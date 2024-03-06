JUST LAUNCHED: The State of Teaching, Education Week's exclusive report. Explore the project.
The 5 Burning Questions for Districts on Grading Reforms
Assessment

The 5 Burning Questions for Districts on Grading Reforms

By Evie Blad — March 06, 2024 5 min read
Laura BakerEducation Week via Canva (1)
Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Districts around the country have weighed new approaches to grading, some motivated by concerns about achievement and student motivation following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Education Week recently reported, districts like Clark County, Nev., have enacted grading policies that de-emphasize formative assignments, like homework; give students multiple chances to redo work; and establish clear rubrics to determine when students have mastered an academic concept.

But those changes don’t come without big questions. Here are five things districts ask about grading.

1. Are grades consistent among schools and classrooms?

Variations in teachers’ grading approaches can lead two students to earn different grades if they learn in different schools in the same district—or even different classrooms in the same school—even if those students have similar levels of content mastery, grading reform advocates argue.

Among those variables:

  • How much extra credit does a teacher offer?
  • How much do teachers penalize students for late work?
  • Do teachers grade “behaviors,” like participation in discussions or showing up to class with the appropriate materials? Do they penalize misbehavior, like distracting peers?
  • Can students retake tests or resubmit assignments?

Those differing approaches can also lead to equity concerns. For example, a teacher may view one student as more distracting than another because of that teacher’s own internal biases, said Joe Feldman, a former teacher, principal, and educational consultant whose book, Grading for Equity, has influenced districts around the country.

Districts have tackled these differences by setting more centralized policies about things like extra credit and late work. Some, like Clark County, have adopted “equitable grading” policies that seek to “separate behavior from grades” by banning grades for incremental homework, allowing students to submit work after deadline, and providing opportunities for students to retake tests or resubmit assignments to demonstrate content understanding.

However, some critics of such policies say they can remove a key motivational tool for students. Researchers at the conservative-leaning Thomas B. Fordham Institute wrote in a Feb. 28 brief that schools should take a middle-ground approach by adopting guidelines that more clearly outline what subjective measures like classroom participation should look like, rather than removing those elements from grades altogether.

2. Should schools switch grading scales?

Some districts have adopted new grading scales in hopes of keeping students motivated and more accurately reflecting what they know.

Their argument: Under the traditional A-F grading system, students who get several F’s on early assignments may essentially check out or disengage from class because it is mathematically more difficult for them to recover and raise their overall grade.

That’s why some districts have raised their minimum grade to 50 percent so that the 10-percent grade bands for A’s, B’s, C’s, D’s, and F’s hold equal mathematical weight.

Bar chart showing the equity grading scale that provides a floor of 50, which ensures an equal range for each letter grade of A through F, according to Clark County School District.

Critics argue that such a change makes student grades less accurate. In some districts with revised grading scales, even missing assignments are graded at 50 percent, rather than the 0 percent teachers would log under a traditional grading scale.

Some districts have sought to replace the A-F scale entirely, rather than re-engineering it by raising the minimum score. The Des Moines, Iowa, district is among those that use a 1-4, standards-referenced grading scale to indicate whether students have demonstrated mastery of learning standards. For secondary students, for example, a grade of “1" indicates the goal has not been met, a “2" grade indicates some progress, “3" grade means a student has met all of the goals related to a specific content standard, and a “4" grade means the student has demonstrated mastery beyond that standard.

3. Do district policies contribute to grade inflation?

Some researchers have sounded the alarm that changes to grading systems may contribute to grade inflation, especially if those changes are not well thought out or well executed.

A November analysis of Washington state students’ standardized test scores and grades issued from 2011 to 2022 found spikes in A’s in the spring of 2020, when many schools quickly adopted more lenient grading practices as they shifted to remote learning early in the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, A’s and B’s correlated with scoring in a lower percentile on state tests, meaning they were less predictive of student achievement, found the study by the Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research at the American Institutes for Research. That pattern has continued, particularly in math, even as the rate of high grades started to decline in the 2021-22 school year.

4. Do parents understand what grades mean?

When districts switch grading policies, they need to ensure parents and educators are on the same page about what grades represent, how grading scales work, and the rationale behind changes, said Susan Brookhart, an education professor emerita at Duquesne University who has followed grading debates for decades.

It’s not enough to say a new grading scale promotes equity; administrators must also explain how it does so, she said. Parents also need to understand whether grades represent the cumulative result of the assignments a student has completed or their current level of content mastery.

Brookhart highlighted websites created by districts like Clark County and Des Moines that clearly explain the rationale and timelines for policy changes and answers to frequently asked questions.

5. Are teachers on board with grading changes?

A new policy alone is not enough to bring about change in a district, Brookhart said. Teachers must also be prepared to change how they approach grading, and they must buy into new district policies, she said.

It can take four or five years to make an effective transition to a new grading system, and most of that work should be done before the policy shift is enacted, Brookhart said. Districts should hold teacher discussion groups, test out models in pilot classrooms and schools, and be open to feedback, she said.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., March 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Women Leaders Advancing STEM Opportunities for Girls
This Women's History Month, join us & learn how district leaders empower girls in STEM! Discover strategies, best practices & actionable steps to bridge the opportunity gap.
Content provided by Content provided by DreamBox Learning & Discovery Education
Register
Thu., March 14, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention K-12 Essentials Forum Building a Diverse Staff to Improve Equity and Student Outcomes
Join this free virtual event to get up to speed on the pivotal role of diversity in K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment Opinion What's the Best Way to Grade Students? Teachers Weigh In
There are many ways to make grading a better, more productive experience for students. Here are a few.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Assessment Spotlight Spotlight on Assessment
This Spotlight will help you evaluate effective ways to offer students feedback, learn how to improve assessments for ELs, and more.
Assessment Opinion To Replace Skill Mastery for Seat Time, There Are 3 Requirements
Time for learning and student support take on a whole new meaning in the mastery-based learning model.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Assessment More States Could Drop Their High School Exit Exams
There's movement afoot in nearly half the states that still mandate high school exit exams to end the requirement.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
A student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md., on Jan. 17, 2016. The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission.
A student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md., on Jan. 17, 2016. More states are looking to abandon high school exit exams as support for standardized testing cools.
Alex Brandon/AP
Load More ▼