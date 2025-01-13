Advice From Over 1,200 Experienced Educators at Your Fingertips
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Advice From Over 1,200 Experienced Educators at Your Fingertips

By Larry Ferlazzo — January 13, 2025 1 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.
13years

2025 marks the 14th year of this teacher-focused blog, and, during this time, hundreds and hundreds of educators have offered advice on just about every classroom topic imaginable.

Now, here are all the posts—categorized, linked, and with detailed descriptions for each:

Race and Racism in Schools
Parent Engagement
Using Technology in the Classroom
Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning
Student Voices
Challenging Normative Gender Culture to Support All Students
Schools and the Pandemic
Classroom Management
Cooperative, Collaborative, and Project-Based Learning
Math Instruction
Common-Core Instruction
Reading Instruction
Writing Instruction
Assessment
Teaching English-Language Learners
Social Studies Instruction
Differentiated Instruction
Artificial Intelligence
Professional Collaboration
Entering the Teacher Profession
New Teacher Advice
Learning and the Brain
Education Policy
Author Interviews
Science Instruction
Professional Development
Instructional Strategies
Teacher Leadership
Administrator Leadership
Relationships in Schools
Mistakes in Education
Classroom Organization
Best Ways to Begin the School Year
Best Ways to End The School Year
Best of Classroom Q&A

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion I Left the Classroom to Be a Horror Writer. Teaching Was Good Preparation
I loved my job, but not the conditions. Fiction writing helped me face my fears.
Marguerite Sheffer
4 min read
Illustration of an interior classroom at night, scary atmosphere.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Teaching Opinion How to Make the Most of Class Time Before a School Vacation: 4 Tips
Winter break is coming. An education researcher shares tips to maximize learning in your classroom and school.
Christina Cipriano
5 min read
Illustration concept of a classroom; blackboard with empty space with textbooks and stationery inside classroom with flying paper airplanes
DigitalVision Vectors with Liz Yap/Education Week
Teaching Opinion 5 Ways to Up Your Classroom Game, According to Larry Ferlazzo
Stop telling your students what to do and other ideas from a veteran teacher to his colleagues.
Larry Ferlazzo
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion Music Teachers Are Instrumental. How They Can Bring Us Together Again
Composer Scott Joplin was a musical hero not because he was on stage but because his compositions allowed others to star and to socialize.
Sammy Miller
5 min read
Ragtime music collage background abstract design with piano keys, notes, and sheet music.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼