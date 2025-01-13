Teachers and Administrators at Odds Over Extra Job Duties

From paperwork to chaperoning to highly specific technical tasks—like changing HVAC filters to operating a security gate—America’s teachers say they take on a host of non-teaching duties.

Their views on these tasks diverged sharply from administrators, according to a Education Week’s 2024 State of Teaching survey: Thirty-two percent of principals indicated they don’t believe teachers are asked to perform duties beyond their professional responsibilities, while only 14 percent of teachers shared that sentiment according to our 2024 State of Teaching survey .

When asked if teachers were performing non-teaching tasks, administrators were three times more likely than teachers to respond with “N/A.”

The findings reveal substantial gaps in how both groups view administrative work, supervision duties, and non-teaching obligations, pointing to what could be a factor in teachers’ generally low morale.

The EdWeek Research Center conducted the nationally representative survey of 1,498 teachers and 659 administrators in October 2023. The open-ended responses revealed distinct patterns in how additional duties are distributed and perceived across schools.

Types of extra duties

Administrators appear to see these non-instructional tasks as part of teachers’ professional work in a way that teachers do not.

Both teachers’ and principals’ survey responses about additional duties fell into six distinct categories, excluding responses of " I don’t know,” “N/A,” “none,” and “other.”

Non-instructional supervision duties include monitoring lunch, hallways, bathrooms, and bus areas; proctoring tests; and providing morning/afternoon supervision.



include monitoring lunch, hallways, bathrooms, and bus areas; proctoring tests; and providing morning/afternoon supervision. Administrative and clerical work encompasses paperwork, data entry, attendance tracking, curriculum development, scheduling, parent communications, and planning school events.



encompasses paperwork, data entry, attendance tracking, curriculum development, scheduling, parent communications, and planning school events. Behavioral and mental health support involves counseling, social-emotional learning, managing severe behaviors, and providing mental health intervention.



involves counseling, social-emotional learning, managing severe behaviors, and providing mental health intervention. Extracurricular responsibilities include chaperoning, running clubs, working sports events, coaching, and participating in PTA activities.



include chaperoning, running clubs, working sports events, coaching, and participating in PTA activities. Non-teaching professional roles range from custodial duties and classroom maintenance to technical support, medical care, and committee work.



range from custodial duties and classroom maintenance to technical support, medical care, and committee work. Additional instructional duties beyond their contracted load include covering classes for absent colleagues, teaching extra sections, or leading non-traditional courses.

Teachers cited non-instructional supervision duties most frequently. Teachers whose responses indicated additional supervision tasks often named multiple duties including bus, lunch, recess, hallway, and even security-related responsibilities.

“Our admin. assumes that if you do not have children in front of you, your time is fair game to assign to supervision tasks,” wrote a middle school teacher from Virginia.

Systemic challenges beyond the job description

Scott Goldstein, the executive director of EmpowerEd, a nonprofit focused on teacher support and retention based in Washington, sees part of this disconnect stemming from different interpretations of core teaching duties. “I think part of the discrepancy is just what is in the official role of the teacher,” he says, pointing to several systemic challenges including:



Administrative disconnect : The gap between administrators’ and teachers’ perceptions reflects varying levels of awareness about daily classroom demands and staff experiences.



: The gap between administrators’ and teachers’ perceptions reflects varying levels of awareness about daily classroom demands and staff experiences. The pandemic’s lasting impact: COVID-era disruptions have intensified challenges in classrooms, requiring teachers to manage complex student needs without adequate support.



COVID-era disruptions have intensified challenges in classrooms, requiring teachers to manage complex student needs without adequate support. Safety and training gaps: While most teachers are equipped for routine classroom management, they’re now handling situations that require mental health or crisis-intervention expertise—creating both safety concerns and professional strain.

“I think a lot of school leaders have been trained in a mindset that if we’re prioritizing adult needs, we’re not putting students first, and that just could not be further from the truth,” Goldstein says. “If we are prioritizing adults so that they are fully well and able to pour into the students, we are absolutely prioritizing kids.”

The disconnect between administrators and teachers on job responsibilities appears likely to persist without structural changes. One Nebraska school administrator responded to a survey question about what tasks teachers perform that shouldn’t be part of their role: “None, we have been very protective of teachers’ time but as a result we aren’t meeting [student achievement] targets.”

A Massachusetts high school teacher expressed a common sentiment: “Too many to list. I’m a counselor, social worker, hall monitor, administrative assistant, ... I just want to be a teacher.”

Bottom line: Without addressing this gap in expectations and developing shared understanding of core teaching duties, schools may continue to struggle with teacher burnout and staffing challenges as the boundaries of teaching roles become increasingly blurred.

Next steps: Teacher morale and retention will be examined further in EdWeek’s second State of Teaching report, scheduled for early 2025.

This piece was co-written by Sam Comai.

