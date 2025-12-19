To the Editor:

I was excited to see the Aug. 21, 2025, article, “4 Ways Principals Can Better Support Special Education Teachers ,” which shines a much-needed spotlight on special education educators. When I was a building and district leader, I made it my mission to improve outcomes for all learners by leading systemic reform in math education. In doing so, I’ve seen how essential it is to involve special education teachers in every stage of program development. Too often, they’re left out of conversations around math and reading initiatives, despite their expertise in differentiation, scaffolding, and inclusive practices that benefit all students. The potential layoffs of employees in the office of special education programs at the U.S. Department of Education are just another example of this neglect.

Recently, I visited a school launching a new math program. General education teachers were engaged in professional development and had access to comprehensive materials, but the special education team was focused on IEP compliance and didn’t receive curriculum access until the first day of school. Many teachers were responsible for multiple grade levels, yet they lacked the resources needed to support their students effectively.

This disparity is far too common. It’s time to rethink how we develop and implement math and reading programs to ensure all educators are equipped to fulfill the school’s vision.

San Tan Heights Elementary School in Arizona made that shift. Its leadership team prioritized math instruction with high-quality materials that supported general and special education and intervention teachers. Staff received role-specific professional learning and equitable access to lesson plans and activities. For the first time, there was alignment across core instruction, special education, and small-group interventions—resulting in the biggest math gains the school had ever seen.

Steven Shadel

Senior National Content Specialist

Great Minds

Chicago, Ill.