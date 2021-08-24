During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.
Here are the ones I’ve published so far:
The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year
School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis
Best Ways to Begin the School Year
Best Ways to End the School Year
Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning
Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education
Cooperative & Collaborative Learning
Teaching English-Language Learners
Today’s theme highlights a series called “A Look Back,” where I share particularly insightful responses an educator has provided in a past column. You can see the list following this excerpt from one of them:
Stop Hiding Behind the Factory Model of Teaching': Rick Wormeli on Differentiation
‘The Importance of White Students Having Black Teachers': Gloria Ladson-Billings on Education
‘Educators Get Transformed From Life-Changers Into Wardens': Chris Emdin on Urban Schools
Don’t ‘Veer Off-Course': Roxanna Elden on Finishing the School Year Strong
‘No Easy Answers': Dan Pink on Student Motivation
‘Learning Follows a Spiral': Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey on Learning Transfer
‘We Need Fewer John Waynes & More John Deweys': Randi Weingarten on School District Leadership
‘Change Doesn’t Come Simply Because We Wish It': Sonia Nieto on Justice & Teaching
‘Adolescents Are Complex': Jim Burke on 10 Elements of Effective Instruction
The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.