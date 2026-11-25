To the Editor:

The Sept. 14 article, “New Project Identifies Strengths and Weaknesses of a Collection of AI Learning Tools ,” names the question every teacher should ask of an AI product: Which parts of the lesson belong to the teacher and which parts can the tool support?

In my experience, that line is not hard to find. I have taught elementary school on and off since 1993. I also founded TeacherAI Center, an AI lesson-planning platform for K-5 teachers. The teaching belongs to the teacher: the read-aloud voice, the hand on a shoulder, the moment you notice a child is lost and change course. Every elementary teacher knows that strong student-teacher relationships are where learning happens.

With AI tools, the planning is different. Before, teachers had to sit at the kitchen table on Sunday night matching activities to a standard, sequencing the steps, writing the questions, and gathering the materials. Now, with a tool that drafts the plan but still allows the teacher to choose what to teach and how to teach it, time is given back to the person students actually want to learn from.

The point holds for any product: AI should prepare the teacher, not stand in for one. Districts weighing these tools would do well to ask exactly that.

Tony Bott

Founder

TeacherAI Center

San Diego, Calif.