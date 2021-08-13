During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

Today’s theme is on learning and the brain. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

* Author Interview: ‘How the Brain Learns”

David Sousa, author of the popular book, How the Brain Learns (now in its 5th edition), agreed to answer a few questions about it.

* Using ‘Brain-Based Learning’ in the Classroom

The staff at BrainFacts.org brought together three affiliated neuroscientists to make contributions in this first post of a four-part series.

* Working Smarter, Not Harder, With Neuroscience in the Classroom

Educators Wendi Pillars and Wendy Ostroff offer their experiences in this post.

* Taking Advantage of Neural Networks In the Classroom

David Dockterman, Renate N. Caine, Ph.D., and Kevin D. Washburn, Ed.D., contributetheir responses here.

* Teachers as “Brain Changers”

In this post, I share some of my thoughts, a guest response from well-known author and researcher David A. Sousa, and comments left by readers.

