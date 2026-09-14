Teachers & AI
Learn about how teachers are using artificial intelligence in professional development, instruction, parent communication, and more
Artificial Intelligence New Project Identifies Strengths and Weaknesses of a Collection of AI Learning Tools
The effort finds some bright spots, but also warns that other products could hurt student achievement.
Artificial Intelligence Using AI-Generated Text in Reading Class? Watch for These Pitfalls
Not all AI tools are equally skilled at crafting texts for teaching, studies have shown.
Artificial Intelligence Educators Feel Confident They Can Teach About AI. What Do Parents Think?
A new study shows the resources educators are using to learn how to teach about AI.
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on Using AI with Purpose: Building Responsible Practices for Schools
Learn how to implement AI responsibly with practical guidance for school leaders, teachers, and district decisionmakers.
Teacher Preparation How Should AI Shape Teacher Education?
The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education outlines a framework for the future.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion How Teachers Are Experimenting With AI
From supporting students to saving time on tasks, educators share their thoughts on the tool.
Artificial Intelligence A Homegrown AI Coach Critiques Teachers on Their Lessons. How It's Working
A 9,000-student district used AI to create a professional development coach for teachers.
Families & the Community Teacher-Parent Meetings Can Be Tense. Can AI Simulations Help?
Rehearsals on how to talk effectively with parents can ease a major pain point for teachers.
Artificial Intelligence Teachers Say Lack of AI Guidance Is a Major Problem
Most teachers say they have not received formal guidance on how to use AI tools in their work.
Artificial Intelligence New $11M Effort Aims to Train Teachers in AI. How Does It Work?
The Computer Science Teachers Association launches the "AI PD Weeks" initiative.
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center More Schools Are Providing AI Training for Teachers. Is It Any Good?
As more schools offer teacher training on AI, they need to move beyond basics, experts advise.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘What in the ChatGPT Is This?’: How EL Teachers Are Navigating AI Use
When used responsibly, AI can be a great ally for English learners.
Teaching Profession AI Can Help Teachers Craft Their Assessment Portfolios. Is That Cheating?
The tools help guide teacher reflection for the portfolios used for PD and licensing—or be used to cheat.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion We Studied How AI Shapes Teachers’ Well-Being. Here’s What We Found
Stop asking if AI will help teachers save time. Ask if it will make the job more sustainable.