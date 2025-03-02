Extreme Weather Disruptions Compound Students’ Lost Learning
School & District Management Issues

Extreme Weather Disruptions Compound Students’ Lost Learning

By Sarah D. Sparks — March 02, 2025 4 min read
Eaton Fire evacuees Ceiba Phillips, 11, right, adjusts his mask as he and his mother, Alyson Granaderos, stand next to what remains of their in-law suite during Ceiba's first visit to their home since the fire in Altadena, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2025.
Eaton Fire evacuees Ceiba Phillips, 11, right, adjusts his mask as he and his mother, Alyson Granaderos, stand next to what remains of their in-law suite during Ceiba's first visit to their home since the fire in Altadena, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2025. For students, fires and other natural disasters tend to exacerbate the already-negative affects of being out of school.
Jae C. Hong/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Missing any school hurts academic progress. But increasingly common weather-related school disruptions—from extreme heat and cold to hurricanes and wildfires—can cause outsized damage to student learning.

A new analysis of student achievement finds that students in grades 3 through 5 lose at least two weeks’ worth of academic growth in math and reading for every week of missed instruction related to extreme weather.

The picture is even bleaker for students in middle school. At that level, the disasters can be even more disruptive, with one week on average associated with nearly three weeks of learning loss in reading and nearly four in math for students in grades 6-8, says the research from the nonprofit assessment and research group NWEA.

“Perhaps not surprisingly, missing school leads to negative outcomes, but those negative outcomes can be more sizable than one might expect for just one week of school loss,” said Megan Kuhfeld, the director of growth modeling and analytics for NWEA, which released the meta-analysis, part of an ongoing study it’s conducting.

The findings are particularly notable in light of the last few months of climate-related disasters—devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and the flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

Study bolsters other gauges of the schooling impact of disasters

They also add to a burgeoning body of research on the impact of disasters on academics.

In a 2023 study, Isaac Opper, an economist at RAND Corp. and professor at the Pardee Rand Graduate School, tracked damage to both property and “human capital"—skills development measured by test scores, high school graduation and college attendance—in the years before and after every weather-related disaster declared by U.S. presidents in the last 20 years.

While many structures damaged during disasters are rebuilt, Opper found test scores, graduation rates and college-going rates all dropped for students affected by the disasters, and they didn’t rebound significantly in the next three to five years. This led to “scarring and persistent” damage to children’s lifetime earnings. Across a community, for every $1,000 a weather disaster caused in property damage per person, it caused as much or more per person in human capital damage.

“We know how to rebuild a bridge; there are technical questions of how to do it best, but at the end of the day, we know what needs to be done,” Opper said. “But I think we’re still figuring that out for human capital recovery, it’s not as straightforward.”

In part, this could be because schools serving high concentrations of disadvantaged students tend to face more weather-related disasters. Past research from the Government Accountability Office has found that school districts that have relied on emergency federal aid to recover from floods, fires, and storms are more likely to serve large shares of students of color, economically disadvantaged children, and other vulnerable groups.

Geographically, schools in the Southeast are particularly susceptible to storms, floods, and other severe weather, according to data from UndauntedK12, a nonprofit group which tracks weather-related school closures and disruptions and works with school districts on environmentally sustainable buildings.

Though it’s impossible to know for sure when weather-related catastrophes are going to strike, advance planning can ease schools’ recovery, Kuhfeld said. Among her recommendations:

  • “Bake in” recovery days. District leaders can estimate the risk of closures from common weather events to “bake in” recovery days when setting a school year calendar, rather than just responding to disasters after the fact. That way, students are more likely to complete a lengthened school year than attend ad hoc recovery days during weekends or breaks.

    “The degree to which [recovery] can be planned in coordination with the community is important,” she said, “so that you’re not making decisions last minute and trying to take back holidays that have been planned in advance.”

  • Stress-test systems. In February 2024, tens of thousands of New York City students experienced technical problems when the district tried to use remote learning during a major winter storm. Later that year, the district ran simulations in which students and families voluntarily used the remote system at designated times to iron out kinks ahead of the 2024-25 winter season.
  • Upgrade infrastructure. As more schools face record-setting heat and cold, facilities can make the difference between closing school and keeping students in class. Earlier this year, for example, rare snowstorms shuttered schools across southeast Louisiana, in part due to concerns about transportation and heating at some campuses. Investing in and maintaining effective heating and cooling systems, as well as ensuring building systems and technology can operate in wider temperature conditions, can help schools stay open or reopen faster during extreme weather.
  • Understand student needs. Not all weather-related closures are the same: there’s a substantive difference between missing a day or two per year for regular snowfall compared to closures due to natural disasters that involve floods, fires, or hurricanes,” Kuhfeld said. In the latter case, “there’s a missed school component, but also families losing homes, schools getting damaged, and that extra trauma” that will require additional focus on students’ needs.

Kuhfeld is also starting to track the effects of seasonal weather disruptions, such as heat waves and snow days, to determine how well students bounce back from lost instruction at different times of the year.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Some School Staff Might Need a Measles Booster. Here Is Who's Affected
Some educators could have received their measles shots during a five-year span when an ineffective version was given.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. The biggest risk from the outbreak is to unvaccinated people, but a small number of people who were vaccinated decades ago might need updated shots to ensure they’re protected.
Julio Cortez/AP
School & District Management Opinion Want to Lead Your School Well? Find the Right Coach
When done well, the positive effects can transform not only principals but schools and system.
Nancy Gutiérrez, Michelle Jarney & Michael Kim
5 min read
Professional looking through a telescope supported by other leaders, coaching, developing
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management School Districts Navigate a Dizzying Pace of New Trump Orders
It's new, superintendents said, but it’s also reminiscent of another unprecedented time not all that long ago.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Vector illustration of very large hands holding a tangled ball of string over a group of smaller, diverse professionals discussing solutions to overcome difficulty and achieve success
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Q&A This City Can Claim a NAEP Distinction No Other City Can. Here's What Happened
While American students saw another decline in 4th grade reading scores on the Nation's Report Card, this city was an exception.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Diverse elementary students reading in the classroom
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼