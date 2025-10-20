‘Look How Fast This Is Exploding': Inside One District’s Approach to AI Training

English teacher Mary Rodgers kicked off her 12th grade honors English class at Louisa County High School in Virginia with an activity that some of her colleagues around the country would find unsettling: Showing students how to craft an engaging thesis statement for a college admissions essay, with help from artificial intelligence.

It’s not a lesson Rodgers would have envisioned when she started teaching in Louisa 25 years ago. And some college admissions offices have banned the use of AI on applications even as a brainstorming buddy, though experts point out they have no way of enforcing that directive.

For her part, Rodgers believes showing students how to use AI effectively as a partner—not a ghost writer—is critical to preparing them for the workforce of the future.

“AI is the future,” said Rodgers, peering through a pair of rhinestone-studded blue glasses. “If these students want to stay relevant, they need to know as much about AI as they possibly can. They can’t be afraid to use it. They need to go out there and use it but in an authentic way that uses their voice, their creativity to make something even better.”

At a time when some English teachers are returning to pencil and paper to force their students to avoid relying on AI, Rodgers’ receptiveness to the tech may not be the norm. But she’s got plenty of company in this rural Virginia district of more than 5,000 students.

When a new version of ChatGPT was released in late 2022, educators were taken aback by its uncannily humanlike responses to typical K-12 assignments. Amid cheating fears, many districts banned the technology . Others simply tried to ignore it.

Louisa’s leaders instead moved quickly to understand the power, potential, limitations, and potential dangers of AI tools. They’ve challenged themselves to keep pushing on that mission, amid resistance from some students and educators.

“I don’t feel like we’re behind [on AI]. I don’t feel like we’re ahead,” said Kenneth Bouwens, the district’s Career and Technical Education and Innovation director, who jokes that his unofficial title is Louisa’s “AI godfather.”

“I feel like we’re right in that spot of: We’re doing a really great job keeping up with something that’s really, really hard to keep up with,” Bouwens said.

What complicates matters is that the technology is so new that there aren’t tried-and-true approaches for using AI to inform teaching and learning, said Justin Reich, the executive director of MIT’s Teaching Systems Lab.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that we know what best practices are,” Reich said. That’s frustrating for educators whose students are already diving in headfirst with the technology, he acknowledged.

Reich’s advice: Even as schools provide professional development on AI or train students to use AI tools, they should “start from a place of humility. Acknowledge that we do not know what the right steps are moving forward” and that they may need to later “unlearn” some of what they’re hearing.

Start by showing teachers how AI can lighten their workloads

The district began by providing professional development on AI—including an overview of how the tech works—to the leaders of its six schools: four elementaries, a middle, and a high school. Bouwens also offered sessions to teachers when principals asked for them.

By the winter of 2024, the district decided it needed a more holistic approach. That February, Louisa held a roundtable with about two dozen educators—both AI fans and tech skeptics—as well as school leaders and instructional coaches.

Back then, Bouwens spent much of the day getting the group up to speed on the technology: how it works, the advantages and challenges it brings, and just how quickly Louisa would need to adapt.

When one teacher suggested the district take about three years to phase in AI implementation, Bouwens told him, “If we wait three years, none of what [we plan now] is going to matter anymore,” he recalled. “A big part of that [2024] presentation was like, ‘look how fast this is exploding compared to anything else we’ve ever done.’”

That day-long research and brainstorming session helped pave the way for what Bouwens and Louisa Superintendent J. Douglas Straley now think of as Louisa’s first phase of AI implementation: Helping teachers and leaders embrace the technology’s potential to plan lessons, create assignments, and otherwise lighten their workloads.

Their pitch to staff: Let AI assist with some rote tasks—parent emails, creating quizzes—and you’ll have more time and energy to focus on deepening students’ mastery of important skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and citizenship—also known as the five C’s. Those skills have been the north star for Louisa County and many other districts for more than a decade, Straley said.

Helping teachers see how AI can make their lives easier is a good entry point into a technology some find intimidating, said Justin Grigg, the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction.

A lot of educators still think AI is “one more thing” on an incessant to-do list, Grigg said. “They don’t see how it can benefit them in their common practice. If you show them the powers of it, they become adopters.”

By simply having done some AI professional development , Louisa is ahead of many other districts.

Less than half of teachers (48%) have participated in any training or professional development on AI provided by their schools or districts; and less than half of students (48%) said someone at their school provided information to students on how to use AI for schoolwork or personal use, according to a report released this month by the nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology .

What’s more, a greater share of Louisa’s teachers are using AI than in other school districts around the country. Seventy-percent of the district’s teachers report using AI at least once a week, according to Bouwens.

By comparison, less than a quarter of educators—24%—report using AI tools “some” or “a lot,” in their classrooms, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center this summer. About another third—37%—use them “a little.” Another 21 percent don’t use them at all and don’t plan to start.

The next phase of the AI journey will feature honing its use with students

The 2024 AI roundtable was so successful that last month Louisa held a similar all-day event to set the stage for its next phase of AI implementation: Helping more teachers follow Rodgers’ example and use the tech with students.

The prospect of students using AI as a learning tool is “a little bit scary but a whole lot [more] exciting,” Straley said, in an interview the morning of the Sept. 22 AI roundtable event in Louisa County High School’s library.

Long term, Straley doesn’t see leaving AI out of the classroom as an option.

“This is going to change how we operate in our world,” he said. “We have to embrace this, really run with it, to make sure [our students] are equipped to live in a society when we don’t even know what [work] is going to look like. “

After unveiling the day’s agenda—drafted with help from generative AI—Straley and Bouwens welcomed the group. As in 2023, it included Louisa teachers and leaders from the elementary, middle, and high schools with varying levels of experience and comfort with AI.

This time, though, there were also parents and representatives from nearby districts who are just beginning their work with AI and wanted to learn from Louisa’s example.

Bouwens began by recapping the district’s progress on AI implementation so far.

In the spring of 2024, in response to educators’ feedback that they needed more formal direction on what to do—and what not to do—with AI, the district crafted acceptable use guidance.

The document promotes the technology’s use for teaching and learning but cautions staff against inputting students’ personally identifiable information into AI tools. And it warns students that passing off AI-generated work as their own is considered plagiarism. (AI can be a writing assistant though, as Rodgers’ lesson showed.)

The conversations at that first AI roundtable also nudged Bouwens to find an education-friendly AI platform for his district, a move that went against his initial instincts. “I’m a DIY,” he said in an interview. “Build it yourself. Find as many free resources as you can and leverage them.”

But he wanted the district’s staff to feel comfortable with the technology. “Our teachers were pretty adamant: ‘We need something now, and we need something that works,’” Bouwens recalled in the interview.

The district adopted SchoolAI, an education-oriented, generative AI platform that includes lesson planning tools, tutors, workspaces for students, and insight into how kids are progressing through an AI-driven lesson. (Similar platforms include MagicSchool, Monsha, and Brisk Teaching. Louisa has a paid subscription to SchoolAI. There is also a free version.)

Bouwens also sends out a semi-weekly AI newsletter with tips on different types of AI-powered technologies. A recent edition included a rundown on how to use Google’s NotebookLM tool to create flashcards and quizzes, or to combine audio from a podcast with graphics to produce an engaging video.

“Imagine sharing short, dynamic video lessons or summaries directly with your students!” Bouwens wrote in the newsletter.

Bouwens has also created an AI hub for the district that includes Louisa’s AI guidance, as well as links to custom chatbots designed to make life easier for Louisa’s teachers.

One chatbot, for instance, helps educators think of lesson plans that incorporate one or more of those all-important five C skills. Another helps teachers learn how to write effective prompts with AI tools. And a third evaluates how well teachers have woven the five C’s into existing lesson plans and gives suggestions for improvement.



Students are afraid AI will ‘take over the world’

Later, Bouwens presented some of the key research behind using AI with students, including the “Five Big Ideas” for teaching AI developed by AI4K12, a nonprofit organization . Those include “perception,” or how AI technology sees and hears, and “learning,” or exploring how AI can “learn” by examining data.

Next, participants broke into groups by grade bands to figure out how the district might incorporate the material on AI literacy in developmentally appropriate ways for students in elementary, middle, and high school.

The high school group, for instance, wondered about putting the A4K12 Big Ideas on prominent display in the school—maybe in hallways, or even on bathroom floors.

In its research, the high school group also stumbled onto one example of an AI “traffic light” that teachers could share with students to help make it clear on which parts of a particular assignment students could turn to AI for help.

If an assignment is marked “green,” students can use AI freely as long as they cite its work properly. They can get some limited AI help with “yellow” assignments, and must steer clear of the tech altogether on “red” ones. Could Louisa eventually create one of its own, they wondered?

Marcia Flora, who runs a Louisa High School program for students interested in becoming teachers, cautioned that her students were reluctant to use AI tools—even though Flora assured them she had used the technology to create classroom content.

“I love it. I’m all for it. I’m 100% in” on AI, Flora told her colleagues. “But my students, they’re like, ‘I don’t like this.’ They think it’s going to take over the world.”

A big part of combating that fear was explaining to students that AI “is just one tool. It’s not going to do everything,” Flora said.

Exposure also helps, she added. “The more they did it last year, the better they felt about it,” Flora said in the group discussion.

The teachers also discussed how to make sure students didn’t go too far in embracing AI and assume the answers it gave were all-knowing. That’s where one of the five C’s—critical thinking—could come into play, they decided.



Should AI use be mandatory for teachers?

Later, the educators, parents, and school leaders met to brainstorm the district’s next steps for AI professional development.

One potential roadblock in Louisa: Using AI remains optional for teachers. That means plenty don’t use it at all, so their students aren’t getting exposure to the tech either.

In fact, Louisa’s teachers are at such different levels on AI use that several participating in the roundtable wondered whether it makes sense for the district to offer one-size-fits-all PD on the technology. Some teachers still need a rundown on AI basics to conquer their fear of it, educators argued.

Others wanted the option to pursue microcredentials and further their expertise.

The prospect of using the tech with students was daunting even to some AI fans.

“I can easily mess around on School AI and figure stuff out, but using it with kids, I feel like it’s a whole different ball game,” said Cameron Chiumento, a 4th grade teacher at Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa.

Bouwens listened to the feedback, which will help shape the district’s AI professional development strategy going forward.

Hearing directly from educators about what they need when it comes to professional development is vital for districts on the forefront of AI implementation, he said in an interview.

“There’s no best practices, there’s no roadmap, there’s no ‘this is what everyone did,’” Bouwens said. “It’s like you’re running down a dark hallway and you’re hoping you don’t run into anything.”