Q&A Collections: Learning & the Brain
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Q&A Collections: Learning & the Brain

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 13, 2021 1 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Best Ways to End the School Year

Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning

Implementing the Common Core

Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education

Teaching Social Studies

Cooperative & Collaborative Learning

Using Tech With Students

Student Voices

Parent Engagement in Schools

Teaching English-Language Learners

Reading Instruction

Writing Instruction

Education Policy Issues

Assessment

Differentiating Instruction

Math Instruction

Science Instruction

Advice for New Teachers

Author Interviews

Entering the Teaching Profession

The Inclusive Classroom

Today’s theme is on learning and the brain. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

myexperiencesousa

* Author Interview: ‘How the Brain Learns”

David Sousa, author of the popular book, How the Brain Learns (now in its 5th edition), agreed to answer a few questions about it.

* Using ‘Brain-Based Learning’ in the Classroom

The staff at BrainFacts.org brought together three affiliated neuroscientists to make contributions in this first post of a four-part series.

* Working Smarter, Not Harder, With Neuroscience in the Classroom

Educators Wendi Pillars and Wendy Ostroff offer their experiences in this post.

* Taking Advantage of Neural Networks In the Classroom

David Dockterman, Renate N. Caine, Ph.D., and Kevin D. Washburn, Ed.D., contributetheir responses here.

* Teachers as “Brain Changers”

In this post, I share some of my thoughts, a guest response from well-known author and researcher David A. Sousa, and comments left by readers.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., August 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Social-Emotional Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on American Schoolchildren
Hear new findings from an analysis of our 300 million student survey responses along with district leaders on new trends in student SEL.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Thu., August 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Online Summit Recovering From a Year of Disruption: Back to School in 2021-22
Uncertainty still lingers for the upcoming school year. Join this virtual summit on what to expect and how best to prepare for the school year ahead.
Register
Mon., August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar The Future Classroom: What Will It Look Like and How Will It Be Different?
A multitude of technologies helped save K-12 education from completely collapsing during the pandemic. But, there is still uncertainty about what teaching and learning will look like in the upcoming school year. As a result,
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Advice for New Teachers
If you're just entering the teaching profession, here are 10 years of advice for you!
Larry Ferlazzo
2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Download Pandemic School Supplies: 8 Items Worth Adding to Your Class Supply Lists
With many students returning to school after a year of remote learning, here are eight items to consider adding to your class supply list to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Emma Patti Harris
1 min read
school supply list promo
Teaching Opinion 11 Strategies for Facing This Year's Classroom Challenges
Four educators share suggestions on facing pandemic-related challenges this coming school year, including implementing consistent routines.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Differentiating Instruction
Posts and videos from the past 10 years offering practical suggestions on differentiating instruction.
Larry Ferlazzo
4 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼