Word Problems Get a Bad Rap in Math Class. Here’s How to Get Them Right
Mathematics Q&A

Word Problems Get a Bad Rap in Math Class. Here’s How to Get Them Right

By Olina Banerji — October 15, 2024 5 min read
Education Week Math Mini-Course, Week 4, Word Problems, 2700 x 1806
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Students often struggle to connect math with the real world. Word problems—a combination of words, numbers, and mathematical operations—can be a perfect vehicle to take abstract numbers off the page.

Word problems can press students to think more critically and make sense of the “math story” being told to them. This inherent quality of word problems also turns them into a cognitive puzzle for students.

In every word problem, there are three things for learners to do: read and understand the problem’s narrative, determine what the problem is asking them to find, and identify one or more math operations to solve it. When students can reason through how they approach and solve the problem, it builds their confidence in connecting math to real-world scenarios.

Students need to work multiple levers of their brains to unpack a word problem. That’s why these problems can be a challenge for English learners or those who struggle to read or have a learning disability. If students spend all their time trying to understand the words, or the context, of a problem, they’ll struggle to understand which mathematical function to pick.

Teachers can employ several strategies, like using different visual representations, to make word problems more approachable, said Kevin Dykema, the immediate past president of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and an 8th grade math teacher in Mattawan, Michigan. But even before they get to that point, Dykema said teachers must get over their own discomfort with word problems.

“We have negative relationships with word problems because we remember, as elementary students, you do a whole bunch of [math] problems without the word problems—and then there was always that word problem at the end, and it was always posed as, this is the difficult type,” he said. “We need to move away from that. We need to recognize that what math is about is doing those type of problems.”

Opening a lesson with a word problem is one of Dykema’s favorite strategies to get students familiar with the concept. With a real-world context to it, the math problem may start to make more sense to students.

In an interview with Education Week, he detailed other strategies to help students, especially those who struggle with the language, tackle word problems. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

For more on the best research-based strategies to improve math instruction, see Education Week’s new math mini-course.

How can teachers put word problems into a context that’s familiar to all students?

If the problem has a context that’s unfamiliar to everybody, find a Google image of whatever you’re talking about so they can make sense of that problem, or change the context of the problem so that it’s something that the students can relate to. If I’m teaching in Miami and I talk about how much snow you’re getting, it’s not going to be a contextual thing. In North Dakota, though, I can use a problem about sledding down a hill.

Kevin Dykema

Often, when I’m dealing with the Pythagorean theorem in middle school, I talk about a softball diamond or a baseball diamond, and there’s a word problem that I like to use with that. But not all my students know what a softball or a baseball diamond looks like. I draw a quick picture for them. You have to help fill in some of those missing pieces so that students can start solving that problem [and] aren’t spending all their time decoding the words.

This makes the problem relevant and helps them recognize why math is not just a series of steps to memorize, but is helping us solve real-world problems.

Do keywords help to unpack work problems? How frequently should teachers use them?

We should move away from using just a keyword strategy. Keywords can work if the problem is set up in a specific way. For instance, if we are using “more” [in a problem], ever so often, more means to add. Students could get used to that connection and then, suddenly, have a problem where the “more” leads to a subtraction problem.

I try to encourage my colleagues and remind myself—don’t just rely on those keywords; keywords often fall apart. I want to have my students make sense of that problem, draw a picture, and do a variety of different things so that we’re not having to rely on those keywords that often unfortunately fail us, and fail the students.

See also

Illustration of some children arranging 10 apples in the foreground, while a group of children carry the word "ten" in the background.
J.R. Bee for Education Week
Mathematics Why Word Problems Are Such a Struggle for Students—And What Teachers Can Do
Sarah Schwartz, May 1, 2023
12 min read

Teachers also need to be strategic about when they’re using the word problems. If we’re using the word problems just at the end of a lesson, and the whole lesson we added, chances are that students will assume that the word problem at the end will be about addition. But if we start the lesson with a word problem, they will have to think [about the problem] and not just rely on the lesson or the keywords.

How can teachers involve students in breaking down word problems?

It is difficult because in a classroom, even if you only have 20 kids, the wide range of [learning] abilities can feel overwhelming. It’s important to get our students communicating with each other.

Too often, math has been that class where the teacher only converses with one student at a time. Let’s get more into peer-to-peer discourse. Think about other content areas in language arts: They read a passage, and then they talk about it in small groups. In science, they do an experiment, and they talk about it in small groups. But in math class, the teacher does all the talking, maybe with one or two kids at a time, and the other kids are like, “oh, I’m glad I’m not having to respond to that.”

Let’s find ways to get kids to collaborate with each other in groups. It’s through those peer-to-peer learning efforts that they start to make sense of the math. I’m always amazed at the number of times a student can say the exact same thing that I said, but it makes more sense to them because a peer said it. There’s something magical about that.

We’ve got to increase those opportunities when our students share their math discourse. It also increases the likelihood that they’re engaged in the deep thinking that’s required to make sense of mathematics.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Related Tags:
Instruction

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., October 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Is AI Out to Take Your Job or Help You Do It Better?
With all of the uncertainty K-12 educators have around what AI might mean for the future, how can the field best prepare young people for an AI-powered future?
Register
Thu., October 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Understanding Learning Differences
Join this free virtual event for insights that will help educators better understand and support students with learning differences.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Q&A Fractions Are Tough to Teach and to Learn. These Strategies Can Help
Here's how teachers can build students' conceptual understanding.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Education Week Math Mini-Course, Week 3, Fractions, 2700 x 1806
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
Mathematics Video Teaching Fractions? Try Visuals and Conversations, Not Tricks
Kevin Dykema, a math expert, shares key strategies for teaching the complicated topic of fractions.
Olina Banerji, Jaclyn Borowski & Lauren Santucci
1 min read
Fractions Thumbnail BS
Mathematics Math Has Its Own Language. How Can Students Learn to Speak It?
Math language and content knowledge are deeply intertwined, educators say.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Illustration of a woman with eyes closed and clouds around her head with a background full of trigonometric formulas in space.
iStock/Getty
Mathematics What the Research Says Teaching Math: A Resource Guide
See more than two dozen resources on math instruction from Education Week's new mini-course on that topic.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Education Week Math Mini-Course, Resource Page, Illustration by Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
Load More ▼