Should Teachers Use AI Detectors? Learning About AI’s Ethical Traps

Artificial intelligence can be a powerful time-saving tool for teachers, but using the technology also raises tricky ethical questions that new—and even some veteran teachers—are often not prepared to handle.

Should teachers, for instance, use AI detectors to combat student cheating when there’s a chance the detectors will give a false positive? Are teachers setting a bad example for students when they use AI to create assignments? And how can teachers help students navigate their concerns about AI’s impact on their job prospects and their communities?

Education Week spoke with Victor Lee—a professor in Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education who is the faculty lead for the Stanford Accelerator for Learning’s initiative on AI and Education—to discuss how teachers can deploy the technology ethically and why teacher professional development needs to evolve to include more training on AI.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How should teachers approach the fact that students are likely using AI for school assignments, whether they want them to or not?

The most obvious step is to open up the conversation and make it safe to talk about AI use and ask questions. Right now, students are afraid to raise the question because they think that that implies a certain set of beliefs or certain behaviors on their part.

So, creating a space to open up and better understand why certain assignments may have particular restrictions in place for students. Another thing that is really important is that the teachers are modeling [responsible] AI use.

A common complaint from students is they’re told they can’t use AI, but they can tell their teachers are using AI or teachers announced that they’ve used AI. That feels hypocritical.

How is AI use affecting the student-teacher relationship?

The trust between teachers and students is getting quite frayed with the way that we talk about AI. Students feel like it’s just not fair. The teachers get to use it because they don’t have enough time or they feel like it presents things better, and that’s the same reason students may feel like they should be able to use it.

Teachers feel frustration when they see students submitting stuff that feels like it’s AI-generated.

But also, a lot of students play out the logic: “Well, if I use AI to write a paper, and the teacher uses AI to grade the paper, then it’s basically our AI is talking to each other, no one’s doing anything.” They feel more removed and a little bit pessimistic about the entire endeavor.

[Students ask:] Why do we even bother doing these assignments? Why do we do them when we keep hearing that college is so expensive and you should get a trade job because the news headlines say AI is going to take your jobs? There’s a real sense of doom and gloom.

How should teachers navigate students’ questions about AI taking everyone’s jobs or destroying humanity?

We really need to stress more AI literacy across the curriculum and across grade levels, which means having a better understanding of what AI is and what we want to use it for and what we don’t want to use it for and why.

For instance, using AI to get information and for the technology to even act as an expert on certain content has limits because of hallucinations or reliance on poor training data or just modern knowledge being in a different place where the training data had been. AI can be fallible.

One big step is to talk about how AI is appearing in the world of work . [For example], how is AI being used in scientific research nowadays to make certain discoveries and what sorts of benefits or trade-offs that comes with?

There’s certainly uncertainty, but I also think that’s not necessarily an inherently negative uncertainty. There are interesting things that we may not be anticipating that could open up entirely new professions and new jobs or new ways of working that actually could be really beneficial for a lot of folks.

What’s a good way for teachers to integrate AI literacy into their classrooms?

One is to model responsible AI use. If teachers are searching for information online and showing students how to begin their research project or their report writing, to think out loud, to explain why they’re doing certain steps, and point out where they have to be extra cautious because of what the AI will generate, or what things feel less satisfactory for that. So, just really focusing on modeling AI use.

And another is to paint a little bit more of a picture of the future, which may involve talking about different professions and careers or types of work or types of activities students would do in life. Actually starting to reargue the relevance of what they’re learning and how AI fits into that.

What does irresponsible use of AI by teachers look like?

Where it’s unethical is where we genuinely expect human appraisal or human judgment, and that’s not being provided. Our trust right now is with humans who have knowledge of our students, their circumstance, the curriculum, the learning goals.

And how do AI cheating detectors fit into that?

AI detectors are ultimately playing a game of whack-a-mole. Whatever is the top-of-the-line detector, there will be a top-of-the-line counter software that helps to bypass that detector, which will then have a new detector, which then will have a new bypass.

But the decision to use detectors is to already say that there is some distrust of the student work. And one of the biggest complaints that we hear from students is they were accused of using AI on an assignment that they insist they did not. This has been quite common in conversations we’ve had around schools and with students at many different places.

Students feel like that’s a harmful accusation that can get to be really problematic for their disciplinary record or their standing in the class.

But how much are we willing to tolerate incorrect accusations? One student can feel like too much even.

Should everything we have discussed be part of teacher preparation and professional development?

Absolutely.

Teachers weren’t trained for this in their teacher education programs. A lot of their PD that they do for continuing education or that’s brought in is talking about important issues, but they’re not related to AI.

What we also see that teachers really like is time to learn from within the district, from other teachers, what’s working, and what they’re doing.

That’s another form of professional learning that a district could pursue that may not look as formal but teachers find really valuable. We can come at this with a fairly multipronged strategy in addition to making sure our teacher-preparation programs intentionally address it.