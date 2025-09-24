How Educators Can Teach Civics in Today’s Political Climate
Social Studies

How Educators Can Teach Civics in Today’s Political Climate

By Jennifer Vilcarino — September 24, 2025 4 min read
Civics teacher Aedrin Albright stands before her class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Civics teacher Aedrin Albright stands before her class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Educators are working to understand the best ways to teach civics as the U.S. Department of Education emphasizes plans for "patriotic education."
Allen G. Breed/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington , D.C. -

Policymakers on both sides of the aisle agree: Students need access to civics education. But the best ways to teach the subject—especially amid current events like political violence and the deployment of the National Guard across the country—remain a source of debate.

On Sept. 17, the same day that the U.S. Department of Education unveiled plans to promote an emphasis on “patriotic education” that “emphasizes a unifying and uplifting portrayal of the nation’s founding ideals,” educators at a civics symposium here expressed concern about how to teach social studies in this political climate.

Many social studies teachers report in surveys that it’s harder than it used to be to discuss anything that could be considered controversial, especially those in states with laws on the books that restrict how they can talk about race, gender, and other concepts deemed divisive. In a survey of 24 veteran teachers who participated in a summer program on the Constitution, about 75% said they have “self-censored or avoided certain civics topics due to fear of pushback or controversy.”

See Also

Students listen to social studies teacher Ella Pillitteri during a seventh grade civics class at A.D. Henderson School in Boca Raton, Fla., on April 16, 2024.
Students listen to social studies teacher Ella Pillitteri during a 7th grade civics class at A.D. Henderson School in Boca Raton, Fla., on April 16, 2024. Civics teachers say they are struggling not to run into controversy when teaching core topics like the separation of powers as President Trump's administration continues to push constitutional boundaries.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Social Studies Why Some Civics Educators Are Afraid to Teach Their Subject
Sarah Schwartz, September 8, 2025
4 min read

So, how can educators teach the U.S. Constitution and civics in today’s political climate?

The role of civics is to teach kids how to think critically, and that is the framework teachers should follow when addressing it in the classroom, said Christina Grant, the executive director of the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, during a panel discussion on how to teach the Constitution at the symposium, which was held at American University’s law school.

Engaging students in respectful conversations

Tyler Brown-Dewese, a college student and civic life fellow at American University, said during the panel that students often struggle to have civil discussions about controversial issues because they forget that behind a thought is a human experience that’s shaped that belief.

“Everyone has different lived experiences, and we forget that—that’s where the human is taken out of politics,” said Brown-Dewese.

He added that students learn how to communicate with one another from adults. If students see adults on social media acting negatively toward one another, they will bring that into the classroom. Teachers can establish classroom norms by modeling respectful behavior during tough conversations.

“We can leave [a classroom discussion] disagreeing with each other, but at least we heard each other out, and we spoke to each other like we are humans,” he said.

See also

Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion Our Country Is Polarized: How to Have Constructive Classroom Conversations
Eranda Jayawickreme, September 29, 2021
2 min read

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner and Grant added that students should experience—either in the classroom or through an extracurricular—what a proper civil discussion or debate looks like. For example, teachers can do this by having students argue both sides of an issue with supporting evidence.

“Children are not being trained in the art of debate, which is deeply understanding your position and then being able to counter that position, and doing it over and over again,” said Grant.

Educational leaders talk about how they expanded civics

Indiana has expanded its civics education in the last five years. Jenner said this expansion is due to Indiana’s civics literacy policy.

Two recent laws have bolstered this policy. One requires middle school students to take a semester of civics education and establishes a Civic Education Commission, which develops standards for civics education.

The other requires the state education department, the Commission for Higher Education, and the State Board of Education to establish criteria for an Excellence in Civic Engagement designation for high school students. Criteria include volunteer hours and engaging with a local community or statewide initiative.

Students are also required to take a portion of the U.S. citizenship exam before graduation. In addition, teachers can take K-12 civics professional development courses during the summer, which are supported by a partnership between the Indiana State Department of Education and the Indiana Bar Foundation.

“As a state chief, how easy is it to move on civics policy ‘cause you point to [the law]—'this is what Indiana said’ matters,” said Jenner.

The road to civics expansion in the District of Columbia was different, said Grant, who previously served as the D.C. state superintendent. Unlike in other parts of the nation, the district is not required to update its education standards on a regular basis. Before its most recent update in 2023, the social studies standards had not changed since 2006.

According to the city’s Office of State Superintendent of Education site, the social studies standards update was initiated by community partners and philanthropic support, with student involvement. The new standards have social studies teachers cover a wider range of underrepresented communities and more modern events. For example, teachers can incorporate LGBTQ+ history and D.C.’s Black Renaissance, according to the DCist, a local news site.

“That’s how we got it done here—it wasn’t quick, and at times it wasn’t friendly, and it cost a significant amount of money in order to do so,” said Grant.

See Also

Tenth-grader Landon Hackney makes an argument during civics class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Tenth grader Landon Hackney makes an argument during civics class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Nov. 5, 2019. The U.S. Department of Education will promote "patriotic education" in civics and history classrooms.
Allen G. Breed/AP
Social Studies Ed. Dept. Will Emphasize 'Patriotic Education' in Grant Competitions
Sarah Schwartz, September 17, 2025
5 min read

As the country’s 250th birthday next year approaches, civics education will likely remain top of mind for policymakers. On Sept. 17, the U.S. Department of Education also launched the America 250 Civics Coalition, a group of about 40 national and state organizations—including many conservative and religious groups—that will create educational programming to engage K-12 and university students in civics education.

In the meantime, Jenner told Education Week in an email that “K-12 schools play an important role in preparing students to serve as proactive, engaged contributors to society.”

“This includes creating an environment where students can ask questions, wrestle with ideas, and learn how to think—not what to think,” she said.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Civics State Policy Indiana District of Columbia

Events

Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Reported Essay Students Have Questions About Our Democracy. Is Civics Class Up to the Task?
How today’s messy political realities are crashing against traditional civics education.
Sarah Schwartz
10 min read
The outside world seeps into a civics classroom.
Islenia Mil for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion What Should Civics Instruction Look Like?
States should take four policy actions for a rigorous approach to civics in the classroom, an educator explains.
Rick Hess
6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Social Studies A Hands-On Lesson in Civics Sees Surging Student Interest in the Age of Trump
The American Civil Liberties Union sees interest spike in its student advocacy institute, while conservative groups have their own programs.
Mark Walsh
10 min read
This summer, the ACLU expanded to three weeklong sessions of 300 students each, with participants coming from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and, for the first time, Guam. Maddie Clements, 16, a rising junior at West Creek High School in Clarksville, Tenn. (center, ink hair) listens during Anu Joshis immigration rights keynote which packed an auditorium at American University.
This summer, the ACLU expanded to three weeklong sessions of 300 students each, with participants coming from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and, for the first time, Guam. Maddie Clements, 16, a rising junior at West Creek High School in Clarksville, Tenn. (center, with pink and purple hair), listens during Anu Joshi's immigration rights keynote.
Melissa Lyttle for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion Patriotic History Education Doesn’t Mean Ignoring Our Country’s Troubled Past
History educators must reevaluate how to teach the subject to empower students to sit with historical tensions.
Zachary Cote
5 min read
Bird flying up into sky behind a broken chain. Freedom concept, liberty and human rights allegory, career or business ambitions, dove spread wings. United States patriotism.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼