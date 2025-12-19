Aligning General and Special Education for Student Success
Opinion
Special Education Letter to the Editor

Aligning General and Special Education for Student Success

December 19, 2025 1 min read
To the Editor:

I was excited to see the Aug. 21, 2025, article, “4 Ways Principals Can Better Support Special Education Teachers,” which shines a much-needed spotlight on special education educators. When I was a building and district leader, I made it my mission to improve outcomes for all learners by leading systemic reform in math education. In doing so, I’ve seen how essential it is to involve special education teachers in every stage of program development. Too often, they’re left out of conversations around math and reading initiatives, despite their expertise in differentiation, scaffolding, and inclusive practices that benefit all students. The potential layoffs of employees in the office of special education programs at the U.S. Department of Education are just another example of this neglect.

Recently, I visited a school launching a new math program. General education teachers were engaged in professional development and had access to comprehensive materials, but the special education team was focused on IEP compliance and didn’t receive curriculum access until the first day of school. Many teachers were responsible for multiple grade levels, yet they lacked the resources needed to support their students effectively.

This disparity is far too common. It’s time to rethink how we develop and implement math and reading programs to ensure all educators are equipped to fulfill the school’s vision.

San Tan Heights Elementary School in Arizona made that shift. Its leadership team prioritized math instruction with high-quality materials that supported general and special education and intervention teachers. Staff received role-specific professional learning and equitable access to lesson plans and activities. For the first time, there was alignment across core instruction, special education, and small-group interventions—resulting in the biggest math gains the school had ever seen.

Steven Shadel
Senior National Content Specialist
Great Minds
Chicago, Ill.

read the article mentioned in the letter

A special education teacher helps a student with their work.
E+
Special Education 4 Ways Principals Can Better Support Special Education Teachers
Jennifer Vilcarino, August 21, 2025
3 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the January 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as Aligning general and special education for student success

