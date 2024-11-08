How to Build a Classroom That Supports Difficult Conversations (Downloadable)
Teaching Download

How to Build a Classroom That Supports Difficult Conversations (Downloadable)

By Sarah D. Sparks — November 08, 2024 1 min read
Word bubbles of different sizes and abstract content arranged in a grid like pattern.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It’s trickier than ever for teachers to manage class discussions of divisive topics—but it’s also crucial for students to learn and practice how to disagree respectfully, logically, and productively.

In the wake of a volatile election season and ongoing public debates on economic, environmental, and social problems, there’s no shortage of issues to engage students’ creativity and passion. In a recent nationally representative survey, educators told the EdWeek Research Center that they often feel at a loss to give students the tools and safety to grapple with these issues while also navigating state and local restrictions and parent concerns.

For more on how teachers can help their students learn to build bridges on polarizing topics, check out this year’s Big Ideas in Education special report and download the tip sheet below.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teaching Strategies

Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.

Events

Tue., November 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Substitute Teacher Staffing Simplified: 5 Strategies for Success
Struggling to find quality substitute teachers? Join our webinar to learn key strategies to keep your classrooms covered and students learning.
Content provided by Kelly Education
Register
Wed., November 13, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI in Education: Empowering Educators to Tap into the Promise and Steer Clear of Peril
Explore the transformative potential of AI in education and learn how to harness its power to improve student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., November 14, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English Learners Webinar Family and Community Engagement: Best Practices for English Learners
Strengthening the bond between schools and families is key to the success of English learners. Learn how to enhance family engagement and support student achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Schools Are Often Blamed for Our Foundering Democracy. It’s Not That Simple
Regardless of who wins the election, teachers must help students see what it means to forge a collective path ahead. Here are three steps.
Nicole Mirra & Antero Garcia
4 min read
Collage art of civics and democracy images.
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Teaching Opinion Post-Election Advice for the Classroom From a Teacher
What educators can say to their students or families if they express concerns or anxiety about election-related classroom discussions.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion 3 Stories About How Teachers Turned Things Around With a Student
Some students struggle with learning how to function in a classroom. With patience and understanding, teachers can change that dynamic.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion The Hidden Benefits of Distraction in the Classroom
Distraction can support healthy emotional regulation—but only when properly understood. Here’s what teachers need to know.
Eliya Ahmad & Zi Jia Ng
4 min read
Concept art, idea of brain and psychology, surreal painting, conceptual illustration. Distracted mind, emotional regulation.
Jorm Sangsorn/iStock
Load More ▼