Q&A Collections: Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Equity & Diversity Opinion

Q&A Collections: Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 23, 2021 1 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Best Ways to End the School Year

Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning

Implementing the Common Core

Today’s theme is on Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

supportive

*'We All Have LGBTQ Students, Whether We Know It or Not’

Three educators provide suggestions to support LGBTQ students, including respecting pronouns and having LGBTQ authors in classroom libraries.

* Strategies for Supporting LGBTQ Students

Three educators share ways to help LGBTQ students.

* Six Ways Educators Can Support LGBTQ Students During COVID-19

Two educators share suggestions on how to support LGBTQ students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including “using appropriate names and pronouns.”

* Sexual Harassment & Assault in Schools

Six educators share stories of sexual harassment at school and offer recommendations on how teachers can respond to it, including through educating themselves and students alike.

* Challenges Faced by Women Teachers & Ways to Respond to Them

Educators Megan M. Allen, Rusul Alrubail, Pernille Ripp, Amy Williams, and Patricia (Tish) Jennings contribute commentaries in this post.

* Wondering ‘How Gender Influences a Teacher’s Struggles & Successes’

This post features educator Ray Salazar, who, in addition to sharing his personal experiences and thoughts, interviewed other teachers.

* Male Teachers ‘Walking a Tight Rope’

New York City teacher José Vilson and Sacramento, Calif., educator Alice Mercer share their ideas. In addition, I’ve included many reader comments

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Meeting the Moment: Accelerating Equitable Recovery and Transformative Change
Educators are deciding how best to re-establish routines such as everyday attendance, rebuild the relationships for resilient school communities, and center teaching and learning to consciously prioritize protecting the health and overall well-being of students
Content provided by Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Register
Thu., July 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Addressing Learning Loss: What Schools Need to Accelerate Reading Instruction in K-3
When K-3 students return to classrooms this fall, there will be huge gaps in foundational reading skills. Does your school or district need a plan to address learning loss and accelerate student growth? In this
Content provided by PDX Reading
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Letter to the Editor Former Teacher: Essay on Equity Falls Short
A retired teacher critiques an essay about equity in this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Equity & Diversity Opinion 'Students Deserve to Know Our History'
Two educators wrap up a four-part series on how teachers should respond to attacks on critical race theory and lessons on systemic racism.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Why the Critical Race Theory Fight Is Harder for Educators Than the Common Core Battle
Educators and advocates see clear parallels—and sharp differences—between the politically charged disputes with schools at the center.
Andrew Ujifusa
12 min read
Conceptual illustration of the flag of the United States with the stripes changing to black and white, cutout people representing the black and white population and Black student in the classroom with hand raised.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Equity & Diversity Opinion I Had Hope for Racial Justice. Now, I See a Standstill
When states limit discussing racism in schools, racial justice is threatened, writes David E. Kirkland of New York University.
David E. Kirkland
5 min read
One person tries to speak but another person on a ladder is painting over their speech.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼