School leaders hold one of the most demanding roles in education. Not only are they charged with being visionaries, managers, and problem-solvers, they must also balance challenges like closing achievement gaps, shaping teacher development, responding to constantly evolving student needs, and improving teacher retention. It’s no surprise that principals who voluntarily leave their roles often cite lack of support among the reasons. Though effective principal supervisors and district leaders can help principals to feel supported, as can affinity spaces, there is another overlooked support tool that principals should embrace: coaching.

By coaching, we don’t mean the compliance-driven, check-the-box meetings that some school principals have experienced in the past—the kind that may have soured them on the idea of coaching altogether. We mean coaching that transcends fixing what’s broken or managing the crisis in front of principals and that, instead, shapes the culture, practices, and systems that define their school.

The coaching we are referring to offers principals a trusted partner to help them think critically, act boldly, and lead their school toward lasting change. In our experience working with school leaders, we’ve seen that, when the approach is right, coaching can be a principal’s game changer. It can help to elevate principals’ leadership to new heights by sharpening their perspective, building their confidence, and empowering them to lead with clarity and purpose.

How coaching done right can help school leaders move the needle



Take Anisa, a newly appointed middle school principal we profiled in our recent book, Coaching Education Leaders. Anisa was facing struggles familiar to many school leaders: low morale among teachers and staff, inconsistent instruction, and widening achievement gaps. Despite her coach’s best intentions, their sessions focused on policies and procedures. The coach, a retired district principal, frequently shared his experiences and what he had learned as a leader, leaving Anisa little room to reflect or to consider the deeper issues impacting her school. Her coach’s approach, an unfortunately common one, instead left her in constant reaction mode, reaching out for urgent support rather than learning how to address the root causes.

When she began working with a new coach who had a different approach, everything changed.

This new coach didn’t focus on giving advice or instructions. She asked questions that pushed Anisa to rethink her leadership: “What’s stopping you from leading more boldly?” “What questions does this raise for you?” “What feedback would you give that teacher?”

Conversations with the new coach shifted Anisa’s perspective and helped her see her role as more than just a problem-solver; she was a systems changer. Over time, Anisa began to tackle deeper problems like gaps in teacher development and instructional inequities, and instead of “quick fixes,” she pursued changes that began to transform her school’s culture.

Coaching that focuses solely on day-to-day urgent tasks doesn’t move the needle nor does it support a leader’s long-term journey. It’s arguably not coaching.



When the approach is right, coaching can be a principal’s gamechanger.

What coaching actually looks like—the kind that provides invaluable support to principals—prioritizes the bigger picture and creates a space where school leaders can ask essential questions:

What’s holding my school back from giving every student what they need to be successful?

How do my decisions ensure every student thrives?

What systems will I put in place that will outlive my tenure and continue benefiting students and families?

So, how can principals determine if they’re working with a coach who will foster growth, reflection, and transformation—or if they should move on?

Coaching approaches and techniques to best support school leaders

After coaching thousands of educators for more than two decades, we’ve found that the best coaches employ five strategies. Principals should look for coaches who:

Start with clear goals. Coaching is more than a supportive relationship or a space to vent frustrations, it’s a tool for strategic growth. A good coach focuses on specific areas for improvement that align with the needs of the principal’s school. Setting clear goals from the outset ensures that coaching efforts are intentional and tailored to a school leader’s unique challenges.

Lean on questions that spark reflection. Effective coaching isn’t about giving advice, creating a “version 2.0” of the principal, or sharing war stories. It’s about helping school leaders consider their assumptions and understand what’s keeping them from making bold decisions. Good coaches ask thoughtful questions and observe a principal’s practice to adequately provide honest, ongoing feedback. Coaching should be a partnership that builds a school leader’s capacity to think critically.

Create a confidential, safe space where there is no fear of judgment. Growth requires honest talk about strengths and blind spots. This means a coach must enable a principal to explore their challenges without fear of judgment or evaluation. When coaching feels like a punitive measure or an intervention, its impact is diminished. A truly effective coach fosters a brave, reflective environment where the school leader feels support to take risks and confront hard truths about their leadership and their school’s culture.

Tailor the approach to avoid one-size-fits-all. Every school has unique dynamics, and a school leader’s leadership style is equally distinct. Coaching should reflect that. A great coach adapts to a leader’s specific needs and context, from navigating a culture shift to addressing chronic absenteeism. This customized approach ensures that coaching is immediately actionable, helping principals thrive in their specific setting.

Focus on leading for systemic change . The best coaches help school leaders look beyond the present. They guide leaders in confronting deeper, systemic issues like the barriers preventing every student from thriving or assumptions about how their school operates. They help navigate adaptive changes so leaders can steer their school toward sustainable, long-term growth.

Coaching isn’t “nice” for school leaders to have. It’s a necessary tool that all principals should seek to maximize their potential, transform their school, and create an environment where all students can thrive.

Best of all, with an effective coach, not only will principals be stronger, more supported leaders, they’ll be creating a culture of learning that makes their school a better place for everyone who walks through its doors.