entire school with the latest equipment, but I do have the power to partner with organizations that are committed to ensuring that the work continues. I decided that I did not want the joy of STEM to dissipate due to this administration’s abuse of power so I have planned a STEM Day for the spring of 2026. The theme will be bringing Joy back to STEM. I refuse to let the students who I have access to miss out on innovation.

It took one of my students to remind me that if I stop fighting and using my voice, I am doing exactly what he wanted me to. Trump’s goal is to tire us out so that we don’t have any fight left in us. I encourage any other educator who was impacted by his policies to find a backdoor and keep the dream alive. Together we are stronger. I had three doors to close in my face and now I am opening three more doors to continue to give our youth exposure and access.

