Want to Lead Your School Well? Find the Right Coach
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Want to Lead Your School Well? Find the Right Coach

5 practical tips for principals
By Nancy Gutiérrez, Michelle Jarney & Michael Kim — February 28, 2025 5 min read
Professional looking through a telescope supported by other leaders, coaching, developing
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Nancy Gutiérrez, Michelle Jarney, & Michael Kim
Nancy Gutiérrez is the president and lead executive officer of The Leadership Academy. Michelle Jarney is the organization’s executive director of learning & strategy, and Michael Kim is the organization’s senior director of leadership development. They are co-authors of Coaching Education Leaders: A Culturally Responsive Approach to Transforming Schools & Systems, published last year.

School leaders hold one of the most demanding roles in education. Not only are they charged with being visionaries, managers, and problem-solvers, they must also balance challenges like closing achievement gaps, shaping teacher development, responding to constantly evolving student needs, and improving teacher retention. It’s no surprise that principals who voluntarily leave their roles often cite lack of support among the reasons. Though effective principal supervisors and district leaders can help principals to feel supported, as can affinity spaces, there is another overlooked support tool that principals should embrace: coaching.

By coaching, we don’t mean the compliance-driven, check-the-box meetings that some school principals have experienced in the past—the kind that may have soured them on the idea of coaching altogether. We mean coaching that transcends fixing what’s broken or managing the crisis in front of principals and that, instead, shapes the culture, practices, and systems that define their school.

The coaching we are referring to offers principals a trusted partner to help them think critically, act boldly, and lead their school toward lasting change. In our experience working with school leaders, we’ve seen that, when the approach is right, coaching can be a principal’s game changer. It can help to elevate principals’ leadership to new heights by sharpening their perspective, building their confidence, and empowering them to lead with clarity and purpose.

How coaching done right can help school leaders move the needle


Take Anisa, a newly appointed middle school principal we profiled in our recent book, Coaching Education Leaders. Anisa was facing struggles familiar to many school leaders: low morale among teachers and staff, inconsistent instruction, and widening achievement gaps. Despite her coach’s best intentions, their sessions focused on policies and procedures. The coach, a retired district principal, frequently shared his experiences and what he had learned as a leader, leaving Anisa little room to reflect or to consider the deeper issues impacting her school. Her coach’s approach, an unfortunately common one, instead left her in constant reaction mode, reaching out for urgent support rather than learning how to address the root causes.

When she began working with a new coach who had a different approach, everything changed.

See Also

Illustrated image of a principal coach discussing game plans with a team of leaders.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Opinion Principals Need Support. That's Where Principal Coaches Come In
Adrienne Battle, October 24, 2023
4 min read

This new coach didn’t focus on giving advice or instructions. She asked questions that pushed Anisa to rethink her leadership: “What’s stopping you from leading more boldly?” “What questions does this raise for you?” “What feedback would you give that teacher?”

Conversations with the new coach shifted Anisa’s perspective and helped her see her role as more than just a problem-solver; she was a systems changer. Over time, Anisa began to tackle deeper problems like gaps in teacher development and instructional inequities, and instead of “quick fixes,” she pursued changes that began to transform her school’s culture.

Coaching that focuses solely on day-to-day urgent tasks doesn’t move the needle nor does it support a leader’s long-term journey. It’s arguably not coaching.

When the approach is right, coaching can be a principal’s gamechanger.

What coaching actually looks like—the kind that provides invaluable support to principals—prioritizes the bigger picture and creates a space where school leaders can ask essential questions:

  • What’s holding my school back from giving every student what they need to be successful?
  • How do my decisions ensure every student thrives?
  • What systems will I put in place that will outlive my tenure and continue benefiting students and families?

So, how can principals determine if they’re working with a coach who will foster growth, reflection, and transformation—or if they should move on?

Coaching approaches and techniques to best support school leaders

After coaching thousands of educators for more than two decades, we’ve found that the best coaches employ five strategies. Principals should look for coaches who:

  1. Start with clear goals. Coaching is more than a supportive relationship or a space to vent frustrations, it’s a tool for strategic growth. A good coach focuses on specific areas for improvement that align with the needs of the principal’s school. Setting clear goals from the outset ensures that coaching efforts are intentional and tailored to a school leader’s unique challenges.
  2. Lean on questions that spark reflection. Effective coaching isn’t about giving advice, creating a “version 2.0” of the principal, or sharing war stories. It’s about helping school leaders consider their assumptions and understand what’s keeping them from making bold decisions. Good coaches ask thoughtful questions and observe a principal’s practice to adequately provide honest, ongoing feedback. Coaching should be a partnership that builds a school leader’s capacity to think critically.
  3. Create a confidential, safe space where there is no fear of judgment. Growth requires honest talk about strengths and blind spots. This means a coach must enable a principal to explore their challenges without fear of judgment or evaluation. When coaching feels like a punitive measure or an intervention, its impact is diminished. A truly effective coach fosters a brave, reflective environment where the school leader feels support to take risks and confront hard truths about their leadership and their school’s culture.
  4. Tailor the approach to avoid one-size-fits-all. Every school has unique dynamics, and a school leader’s leadership style is equally distinct. Coaching should reflect that. A great coach adapts to a leader’s specific needs and context, from navigating a culture shift to addressing chronic absenteeism. This customized approach ensures that coaching is immediately actionable, helping principals thrive in their specific setting.
  5. Focus on leading for systemic change. The best coaches help school leaders look beyond the present. They guide leaders in confronting deeper, systemic issues like the barriers preventing every student from thriving or assumptions about how their school operates. They help navigate adaptive changes so leaders can steer their school toward sustainable, long-term growth.

Coaching isn’t “nice” for school leaders to have. It’s a necessary tool that all principals should seek to maximize their potential, transform their school, and create an environment where all students can thrive.

Best of all, with an effective coach, not only will principals be stronger, more supported leaders, they’ll be creating a culture of learning that makes their school a better place for everyone who walks through its doors.

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Q&A This City Can Claim a NAEP Distinction No Other City Can. Here's What Happened
While American students saw another decline in 4th grade reading scores on the Nation's Report Card, this city was an exception.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Diverse elementary students reading in the classroom
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management Do Students Suffer When a Superintendent Leaves? A New Study Has an Answer
A new study is the first in a while to explore how students fare academically when there's turnover in the district's top office.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
A man places his hand on top of his head as he looks up at an upwardly pointing arrow turning downward as it turns a corner.
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management What Latino Superintendents Say It Will Take to Grow Their Ranks
Three Latino superintendents talked about the direct and indirect paths to building a pipeline of future district leaders of color.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Vector image of many professionals, diversity, highlighting hispanic.
Liz Yap/Education Week and iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Your School Needs a Teacher-Mentorship Program
We all know how critical the first few years of teaching are. Here's how to set teachers up for success.
Pamela Slifer
4 min read
Mentorship development of young teachers. School leaders make the teaching profession more sustainable by developing a robust mentoring program in their school.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼