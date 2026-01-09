The Three Worst Words You Can Say to a Teacher
Opinion
Teaching Profession Opinion

The Three Worst Words You Can Say to a Teacher

It’s time to retire this patronizing advice
By Jherine Wilkerson — January 09, 2026 3 min read
A person hunched over and out of energy with school supplies raining down.
iStock + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jherine Wilkerson
Opinion Contributor
Jherine Wilkerson is a middle school art teacher in Peachtree City, Ga. This is her 11th year of teaching.

“Remember your why.” Arguably, these are the three worst words any administrator or professional development trainer has uttered in the past decade. It is usually preceded by a half hour of nonstop motivational quotes, which is itself preceded by an upbeat song and a Post-it Notes-heavy ice breaker. Despite feeling as professionally developed as we care to become, we are dragged from room to room, asked to “dig deep,” “dissect the data,” and of course—"remember your why.”

Remember your why is patronizing for several reasons, least of which is that it usually comes from someone in an expensive suit outearning everyone in the room for two hours of quotable nothingness. The speakers (and the people hiring them) are presumably well-intentioned but are met with resistance because we, unlike them, are still in the classroom. We haven’t forgotten anything.

According to a 2023 research report published by the Rand Corp., teachers are not only underpaid, but “teachers work more hours per week, on average, than [other] working adults—53 hours versus 46.”

If these numbers are to be believed (and teachers are not in the business of denying facts here, so, yes, I believe them), over the course of a 190-day school year, the average teacher spends 1,908 hours working. How can anyone forget 1,908 hours of why?

Year after year, we read about teachers digging into their own coffers to provide for students, teachers putting in hours of unpaid work long after the day has ended to serve students. In the most gruesome cases, teachers have laid down their lives for students. These are all systemic failures.

Remember your why suggests that teachers are so far removed from whatever path brought us here that we cannot see the mission. It suggests that we see our students as data points to be mined, worthy only so far as they can improve our school’s report card.

Remember your why pretends that if we are only reminded about what we have presumably lost, gaps will close and minds will broaden. It is akin to the emotionally manipulative language I’ve denounced in the past, the smug cousin of “teaching is a work of heart.”

It is a phrase uttered as a weapon against teachers rather than a defense for teaching. It stifles conversation and it encourages teachers to accept a sense of powerlessness.

Teachers exist in the why. The hungry why. The attention-starved why. The illiterate why. The left-behind why. Politicians bloviate about us from the clouds while we, the working public, are here on earth. Teaching. Remembering.

Instead of our why, I want my fellow teachers to remember this: You are more powerful than you think. Teaching is a human profession, but it is a profession all the same. Your job is necessary. You are essential. You fulfill a need; not because of altruism but because somewhere in your journey, you stepped into a space that brought you to the school. You have real power—to change lives, to guide—and, collectively, to exercise good trouble and create lasting change.

The loss of a few teachers can weaken a school; the action of thousands of teachers can change the nation. You, a teacher, are exactly that powerful. And that power requires action and solidarity.

Increasingly, we teach in the chaos of the absurd: We exist at the whims of billions of dollars poured into initiatives that leave many children behind and few succeeding. We ask students to stand and pledge allegiance to a country that does not have allegiance to its own constitution, let alone a flag. We require students to defend conclusions based on textual evidence while we live in a country where those in charge prefer internet “research” and YouTube conspiracy videos over science.

You are still there existing in the why—and the people urging you to reconnect with it are not.

It is they who must remember a different why: why teachers are needed and why this entire experiment is nothing without us.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession 'Constant Juggling': Teachers Share the Job Stressors That Keep Them Up at Night
Most educators point to the intense workload that doesn't stop after the school day ends.
Jennifer Vilcarino
1 min read
A teacher leads a lesson in an eighth-grade Spanish class.
A teacher leads a lesson in an 8th grade Spanish class. Educators are struggling with work-related stress that they aren't sleeping—find out what's causing it.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Teaching Profession What We Know About Pre-K Teachers: Salaries, Support, and More
A new RAND report shows how public school pre-K teachers need additional support.
Jennifer Vilcarino
6 min read
Teacher Abi Hawker leads preschoolers in learning activities at Hillcrest Developmental Preschool in American Falls, Idaho, on Sept. 28, 2023.
Teacher Abi Hawker leads preschoolers in learning activities at Hillcrest Developmental Preschool in American Falls, Idaho, on Sept. 28, 2023. A new report on pre-k teachers shows they want more professional learning.
Kyle Green/AP
Teaching Profession Opinion After 30 Years as a Teacher, He Became an Interviewer on YouTube. Here's Why
He’s interviewed Nobel laureates, National Book Award winners, and influential education thinkers.
Rick Hess
6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Teaching Profession When Teachers Become Parents, They Gain a New Perspective of the Job
While parenthood can present challenges, it also offers opportunities for educators.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
African American father and his daughter walking to school.
Mladen Zivkovic/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼