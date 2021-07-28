Q&A Collections: Student Voices
Q&A Collections: Student Voices

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 28, 2021 2 min read
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Best Ways to End the School Year

Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning

Implementing the Common Core

Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education

Teaching Social Studies

Cooperative & Collaborative Learning

Using Tech With Students

Today’s theme is student voice. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

thatemtional

*How Students Want to Reimagine Education Next Year

The main features students are looking for are relevancy and supportive relationships.

* Students Respond to Adults’ Fixation on ‘Learning Loss’

A Boston educator shares three guidelines for responding to “learning loss” she developed based on conversations with her students.

* ‘My Online Learning Experience as a Student This Fall Has Been Great’

Three students share a relatively positive picture of their full-time virtual learning experiences this year.

* ‘Online Learning as a Student Has Been ... Hell on Earth’

Four students write about their online learning experiences, and it’s not a pretty picture ....

* Distance Learning ‘Has Been OK, I Guess': Students Share About This Year’s Experiences

Four high school students write about their distance learning experiences this year, sharing mixed feelings, including liking not having to wake up early but also suffering from eye strain.

*Students Reflect on Their Distance Learning Experiences

Six students, from the ages of 7 to 17, share their thoughts about online learning—both the good and the bad.

*'My Online Learning Experience as a Student Is Not so Good’

High school students reveal what they like about remote learning, what they don’t like, and whether they’d prefer online learning or getting their education in school.

*Student: Online Learning Is ‘Stressful and Irritating’

Four students—from California, Minnesota, and France—discuss their varying experiences with online learning, including their pros and cons.

*'He Was a Very Good Listener': Students Write About Their Most Memorable Teachers

Six students write about their most memorable teachers and why those educators were important in their lives, citing their listening skills and their ability to “keep it real,” among other reasons.

*Students Describe Their Favorite Teachers

Five students share memories of their favorite teachers and why they appreciated them, including their teachers’ presence in times of emotional stress and their belief in them.

*Students Share Their Best School Experiences & What We Can Learn From Them

Five students contribute short pieces about their favorite classroom moments and what others might be able to learn from them.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

