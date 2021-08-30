Breaking: Education Department Opens Civil Rights Probes in 5 States That Ban School Mask Mandates
By Larry Ferlazzo — August 30, 2021 2 min read
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

Today’s theme is on project-based learning. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

wethinkbobson

* Four Good Science Teaching Strategies & How to Use Them

Three science educators share their “go-to” teaching strategies, including encouraging student talk and implementing project-based learning.

* ‘Students Will Ask Great Questions If We Give Them the Chance’

Four educators share ideas for encouraging students to develop questions, including through project-based learning.

* Don’t ‘Make the Math Classroom a Project-Based-Learning-Free Zone’

Three educators share advice on incorporating project-based learning in math classes, including asking the question “What’s nearby?”

* Using Project-Based Learning in Math Classes

Two teachers share practical strategies for using project-based learning in math classes, including one called “notice and wonder.”

* Assessing Students on ‘What Really Counts’

This post features commentaries from Andrew Miller, Suzie Boss, Meg Riordan, Abbie Sewall, Daniel Schwartz, and Vicky Layne. They primarily discuss assessment in project-based learning.

* Different Ways of ‘Learning by Doing’

Guest responses in this post come from educators Suzie Boss, Jeffrey Wilhelm, Steven Anderson, and Stephen Lazar.

* Learning by Doing—Part Two

Jeff C. Marshall, Nancy Sulla, Derek Cabrera, Christopher Panna, and Heather Wolpert-Gawron, and Ron Berger all share their thoughts.

* The Best Advice on Doing Project-Based Learning

This post is Part Two to last year’s popular one by Suzie Boss (and readers!) on Do’s and Don’ts for Better Project-Based Learning. Suzie agreed to share additional ideas this year, as did many readers.

* Do’s and Don’ts for Better Project-Based Learning

Few people know more about project-based learning than Suzie Boss, and she graciously agreed to respond to this “question of the week.”

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

