Today’s theme is on learning and the brain. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:
* Author Interview: ‘How the Brain Learns”
David Sousa, author of the popular book, How the Brain Learns (now in its 5th edition), agreed to answer a few questions about it.
* Using ‘Brain-Based Learning’ in the Classroom
The staff at BrainFacts.org brought together three affiliated neuroscientists to make contributions in this first post of a four-part series.
* Working Smarter, Not Harder, With Neuroscience in the Classroom
Educators Wendi Pillars and Wendy Ostroff offer their experiences in this post.
* Taking Advantage of Neural Networks In the Classroom
David Dockterman, Renate N. Caine, Ph.D., and Kevin D. Washburn, Ed.D., contributetheir responses here.
* Teachers as “Brain Changers”
In this post, I share some of my thoughts, a guest response from well-known author and researcher David A. Sousa, and comments left by readers.
