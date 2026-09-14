Teachers & AI

Learn about how teachers are using artificial intelligence in professional development, instruction, parent communication, and more
Business and entrepreneurship students Charlotte Smith, 15, left, Leslie Hernandes, 14, center, and Leah Vazquez, 15, all of Port Richey , collaborate with their teacher Jamie Hickey while using BaxterBot—an AI model designed for teachers and students—to organize business plans for a project on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 , at Dayspring Academy Early College in Port Richey .
Business and entrepreneurship students Charlotte Smith, 15, left, Leslie Hernandes, 14, center, and Leah Vazquez, 15, all of Port Richey, Fla., collaborate with their teacher Jamie Hickey while using an AI model designed for teachers and students to organize business plans for a project on Jan. 24, 2025 at Dayspring Academy in New Port Richey. Little research has been done on which AI tools have instructional utility in classrooms; a new portal aims to shine a light on their varied promises and pitfalls.
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via TNS
Artificial Intelligence New Project Identifies Strengths and Weaknesses of a Collection of AI Learning Tools
The effort finds some bright spots, but also warns that other products could hurt student achievement.
Sarah Schwartz, September 14, 2026
7 min read
Teacher Adam Gravenor hands out lesson sheets he created with the help of AI technology to accompany the class textbook at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 17, 2025.
Teacher Adam Gravenor hands out lesson sheets he created with the help of AI technology to accompany the class textbook at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 17, 2025. More teachers are using AI to generate decodable texts and other tailored reading, and not much research points to best practices.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Artificial Intelligence Using AI-Generated Text in Reading Class? Watch for These Pitfalls
Not all AI tools are equally skilled at crafting texts for teaching, studies have shown.
Sarah Schwartz, September 9, 2026
4 min read
Dr. Jennifer Watters, center, elementary teacher with 18 years of experience, speak to other teachers during an exercise at the first training session of the National Academy for AI Instruction on March 18, 2026, at UFT headquarters in New York City, NY. The partnership between the American Federation of Teachers and major AI developers aims to train 400,000 teachers to use artificial intelligence in the classroom.
Jennifer Watters, center, an elementary school teacher, speaks to other teachers during an exercise at the first training session of the National Academy for AI Instruction on March 18, 2026, at UFT headquarters in New York City. A new survey shows how teachers and parents feel about AI education.
Salwan Georges for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Educators Feel Confident They Can Teach About AI. What Do Parents Think?
A new study shows the resources educators are using to learn how to teach about AI.
Jennifer Vilcarino, September 9, 2026
3 min read
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on Using AI with Purpose: Building Responsible Practices for Schools
Learn how to implement AI responsibly with practical guidance for school leaders, teachers, and district decisionmakers.
September 2, 2026
Teachers work with A.I. on their laptops during the Charleston County School District Charleston Educator Symposium on July 22, 2026, in North Charleston, S.C. Districts still provide most of the teacher training in A.I., but a national teachers' college group wants to create more comprehensive training.
Teachers work with artificial intelligence on their laptops during the Charleston County School District Charleston Educator Symposium on July 22, 2026, in North Charleston, S.C. Districts still provide most of the teacher training for AI use in the classroom, but a national teachers' college group says preservice programs need to think through their approach to the subject, too.
Mic Smith/AP
Teacher Preparation How Should AI Shape Teacher Education?
The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education outlines a framework for the future.
Sarah D. Sparks, August 26, 2026
3 min read
Collage with a photo of a young boy using a laptop with the assistance of a teacher, a motherboard, a keyboard with a child's hands typing on it and torn pieces of paper with handwriting and numbers on them.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion How Teachers Are Experimenting With AI
From supporting students to saving time on tasks, educators share their thoughts on the tool.
Larry Ferlazzo, August 18, 2026
1 min read
Feedback
Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence A Homegrown AI Coach Critiques Teachers on Their Lessons. How It's Working
A 9,000-student district used AI to create a professional development coach for teachers.
Alyson Klein, June 1, 2026
4 min read
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A teacher participates in a pilot project aimed at improving parent-teacher communication through AI-based simulations. Parent avatars respond to educators in real time through speech and body language.
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Families & the Community Teacher-Parent Meetings Can Be Tense. Can AI Simulations Help?
Rehearsals on how to talk effectively with parents can ease a major pain point for teachers.
Sarah D. Sparks, May 31, 2026
7 min read
TeachersAI SG16
A high school teacher with eight years of experience works with an instructor during a presentation at the first training session of the National Academy for AI Instruction on March 18, 2026, at UFT headquarters in New York City. Many teachers haven't received formal guidance on how to use the technology responsibly and effectively.
Salwan Georges for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Teachers Say Lack of AI Guidance Is a Major Problem
Most teachers say they have not received formal guidance on how to use AI tools in their work.
Lauraine Langreo, May 28, 2026
5 min read
A classroom at Murrell Dobbins Career & Technical Education High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, 2025.
A classroom at a high school in Philadelphia, Penn., on Sept. 2, 2025. K-12 educators over the summer will have hands-on learning, collaboration, and practical strategies for teaching AI in K-12 classrooms.
Rachel Wisniewski for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence New $11M Effort Aims to Train Teachers in AI. How Does It Work?
The Computer Science Teachers Association launches the "AI PD Weeks" initiative.
Lauraine Langreo, May 18, 2026
5 min read
2 State of PD on AI DEF
Edmon de Haro for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center More Schools Are Providing AI Training for Teachers. Is It Any Good?
As more schools offer teacher training on AI, they need to move beyond basics, experts advise.
Elizabeth Heubeck, May 18, 2026
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘What in the ChatGPT Is This?’: How EL Teachers Are Navigating AI Use
When used responsibly, AI can be a great ally for English learners.
Larry Ferlazzo, May 13, 2026
14 min read
Northside American Federation of Teachers President Melina Espiritu-Azocar, right, speaks with middle school teacher Celeste Simone during a Microsoft AI skilling event, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in San Antonio.
Northside American Federation of Teachers President Melina Espiritu-Azocar, right, speaks with middle school teacher Celeste Simone during a Microsoft AI skill-building event on Sept. 27, 2025, in San Antonio. As use of generative AI ramps up, it could affect the integrity of the portfolios teachers have to assemble in many states to meet licensing requirements.<br/>
Darren Abate/AP
Teaching Profession AI Can Help Teachers Craft Their Assessment Portfolios. Is That Cheating?
The tools help guide teacher reflection for the portfolios used for PD and licensing—or be used to cheat.
Sarah D. Sparks, May 4, 2026
9 min read
vertical collage of scales weight knowledge comparison book stack artificial intelligence, AI cyber innovation, workload balance
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion We Studied How AI Shapes Teachers’ Well-Being. Here’s What We Found
Stop asking if AI will help teachers save time. Ask if it will make the job more sustainable.
David T. Marshall & Tim Pressley, April 24, 2026
4 min read