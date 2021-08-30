During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Best Ways to End the School Year

Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning

Implementing the Common Core

Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education

Teaching Social Studies

Cooperative & Collaborative Learning

Using Tech With Students

Student Voices

Parent Engagement in Schools

Teaching English-Language Learners

Reading Instruction

Writing Instruction

Education Policy Issues

Assessment

Differentiating Instruction

Math Instruction

Science Instruction

Advice for New Teachers

Author Interviews

The Inclusive Classroom

Learning & the Brain

Administrator Leadership

Teacher Leadership

Relationships in Schools

Professional Development

Instructional Strategies

Best of Classroom Q&A

Professional Collaboration

Classroom Organization

Mistakes in Education

Today’s theme is on project-based learning. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

* Four Good Science Teaching Strategies & How to Use Them

Three science educators share their “go-to” teaching strategies, including encouraging student talk and implementing project-based learning.

* ‘Students Will Ask Great Questions If We Give Them the Chance’

Four educators share ideas for encouraging students to develop questions, including through project-based learning.

* Don’t ‘Make the Math Classroom a Project-Based-Learning-Free Zone’

Three educators share advice on incorporating project-based learning in math classes, including asking the question “What’s nearby?”

* Using Project-Based Learning in Math Classes

Two teachers share practical strategies for using project-based learning in math classes, including one called “notice and wonder.”

* Assessing Students on ‘What Really Counts’

This post features commentaries from Andrew Miller, Suzie Boss, Meg Riordan, Abbie Sewall, Daniel Schwartz, and Vicky Layne. They primarily discuss assessment in project-based learning.

* Different Ways of ‘Learning by Doing’

Guest responses in this post come from educators Suzie Boss, Jeffrey Wilhelm, Steven Anderson, and Stephen Lazar.

* Learning by Doing—Part Two

Jeff C. Marshall, Nancy Sulla, Derek Cabrera, Christopher Panna, and Heather Wolpert-Gawron, and Ron Berger all share their thoughts.

* The Best Advice on Doing Project-Based Learning

This post is Part Two to last year’s popular one by Suzie Boss (and readers!) on Do’s and Don’ts for Better Project-Based Learning. Suzie agreed to share additional ideas this year, as did many readers.

* Do’s and Don’ts for Better Project-Based Learning

Few people know more about project-based learning than Suzie Boss, and she graciously agreed to respond to this “question of the week.”

