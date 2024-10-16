Here’s How All Students Can Learn to Enjoy Word Problems
Mathematics Video

Here’s How All Students Can Learn to Enjoy Word Problems

By Olina Banerji & Lauren Santucci — October 16, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Storytelling and mathematics don’t naturally go together. The best way to spark a discussion about a math topic in a classroom can be unpopular with many students: solving word problems.

Word problems often either come too late in a lesson or are disconnected from students’ reality. They are cognitively challenging—a student needs to translate the words into a number equation and pick a mathematical operation to solve it. For English learners, students with disabilities, or those who struggle to read, word problems can become an obstacle, instead of a vehicle, to a better understanding of math.

In classrooms with mixed abilities, students reading a word problem out loud in groups can help, said David Dai, an 8th and 9th grade math instructor at the Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies in Mobile, Ala., and a board member of the National Council for Teachers of Mathematics. In a video interview with Education Week, Dai detailed the strategies he uses to engage students with word problems.

“Students reading aloud allows me to listen and see if they are struggling with certain words,” he said.

In the video above, Dai urged math teachers to leverage technology, especially artificial intelligence, to create word problems that are at grade level and can cater to students who don’t excel at reading. Dai also emphasized that it’s important for teachers to understand their students’ cultural background and use images and contexts that are familiar.

For more research-based strategies on teaching fractions, as well as other math concepts, check out Education Week’s email mini-course, Teaching Math.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Thu., October 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Understanding Learning Differences
Join this free virtual event for insights that will help educators better understand and support students with learning differences.
Register
Thu., October 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Aligning Graduation Tracking with an MTSS Framework
Graduation tracking isn't just about credits. Learn how to use data-driven practices to support every student's path to success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Can Kindergarten Math Lay the Foundation for Algebra? New Study Aims to Find Out
Teaching algebraic thinking skills early—like generalizing, representing, and reasoning—can set students up for success, researchers say.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Illustration of a young boy writing in a notepad with Algebra equations floating all around him
iStock/Getty
Mathematics Q&A Fractions Are Tough to Teach and to Learn. These Strategies Can Help
Here's how teachers can build students' conceptual understanding.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Education Week Math Mini-Course, Week 3, Fractions, 2700 x 1806
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
Mathematics Video Teaching Fractions? Try Visuals and Conversations, Not Tricks
Kevin Dykema, a math expert, shares key strategies for teaching the complicated topic of fractions.
Olina Banerji, Jaclyn Borowski & Lauren Santucci
1 min read
Fractions Thumbnail BS
Mathematics Math Has Its Own Language. How Can Students Learn to Speak It?
Math language and content knowledge are deeply intertwined, educators say.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Illustration of a woman with eyes closed and clouds around her head with a background full of trigonometric formulas in space.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼