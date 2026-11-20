There’s a connection between how much money parents make and how often their kids use AI for schoolwork, concludes new research that also shows teens may actually internalize what their parents have to say about using the technology.

The more parents earn, the more likely they are to use AI themselves and encourage their kids to use it to complete schoolwork, according to a report from the research group RAND .

Typically, just because parents push their teens to do something doesn’t mean they will. But in this case, teens seem to be receptive: parental encouragement is positively correlated with teens’ AI use.

The findings highlight how family income and parent attitudes factor into whether students use AI in their schoolwork. The data also underscore that families play a crucial role in teaching students healthy AI habits that won’t undermine their learning, said Heather Schwartz, the vice president and director of education, employment, and infrastructure for RAND.

“This report does show that parents are encouraging their children to use AI for school in greater numbers than we might have realized,” Schwartz said. “Parents therefore need messages about when AI can be helpful and when AI is harmful.”

AI use is on the rise, but particularly among higher-income families

For the study, RAND surveyed nationally representative groups of parents and teens in the winter and spring of 2025 and the spring of 2026.

There was a 15-percentage-point gap in AI use among high- and low-income parents in February 2025, with the former using AI more. That gap grew to 21 percentage points in May 2026, even as AI use increased among all income groups.

When it came to their kids’ use of the technology, about two-thirds of parents who made $150,000 a year or more said in the most recent survey they had encouraged their kids to use AI for schoolwork compared with just under half of parents making less than $50,000.

Among parents who nudge their kids to use AI for schoolwork, most say they counsel them to use restraint—such as using AI as a brainstorming partner rather than allowing it to do all their thinking for them. Nearly 1 in 5 parents in that highest-income category (17%) encourage their kids to use AI whenever possible within school rules.

The issue is, many students are unfamiliar with their schools’ AI policies—if they even exist, Schwartz said.

Schools should have coherent AI policies and communicate them to parents, she said. But it doesn’t always happen.

“There’s really unclear rules right now about how kids may or may not use AI for their work,” she said. “What this evidence is pointing to is that schools need to give parents clear talking points about either recommended or mandated do’s and don’ts on their children’s AI use for school.”

Schools also need buildingwide rules rather than depend on teachers to craft their own in individual classrooms, which is typically what happens, Schwartz said.

Among parents who don’t think that AI harms their kids’ critical thinking, most encouraged AI use. But even among parents who believe that AI use undermines critical thinking, more than half (53%) still encouraged their kids to use it.

RAND also dug into how teens’ AI use was affected by the messages they received from their parents.

Researchers analyzed a subset of survey data that matched parents with their own children.

In this subset, which was not a nationally representative sample like the broader group of survey participants, teens whose parents reported frequent AI use were more likely to use the technology themselves to help with homework than their peers whose parents didn’t use AI (63% vs. 40%). Teens were especially likely to use AI if their parents encouraged the tech’s use.

Are teens ‘getting AI to do the work for them?’

Like their parents, teens overall are reporting more frequent AI use over time—and teens from high-income families are more likely than their peers to use AI for schoolwork.

Four in 10 teens reported in May 2025 that they used AI to complete schoolwork, rising to nearly 5 in 10 a year later.

But wealthier teens were substantially more likely to report AI use: 57% of teens in the highest-income families (those making more than $150,000 a year) reported using AI to do their homework in 2026 compared with 43% of teens from the lowest-income families (those making less than $50,000 a year). AI use among those wealthiest teens grew by 17 percentage points from May 2025 to May 2026.

Whether this gap in AI use will harm or hurt wealthier students is to be seen, Schwartz said.

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“The all-essential ingredient is how those higher-income teens are using AI,” she said. “If teens are using AI to do the work for them, this could harm highest-income teens’ performance or any teen that’s using AI in this manner.”

If teens are using AI to supplement their thinking, such as asking a tool for feedback after writing the first draft of an essay themselves, that’s a more enriching way to use the technology that could boost learning, Schwartz said.

But, “in the real world, I think kids are using AI as a shortcut and, in general, they’re getting AI to do the work for them,” she said.

Teens are hearing mixed messages about AI use

Overall, teens are getting mixed messages on AI use from the people in their lives, whether parents, other family members, friends, teachers, or other school staff. But when the message from those groups is consistent, it seems to sink in.

Teachers accounted for the loudest voices discouraging AI use—57% of teens said teachers discouraged them from using the technology.

If parents, friends, and teachers discouraged teens from using AI, they were much less likely to do so, the survey showed. But if at least one group was pushing for AI use, teens were significantly more likely to use it for homework. Again, parents appeared especially influential.