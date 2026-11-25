The percentage of teachers using artificial intelligence-driven tools in their classrooms has stayed roughly the same over the past year, according to data from the EdWeek Research Center.

A majority of teachers (62%) said they’re using AI tools in their classrooms a little, some, or a lot this school year, according to a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey of 590 teachers conducted between August and October 2026.

That’s 1 percentage point higher than in the EdWeek Research Center survey data from 2025, when 61% of teachers surveyed said the same.

The biggest shift in AI adoption among educators occurred a few years ago. Between 2023 and 2025, the percentage of teachers using AI in their classrooms nearly doubled from 34% to 61%.

“What is really remarkable is how fast this uptake has been overall,” said Joseph South, the chief innovation officer for ISTE, an education nonprofit known for staging a major annual ed-tech conference.

Pointing to the overall surge in adoption since 2023, South said “it’s a massive jump in use of a new technology. It’s probably one of the fastest we’ve ever seen of any technology in schools.”

Generally, ed-tech adoption takes a long time, especially if it needs infrastructure investments, he said. But with AI, which is instantly available on everyone’s personal devices, “that’s why it’s come on so quickly,” he said.

Since ChatGPT came out in 2022, tech companies and education organizations have provided professional development for educators to learn about the technology and how to use it responsibly.

AI is also increasingly embedded in common tools; for instance, popular ed-tech companies—such as Canva, Google, Kahoot!, Khan Academy, and Microsoft—have integrated generative AI into their products .

Other national surveys of teachers have found increases in AI use between 2025 and 2026, though. For instance, a survey by RAND showed that teachers used artificial intelligence much more frequently for math teaching in 2026 than in 2025, with overall use of AI for math teaching jumped from 45% to 74%.

Many teachers who want to use AI are already doing so

Ed-tech adoption usually hits a natural saturation level, experts say. That’s when everyone who is likely to have taken up platforms and tools has already done so.

The slowdown in teacher AI use between 2025 and 2026 “shows that a lot of educators who are planning to use AI are now regular users of AI,” South said.

“I could imagine somebody reading this as, ‘oh, somebody threw the brakes on AI,’ but that is not what I read here,” South said. “I see it as a natural leveling off of a rapidly moving technology. Now it’s maybe just settling in a little more.”

Damian Bebell, an assistant research professor at Boston College’s Lynch School of Education, agreed that a saturation in adoption is a factor in the slowdown.

“There are fewer teachers left who have never tried or used AI,” Bebell said. “So, the proportion of growth among late-adopters will be slower than earlier adopters.”

Research shows that when left to their own choice, “there is almost always a notable percentage of users who simply do not take up a new tool or technology,” Bebell said.

The portion of teachers who never use AI will probably keep going down slowly until it reaches 10 to 15%, and then remain there, he predicted. “But who knows how changing tech and school and state policies can shift this?” he added.

Ed-tech backlash might be a factor

The EdWeek Research Center survey data may also reflect the effects of an ed-tech backlash on teachers’ use of AI, experts said.

Schools are navigating a growing movement to limit screen time and tech use. The Los Angeles Unified school district became among the first to approve a screen-time policy this year that set maximum limits by grade level, eliminated kindergarten and 1st grade student use of digital devices, and prohibited student-led use of YouTube and other video streaming platforms.

In September, LAUSD and New York City public schools said they’re hitting the brakes on student use of AI tools as they consider how to incorporate the technology in the future. NYC schools banned the use of school-issued computing devices in pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade, recommended screen time limits for grades 3-12, and prohibited companion chatbots.

“It’s OK to take a breath,” South said. Many schools that have shown signs of embracing AI are “reassessing whether they have the right tools and the right training and the right policies in place.”



Teachers still lack clear guidance and adequate professional development

Another contributing factor to the slowdown in teacher AI use could be a lack of clear guidance and time to practice, said Jaime Moss, a high school science teacher and doctoral candidate in curriculum and instruction at Marshall University.

A 2026 Gallup/Walton Family Foundation poll found a lack of clear direction from school leaders and policymakers on how teachers can responsibly and effectively integrate artificial intelligence in their work.

“That matters because using AI to draft an exit ticket is a different decision from asking students to use [AI] during class or using it to review student work,” Moss said. “Teachers need concrete examples of what’s permitted and time to try it with their own courses.”

Professional learning is also a key ingredient in teachers’ ed-tech adoption, South said.

“There are teachers who are just not going to use it until they’ve been trained on it,” he said.

As of October, about two-thirds of teachers (64%) reported having at least a single professional development session on using AI in their work, according to EdWeek Research Center data .

Districts are under pressure to contain costs and protect staff time, South said. They have a lot of other priorities on their plates.

“I could imagine [districts] not getting around to [AI PD] for a long time,” South said. “That’s going to make some of these non-adoptive percentages pretty stubborn.”