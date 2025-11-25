Teachers are increasingly encouraged to become amateur neuroscientists. For the last decade, educational materials have promoted neuroplasticity, the brain’s capacity for adaptation, as the key to student potential. Popular podcasts promise brain-based teaching hacks. In professional development sessions, we are told our job is to help students “rewire their brains.” This embrace of neuroscience has empowered educators, giving us scientific language to describe the importance of our daily work.

The appeal is understandable. When a complex phenomenon like learning is described in the objective, rigorous language of brain science, it feels like progress, reassuring us that teaching is grounded practice, not guesswork.

But there is a subtle danger in allowing neuroscience to dominate our understanding of learning. When education is framed primarily as optimizing neural circuitry, we risk losing sight of the full complexity of human growth.

I call on my fellow educators to situate neuroscience as one vital lens among many. If we want students not only to perform but to flourish, we need a science of learning that includes brain science but is not defined by it.

When the brain becomes the only object of our concern, the richness of learning—its emotional, cultural, and ethical dimensions—can fade from view.

In my professional life as an educator, I’ve seen this reductive trend take hold. The literature on “brain-based” education often equates the mind with the neural operations of the brain, suggesting that every emotion, relationship, and act of imagination can be reduced to mere computation. Because of the pervasiveness of this message in teaching culture, I often feel an internal pressure to justify relational or creative practices in neurological terms, as if the value of a classroom discussion must be defended by its effects on the prefrontal cortex.

This framing is appealing because it promises technical mastery; if learning is mechanical, teaching can be engineered. While certain practices can be useful, this perspective ultimately flattens the multidimensional reality of the classroom into an engineering challenge.

Cognitive science tells a fuller story. The mind is not just a computer inside the skull; it is a phenomenon that emerges from the dynamic interaction between the brain, body, and world.

For decades, robust scientific models have confirmed that the mind is fundamentally:

Embodied: As the scientists and philosophers Francisco Varela, Evan Thompson, and Eleanor Rosch argued in their 1991 book The Embodied Mind , our thoughts are inseparable from our physical state and sensory experience.

As the scientists and philosophers Francisco Varela, Evan Thompson, and Eleanor Rosch argued in their 1991 book , our thoughts are inseparable from our physical state and sensory experience. Extended: Philosopher Andy Clark and cognitive scientist David Chalmers proposed in a 1998 Analysis article that the mind extends into the environment—we think through our tools, our notes, and our computers.

Philosopher Andy Clark and cognitive scientist David Chalmers proposed in a 1998 article that the mind extends into the environment—we think through our tools, our notes, and our computers. Emotionally grounded: Neuroscientist Jaak Panksepp documented in his 1998 book Affective Neuroscience that emotions are the foundational operating system of the brain, not a distraction from thinking.

Neuroscientist Jaak Panksepp documented in his 1998 book that emotions are the foundational operating system of the brain, not a distraction from thinking. Relational and meaning-based: Neuroscientists Mary Helen Immordino-Yang and Antonio Damasio noted in the 2007 paper “We Feel, Therefore We Learn: The Relevance of Affective and Social Neuroscience to Education” that the brain’s very structure is shaped by social experience. And as developmental psychologist Michael Tomasello described in his 2019 book Becoming Human, human cognition is fundamentally driven by our need to cooperate and create shared meaning.

In other words, meaning arises between us—in the space where ideas are exchanged, perspectives shift, and identities take form.

What students remember most from school is rarely a test score. Ask them what made school matter, and they will tell you: Someone understood me. We figured something out together. My teacher believed I could do it.

Neuroplasticity is real and hopeful: Experience changes the brain. But the popular metaphor of “rewiring” suggests students arrive wired wrong, teachers are responsible for altering circuitry, and brains change independently of context.

We have long known that plasticity does not unfold equally for all students. Clinical psychologist Louis Cozolino has documented how chronic stress, food insecurity, discrimination, and social exclusion impair the very neural networks we hope to strengthen. A classroom where students feel safe, included, and valued is one where, as Immordino-Yang explains, emotion and cognition are most optimally intertwined and open to change.

These are the conditions under which cognition expands. For example, boosting a students’ sense of belonging in school meaningfully raises their academic persistence , as psychologists Gregory Walton and Geoffrey Cohen documented in 2011.

A more complete understanding of learning recognizes that the brain is part of a larger human ecosystem.

Consider this practical difference: If a teacher overrelies on a purely neuroscience-based framework to address a disruptive or disengaged student, they might focus solely on a technical intervention: “I need to provide a brain break to restore their executive function” or “I need to adjust the timing of the task to match their processing speed.”

A teacher embracing the relational mind would address the student differently. They would first ask: “What is this behavior communicating about the student’s experience of belonging or meaning?”

They might then realize the student is acting out because their culture is not reflected in the curriculum or they are afraid to show vulnerability in front of their peers. The appropriate intervention is not a brain hack but a relational repair. The teacher could have a meaningful one-on-one conversation, adjust the group work structure, or expand the curriculum to better reflect the student’s identity.

Neuroscience alone cannot explain or repair disconnection, inequity, boredom, or fear. Those are social, relational, and ethical challenges. They require teachers who are trained to be builders of belonging, designers of meaning, and cultivators of possibility.

Brain-centered narratives often measure success by output—how quickly a student solves a problem or how long they sustain attention. But the goal of education is not to prepare children to become more efficient machines. It is to prepare them to become whole people capable of living well with others in a complex and changing world—capable of empathy, imagination, and collective problem-solving. Those capacities grow through guidance, trust, and relationship.

Let us respect the neuroscientist’s work on the neuron. And let us, as educators, center our work on the full human being. Only together can we build schools where every young person—not just their brain—has the opportunity to flourish.

