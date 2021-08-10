Breaking: Fauci Backs Teacher Vaccine Mandates: 'We Are in a Critical Situation Now'
Q&A Collections: The Inclusive Classroom
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Special Education Opinion

Q&A Collections: The Inclusive Classroom

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 10, 2021 2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

Today’s theme is on the inclusive classroom. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

thereisadirect

* Five Teacher-Recommended Strategies to Support Students With Learning Differences

Four educators share strategies for supporting students with learning differences, including utilizing “wait time” and relationship building.

* Assisting Students With Unique Needs as Schools Close Down

Four educators consider how to provide inclusive learning opportunities during the school closure crisis, including by keeping IEP goals in mind and by keeping things simple.

* Ways to Be a Successful Co-Teacher

Amber Chandler, Margaret Searle, Bradley Witzel, and Wendy W. Murawski wrap up a three-part series on how to be successful co-teachers.

* Strategies for Effective Co-Teaching Arrangements

Tan Huynh, Abby Shink, Gloria Lodato Wilson, Joan Blednick, Heather Stinson, Catherine Beck, and Heidi Pace talk about the “do’s and don’ts” of co-teaching.

* The Best Co-Teaching Advice Is to ‘Be Resilient’

Elizabeth Stein, Jenny Vo, Becky Corr, Andrea Honigsfeld, and Maria Dove share their commentaries on effective co-teaching arrangements.

* ‘Making an Inclusive Classroom Work’

The commentators in this blog post are Donna Wilson, Marcus Conyers, Barbara Boroson, John McCarthy, Louise Goldberg, David Bateman, Jenifer Cline, Richard Villa, and Jacqueline Thousand.

* Ways to Support ‘Students With Diverse Learning Needs’

Jason Flom, Mandi White, Tara Dale, Wendy Murawski, Cheryl Mizerny, and Karen Baptiste share their thoughts.

* Assisting Students With Special Needs

Three experienced educators—Michael Thornton, Gloria Lodato Wilson, and Ira David Socol—offer their thoughts on the topic.

