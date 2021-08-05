Q&A Collections: Science Instruction
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers' questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers.

Teaching Opinion

Q&A Collections: Science Instruction

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 05, 2021 4 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Best Ways to End the School Year

Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning

Implementing the Common Core

Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education

Teaching Social Studies

Cooperative & Collaborative Learning

Using Tech With Students

Student Voices

Parent Engagement in Schools

Teaching English-Language Learners

Reading Instruction

Writing Instruction

Education Policy Issues

Assessment

Differentiating Instruction

Math Instruction

Today’s theme is on science instruction. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

learningtofaildill

*Four Good Science Teaching Strategies & How to Use Them

Three science educators share their “go-to” teaching strategies, including encouraging student talk and implementing project-based learning.

* The Three Most Effective Instructional Strategies for Science—According to Teachers

Three science educators share their favorite instructional strategies, including incorporating a sense of play in their classes.

* Ten Culturally Responsive Teaching Strategies for the Science Classroom

Four teachers share how they implement culturally responsive instruction in their science classrooms.

* ‘Challenges, Curiosity, Creativity, & Community’ in the Online Science Classroom

Four science educators share online teaching tips, including having students conduct hands-on experiments at home and maintain scientific notebooks.

* Science Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus

Four science educators share their experiences adapting to online instruction, including through collaborative learning and the use of online labs.

* Don’t ‘Steal the Aha’ From Science Instruction

Linda Tolladay, Patrick L. Brown, James P. Concannon, Ross Cooper, and John Almarode share their “nominations” for the biggest mistakes made by science teachers.

* Ways to Use Tech in Science Class

Erin Bridges Bird, Peggy Harte, Patrick Brown, James Concannon, Nick Cusumano, and Donna Markey share ways to use ed-tech in science classes.

* How to ‘Weave Writing Throughout Science Lessons’

Anne Vilen, Sheila Waggoner, ReLeah Cossett Lent, Jason Wirtz, Amy Benjamin, Jennifer L. Altieri, and Fred Ende contribute their suggestions on incorporating writing into science classes.

* Ways to Integrate Writing Into Science Classes

Mary K. Tedrow, Amy Roediger, Maria Grant, Diane Lapp, Ed.D., Mandi White, Tara Dale, and Becky Bone share their suggestions for how to integrate writing into science classes.

* ‘The Biggest Challenge to Science Teachers Is Time’

Alfonso Gonzalez, Mike Janatovich, Anne Jolly, and Camie Walker share what they think are the biggest challenges facing science teachers today.

* ‘Give Me Longer Class Periods and More Space,’ Science Teacher Pleads

Anne Vilen, Marsha Ratzel, Charles R. Ault Jr., and AJ Sisneros contribute their ideas on the biggest challenges faced by science teachers.

* Teaching ELLs That ‘Science Is a Verb’

Maria Grant, Diana Lapp, Judy Reinhartz, Lori Fulton, Brian Campbell, and Laura Cabrera contribute their ideas on using the Next Generation of Science Standards with English-language learners.

* Teaching Science to English-Language Learners

Alicia Johal, Maria Montalvo-Balbed, Donna Barrett-Williams, Caleb Cheung, Laura Prival, Claudio Vargas, and Ariane Huddleston share their suggestions on using the NGSS with English-language learners.

* Response: With 3D Printers, ‘You’re Only Limited by Your Imagination!’

Laura Blankenship, David Malpica, David Thornburg, and Terry Graff have contributed commentaries on the role of 3D printers in the Maker Movement.

* The Maker Movement Can Give Students ‘a Story to Tell’

Tanya Baker from the National Writing Project discusses implications the Maker Movement has for different content areas, National Teacher of the Year Jeff Charbonneau elaborates further on its connection to STEM, and Leslie Texas and Tammy Jones make a connection to project-based learning.

* The Maker Movement Believes in ‘Kid Power’

Sylvia Libow Martinez and Gary S. Stager graciously adapted a portion of their book, Invent To Learn: Making, Tinkering, and Education in the Classroom, into a piece for this blog.

* A Nobel Laureate Writes About Becoming a ‘Science Coach

Carl Wieman, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2001 and well-known for his advocacy of cooperative and engaging methods for teaching science, shares his thoughts.

* Teaching Science by ‘Thinking Big’ and ‘Being Audacious’

Linda Shore, director of the Exploratorium Teacher Institute, and high school science teacher Amy Lindahl offer their responses in this post.

* Teaching Science by “Becoming a Learner”

High school physics teacher Frank Noschese, middle school science teacher Paul Cancellieri, and Steve Spangler, well-known teacher-trainer and creator of science multimedia tools, respond to the question here.

* Teaching Science by Asking Questions

Middle school science teachers Marsha Ratzel and Paul Bruno share their responses in this piece.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

