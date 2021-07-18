During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Today’s theme is on the best ways to end the school year. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

*Nine Ways to End This Crazy School Year Strong

Eight educators share nine activities that can be used to close this COVID-19-interrupted year, including reflecting back on the year and looking ahead to see how it will be viewed in the future.

*End the Year With Moments ‘Students Will Remember’

Pernille Ripp, Alfonso Gonzalez, Jeremy Adams, Roxanna Elden, Ann Mausbach, Kim Morrison, Michael Haggen, and Maia Heyck-Merlin contribute their ideas on how to end the school year well.

* Ways to Use Class Time During the Last Two Weeks of School

This post offers suggestions from two exceptional teacher authors: Roxanna Elden and Donalyn Miller.

* Ideas for the Last Two Weeks of School—Part Two

This piece includes responses from three great educators: Chris Wejr, Alice Mercer, and Bill Ivey.