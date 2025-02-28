Some School Staff Might Need a Measles Booster. Here Is Who’s Affected
School & District Management

Some School Staff Might Need a Measles Booster. Here Is Who’s Affected

By Caitlynn Peetz — February 28, 2025 3 min read
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. The biggest risk from the outbreak is to unvaccinated people, but a small number of people who were vaccinated decades ago might need updated shots to ensure they’re protected.
Julio Cortez/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A large, deadly measles outbreak in West Texas and New Mexico continues to grow. And while experts say the biggest risk is to unvaccinated people, some who were vaccinated decades ago may need updated shots to ensure they’re protected. It’s probable that at least some people in the affected age range are teachers and other school staff.

Most people who are vaccinated against measles are thought to be protected for the rest of their lives. But during a five-year span, from 1963 to 1968, a version of the measles vaccine was available that was later found to be less effective and later withdrawn. Unlike today’s far more effective vaccines, the version that was withdrawn did not use a live version of the measles virus.

Experts say people who received that vaccine should get a new vaccination now to bolster their protection against the disease.

Although the number of people who received the less effective vaccine is believed to be very small—estimated at 600,000 to 900,000 people in the United States—some teachers and school staff could be in that group. People “born after 1957 but vaccinated before 1968” could be among the affected group, Dr. Céline Goundert, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for KFF Health News, said on CBS Mornings this week.

See Also

Tight cropped photograph of a doctor wearing gloves and filling a syringe with medicine from vial.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Measles Is on the Rise as Vaccinations Drop. Where Does That Leave Schools?
Caitlynn Peetz, February 25, 2025
6 min read

About 17 percent of public school teachers were over the age of 55 as of 2020-21, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, and about 10 percent of superintendents were 60 or older in 2024, according to AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

People who work in schools—especially teachers—are particularly vulnerable to illnesses. They are frequently exposed and often congregate in group settings.

The Texas outbreak had grown to more than 120 cases as of Feb. 27, and one child, who was unvaccinated, has died, according to health officials. It’s the largest measles outbreak in the United States since 2019 and the country’s first measles death since 2015. Nearly all of the confirmed cases have been among people who were unvaccinated, and primarily occurred among school-aged children.

Measles is highly contagious—about 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to the disease will end up contracting it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It causes symptoms including a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes, and comes with a trademark red rash that usually first appears on the forehead. An infection carries the potential of long-term hearing loss.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recommends people who are unsure of their vaccination status, or believe they were vaccinated during the years the less effective vaccination was in circulation, review their records to determine if they should get a booster. People without access to their vaccination records could consider getting a booster vaccine anyway—there is no harm in doing so, according to Johns Hopkins.

The measles vaccination—which is included in a vaccine that also protects against mumps and rubella—is about 97 percent effective when both doses have been administered, and about 95 percent effective with one dose, according to the CDC. It is recommended that children receive the first dose of the vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old and the second between the ages of 4 and 6.

Gaines County, the epicenter of the West Texas outbreak, has one of Texas’ highest rates of exemptions from school vaccine requirements, and has had one of the state’s highest rates for years.

For the 2023-24 school year, nearly 18 percent of Gaines County kindergarteners had a conscientious exemption to vaccine requirements; the rate for all of Texas was less than 4 percent, according to the state health department, though that figure had risen from just over 1 percent in 2013-14.

Nationally, vaccination coverage among kindergartners decreased in the 2023-24 school year for all reported vaccines from the year before, while exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergarteners increased to 3.3 percent, from 3 percent the year prior.

The CDC recommends striving for a vaccination rate of about 95 percent to achieve herd immunity.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management School Districts Navigate a Dizzying Pace of New Trump Orders
It's new, superintendents said, but it’s also reminiscent of another unprecedented time not all that long ago.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Vector illustration of very large hands holding a tangled ball of string over a group of smaller, diverse professionals discussing solutions to overcome difficulty and achieve success
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Q&A This City Can Claim a NAEP Distinction No Other City Can. Here's What Happened
While American students saw another decline in 4th grade reading scores on the Nation's Report Card, this city was an exception.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Diverse elementary students reading in the classroom
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management Do Students Suffer When a Superintendent Leaves? A New Study Has an Answer
A new study is the first in a while to explore how students fare academically when there's turnover in the district's top office.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
A man places his hand on top of his head as he looks up at an upwardly pointing arrow turning downward as it turns a corner.
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management What Latino Superintendents Say It Will Take to Grow Their Ranks
Three Latino superintendents talked about the direct and indirect paths to building a pipeline of future district leaders of color.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Vector image of many professionals, diversity, highlighting hispanic.
Liz Yap/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Load More ▼