Microsoft Joins Other Companies in Trying to Fill AI Training Gap in Schools
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft Joins Other Companies in Trying to Fill AI Training Gap in Schools

By Lauraine Langreo — February 13, 2026 3 min read
Attendees watch a presentation at the Microsoft booth on how to incorporate artificial intelligence into classroom management at the ISTE conference on June 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.
Microsoft is launching a program to connect educators with their peers and with resources about AI. Attendees watch a presentation at the Microsoft booth on how to incorporate artificial intelligence into classroom management at the ISTE conference on June 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Artificial intelligence has brought changes to how teachers do their jobs, but professional development isn’t necessarily keeping up with those technological developments. That’s why several major education and technology companies have been building community spaces for educators who use their products to learn more about AI.

The most recent company to do this is Microsoft.

The tech company is launching Microsoft Elevate for Educators, which aims to connect educators with their peers and with resources and credentials to help prepare them and their students to better leverage AI tools.

“Fundamentally, Microsoft, as an AI provider, has a responsibility at a national level to build real capacity to make AI literacy a universal basic skill,” said Justin Spelhaug, the president of Microsoft Elevate, in an interview with Education Week. “It’s on us, it’s on others—our competitors and friends in the ecosystem. We have a responsibility to do that.”

Other companies and education organizations provide these kinds of communities and resources for their users and members. For instance, Google has Google Educators Groups, Apple has Apple Education Community, MagicSchool has MagicSchool Pioneers, and ISTE+ASCD has Connect.

With Microsoft’s new program, educators and schools can gain access to a global educator community to help them strengthen skills and collaborate on best practices in using AI in teaching, according to the press release.

The Microsoft Elevate Educators and Microsoft Elevate Schools communities will offer free year-round membership and expanded training opportunities and resources. Educators have access to self-paced courses, live sessions, AI-powered simulations, as well as industry-recognized credentials. School districts can also gain recognition for “supporting educators’ professional growth and demonstrating measurable impact in classrooms and across education systems,” according to the press release.

The program is part of the company’s efforts to provide resources and training around generative AI to school districts across the country and even around the world. Last year Microsoft announced a partnership with the American Federation of Teachers to provide free AI teacher training.

Providing teachers with professional development on ed tech, and AI specifically, has been a challenge as district and school leaders juggle other pressing priorities, such as lower student academic achievement and poor youth mental health, and because many districts and schools lack the expertise on these fast-evolving technologies.

Rising number of schools are providing teacher training on AI

In the three years since ChatGPT first gained widespread attention in the K-12 world, though, there has been progress in the percentage of teachers who are receiving professional development on AI.

In 2025, 50% of teachers reported having at least one single professional development session on using AI in their work, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey conducted between September and November. That’s almost double the percentage from the survey conducted from January to March 2024, when 29% of teachers said the same.

See Also

Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Erica S. Lee for Education Week
Special Report AI Is Picking Up Speed. Are Schools Keeping Pace?
October 20, 2025

Ed-tech companies’ approach to creating communities for educators is popular for teachers who want to get training on specific tools, but who might not have it readily available from their school or district, said Dylan Kane, a math teacher at Lake County High School in Leadville, Colo.

“A lot of teachers want community,” Kane said. “Teaching can be isolating. It can be hard to build community with the teachers immediately around you,” for many reasons, including teacher turnover and scheduling conflicts.

For Kane, however, these communities that are focused on how to use AI products is not something that he needs or is interested in. He has adopted a mostly low-tech pedagogy because he doesn’t believe more technology is what will help many of his students who are falling behind and unmotivated, he said.

“One place where I think tech tools can be helpful is in creating materials for interventions. I’m totally open to that as an avenue that AI and technology can help me right now,” Kane said. “I don’t know that I need training. I just don’t see a big gap in my practice where what I need is the type of technological skills that Microsoft and other companies are selling or giving away for free.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Teacher PD Digital/AI Literacy

Events

Tue., February 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being & Movement K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Teaching Students Life Skills
Join this free virtual event to explore creative ways schools have found to seamlessly integrate teaching life skills into the school day.
Register
Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Q&A The Risks and Rewards of AI in School: What to Know
Brookings Institution's report details the best ways to minimize risk and utilize benefits of AI for students.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025. A new report from the Brookings Institution outlines the benefits and drawbacks of AI use in education.
Erica S. Lee for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Letter to the Editor I’m Pro-Technology, But AI’s Role in Education Worries Me
A parent shares his concerns with artificial intelligence in K-12.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence 'Grok' Chatbot Is Bad for Kids, Review Finds
The chatbot on X suggests risky behavior, and is unsafe for teens, Common Sense Media says.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, July 28, 2023. Grok is the artificial intelligence chatbot built into the social media platform X.
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters of X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in San Francisco on July 28, 2023. Grok is the artificially intelligent chatbot built into the social media platform.
Noah Berger/AP
Artificial Intelligence States Put 'Unprecedented' Attention on AI's Role in Schools
Most of the bills address AI literacy and require guidance on responsible use of the technology.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Image of AI in a magnifying glass superimposed over an aerial view of a school.
Collage via EdWeek and Getty
Load More ▼