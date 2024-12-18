Which Students Are Earning the Seal of Biliteracy, in Charts
English Learners

Which Students Are Earning the Seal of Biliteracy, in Charts

By Ileana Najarro — December 18, 2024 2 min read
Karen language students work on a presentation highlighting historical figures during a Karen for Karen speakers class at Washington Tech Magnet School in St. Paul, Minn., on May 22, 2024.
Karen language students work on a presentation highlighting historical figures during a Karen for Karen-speakers class at Washington Tech Magnet School in St. Paul, Minn., on May 22, 2024. The St. Paul district has boosted seal of biliteracy participation by creating courses and assessments for less commonly spoken languages.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

With all 50 states and the District of Columbia now allowing high school graduates to earn a seal that signals their mastery of English and another world language, a new report takes a look at state-by-state data on who’s earning this distinction.

The number of seal of biliteracy awards is on the upswing, according to the latest available data. There were 158,384 seal recipients in the 2022-23 school year, up from 147,937 in 2021-22. And students are earning the seal for mastery of a greater number of languages.

But the seal is much more common in some states than others, and those championing the seal are also keeping an eye on the proportion of seals going to current and former English learners and U.S.-born students.

See Also

A students throw their caps into the sky at the Tupelo Christian Preparatory School graduation ceremony at Hope Church on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Tupelo, Miss.
Students throw their caps into the sky at the Tupelo Christian Preparatory School graduation ceremony at Hope Church on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Tupelo, Miss. The seal of biliteracy on students' high school diplomas recognizes their multilingualism.
Hunt Mercier/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP
English Learners Schools Are Graduating More Students With a Seal That Shows They're Multilingual
Ileana Najarro, December 17, 2024
6 min read

Here’s a look in charts at the types of students earning the seal of biliteracy, where they’re located, and the languages for which they’re earning the distinction.

Where students are earning the seal of biliteracy

California, where the seal of biliteracy began more than a decade ago as a grassroots campaign to honor the linguistic skills of English learners, still accounts for the greatest number of seal recipients out of the 44 states that contributed data for 2022-23. The Golden State accounted for almost 38 percent of seal of biliteracy awards, with Florida accounting for the second greatest number.

Samuel Aguirre, a co-author of the report, was pleased to see an increase in the number of states reporting seal data. That figure rose from 39 to 44 between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Students are earning the seal for a greater number of languages

States that provided data broke down their figures to show how many languages were represented among graduates. Overall, graduates earned seals for a greater number of languages in 2022-23: 143 languages, up from 127 the prior year.

How many seal recipients are current and former English learners?

Not all states reporting data on seal recipients broke down their numbers to show how many had ever been English learners in their K-12 education and how many were students who never required English-language instruction.

It’s a breakdown that researchers and educators alike say is important so schools and state education officials can track whether a distinction that started out as a way to recognize English learners is still within reach for that population of students.

Among the states that did provide data breaking down whether seal recipients had ever been English learners, New Mexico led the way in the percentage of seals that went to current and former English learners. Two-thirds of that state’s seal recipients had been English learners at some point in their K-12 careers, compared with 40 percent nationwide.

The state has intentionally worked to ensure these students have access to the assessments that they need to demonstrate their proficiency in languages other than English.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners Opinion Teacher Tips for Supporting English Learners
Students' stress over learning a new language in a new environment can affect their academic success. Proper support can ease that.
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
English Learners English Learners With Disabilities: The Rules Schools Have to Follow
Schools can't force English learners with disabilities to choose between special ed. and language instruction—and other tips from OCR.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Photo of teacher and blind student using braille slate.
E+
English Learners Q&A A Teacher Makes the Case for Using AI With English Learners
Sarah Said teaches her high school English learners how to responsibly use AI tools for language learning.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Image of the concept of AI integrated into the classroom.
Stephanie Shafer for Education Week
English Learners No, the Arrival of English Learners Doesn't Hurt Other Students, a Study Finds
A new study reviewed any spillover effects of the growing immigrant student population in Delaware.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
GettyImages 1402013281
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼