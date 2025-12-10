7 Things Teachers Say Would Make Them Stay on the Job

Teacher shortages are an ongoing problem , and they get a lot of media attention. What tends to fly under the radar are the reasons why.

Ninety percent of all teaching vacancies are because teachers leave, either for another school or the profession entirely, according to the Learning Policy Institute. The major factor driving them to quit? General job dissatisfaction .

But what, exactly, makes teachers dissatisfied in their jobs, and what can be done about it?

Education Week asked teachers in an (unscientific) social media poll: What do you think would help make the job of teaching more sustainable?

Respondents could choose from “more pay,” “more appreciation and respect,” “fewer responsibilities,” and “other.” We received more than 1,200 votes on the survey. Not surprisingly, “more pay” got the most votes, at 37%, followed by “more appreciation and respect” at 33%, and “fewer responsibilities” with 23% of the vote.

We invited respondents to add relevant comments, and 400-plus poured in on our LinkedIn and Facebook pages. Most of the comments fell under seven themes, or “wish lists.” True to teachers’ nature as problem-solvers, the respondents didn’t simply point out factors they believe are hurting the profession. Many proposed solutions, too. They’re worth a read.

Note: Some comments were lightly edited for length and clarity.

A desire for more developmentally appropriate education in younger grades

Several teachers spoke out against the direction of early elementary school instruction. Many want to see less pressure for students to learn how to read at the earliest grades, and more opportunities for play —multiple respondents suggested a minimum of one hour of recess per day. Readers offered these specific suggestions:

Go back to the drawing board and revise content to focus on what’s truly developmentally appropriate. Reading & writing shouldn’t be pushed so hard until 3rd grade. Some kids just aren’t ready. Make that fun instead of a chore in K-2 and you would see better results later.

Push back on the push down. Children do not need to read in kindergarten.

A need for smaller class sizes

We received dozens of comments from educators calling for smaller class sizes. A few, such as the following, provided specific recommendations on capping the number of students per class.

(The average class size for an elementary school teacher during the 2020-21 school year was 19.1 students , ranging from a low of 14.2 in Maine and a high of 23 in California. Nationwide, the average was down from 21.2 students five years earlier , according to the National Center for Education Statistics.)

Cut class sizes down to a third of what they are now. No more than 15 kids in a class and the farther behind the group, the smaller the size should be.

A call for fewer standardized tests

Teachers feel strongly about standardized testing. None of the teachers in our survey advocated for their use; many of their comments expressed dissatisfaction with them. A few suggested that testing companies—not students—reap the biggest benefits of these assessments.

One respondent observed that less time testing at the kindergarten level would free up teachers to address social skills, which could, in turn, decrease unwanted behaviors .

Stop over-assessing and endlessly generating pointless data.

Greater autonomy: educators want more say

Multiple teachers expressed frustration at what they perceive as a lack of trust in their professional judgment. They denounced having to follow a “script” in the classroom, and used phrases like “micromanaging” to describe the perceived lack of control they have over instruction.

Trust teachers to teach and use their professional judgement.

More prep time, less class time

Several teachers expressed frustration at the scope of their responsibilities. Some said they have an insufficient amount of time to do what’s asked of them, and others questioned how duties at their school are allocated. Many respondents pointed to the need for more planning and prep time and fewer “non-teaching” responsibilities such as recess or lunch monitoring.

Multiple commenters suggested moving toward a once-a-week “admin” day.

Teachers need four days with students and one full day for planning, meetings, etc. Currently the work load is way out of whack. It’s impossible to get everything done without spending a lot of personal time.

Increased behavioral support is a growing need

A number of educators weighing in on social media voiced concerns about the behaviors they say they’re confronting in their classrooms. One person said “physical assault” is a real concern . Others suggested that general education teachers are not equipped to respond to the behavior problems they’re facing on the job.

Abd several respondents suggested that classroom environments would benefit from the presence of a second, full-time adult.

Teachers no longer have any power to take action against disruptions, distractions, and destructive children. The kids know it.

Teachers want better pay

The call for higher pay comes as no surprise, as low or stunted salaries have topped the list of teachers’ concerns for years. Some pointed out circumstances that make their situation particularly challenging.