Nation’s 2nd Largest District Moves to Limit Student Screen Use
Ed-Tech Policy

Nation’s 2nd Largest District Moves to Limit Student Screen Use

By Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero — April 24, 2026 5 min read
Photos of board members decorate the walls inside LAUSD headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.
Photos of board members decorate the walls inside LAUSD headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Board of Education recently voted to limit screen time in classrooms.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The second-largest school district in the country will scale back classroom screen use under a resolution the Los Angeles Board of Education has approved unanimously.

The resolution requires the district to develop a screen time policy for implementation in the 2026-27 school year. It should include maximum in-school screen time limits by grade level, eliminating student use of digital devices for early education through 1st grade, and prohibiting student-led use of YouTube or other video streaming platforms.

“We know that tech is not going away and can be a powerful tool in the classroom,” said Nick Melvoin, the lead sponsor of the resolution, during the board meeting. “This is not about going backwards. This is about rethinking screen time in schools to ensure we are doing what actually helps students learn best.”

The move comes more than a year after a group of Los Angeles school district parents, teachers, and students began pushing for more intentional, less passive technology use in classrooms. The coalition raised concerns about how excessive amounts of screen time can harm students’ academic performance, as well as their physical, social-emotional, and mental health.

Schools Beyond Screens, the parent coalition that advocated for the resolution, applauded the April 21 passage of the measure.

“The board has clearly signaled the beginning of a new era; now is the time for a safe and science-backed approach to classroom technology, one that is not guided by Big Tech talking points,” the group said in a press release.

The policy shift comes as artificial intelligence is challenging how teachers manage assignments and assess student learning.

For Sandra Martinez Roe, who has a 4th grade student attending the district and is a member of Schools Beyond Screens, the growing use of generative artificial intelligence in schools is one of her biggest concerns.

“It’s not regulated, it’s not properly vetted, and it’s still in its infancy,” she said. “I don’t think it’s the right way to spend our money.”

Instead, the district should invest in human support systems, Martinez Roe said.

“We need more PSAs [pupil services administrators]. We need more nurses, therapists, teachers assistants,” she said. “We need humans. We don’t need computers. We don’t need AI.”

LAUSD’s new stance on digital devices is noteworthy for a district that has undertaken ambitious tech initiatives in the past, with some high-profile stumbles.

See Also

L1230272
Students in a history class at Sapulpa Middle School in Oklahoma take a break from using technology, focusing instead on group activities involving worksheets and discussion on April 7, 2026. A growing number of schools across the country are using approaches to cut back on screen time in classrooms.
September Dawn Bottoms for Education Week
Classroom Technology The Ed-Tech Backlash Is Here. What It Means for Schools
Alyson Klein & Lauraine Langreo, April 20, 2026
12 min read

An initiative launched in 2013 to provide all 650,000 students with an iPad within two years was soon bogged down by a slow rollout to students, poor uptake in classrooms, and an FBI investigation into how contracts were awarded. The investigation ended without any charges being filed against the district.

More recently, the district announced with great fanfare the launch of a first-of-its-kind custom-designed artificial intelligence chatbot. That initiative, too, became mired in controversy when the company the district contracted to build the tool suddenly collapsed amid allegations that it mishandled student data.

There’s mounting scrutiny of tech use in schools

The Los Angeles school board resolution is part of the growing backlash across the country against students’ overuse of technology and its correlation with worsening youth mental health.

Device use in schools expanded rapidly during the pandemic, as 1-to-1 computing programs became nearly universal, supported by federal relief funding.

Some districts have responded by limiting student cellphone use during school hours. Districts in at least 37 states and the District of Columbia are required to place restrictions on student use of cellphones in schools.

LAUSD’s school board opted to ban students from using cellphones throughout the school day in 2024, a few months before California enacted a statewide law requiring all districts to do so.

Now, there’s mounting scrutiny of other types of screen time in schools in Los Angeles and beyond.

More than half of educators who work for public school districts (61%) say that most parents and caregivers feel there’s too much technology in schools, compared with 37% who say families feel the amount of technology in schools is “just right,” according to a survey of 596 district and school leaders and teachers, conducted by the EdWeek Research Center in February and March.

State lawmakers are paying attention to concerns about tech overload in K-12. At least 17 states are considering or have already passed bills that seek to rein in the use of digital technology during school hours.

Ed-tech proponents, however, argue that limiting the use of digital technology in schools is not the solution.

“LAUSD’s effort to address technology use reflects valid concerns, but the proposed policy misses the mark by focusing on the amount of time technology is used rather than the quality of technology use,” said Richard Culatta, the CEO of ISTE+ASCD, in a statement to Education Week.

“Not all screen time is equal. High-quality, digital tools that support curiosity and creativity shouldn’t be treated as tools that enable passive consumption.

“Tracking rigid time limits creates unnecessary burdens for teachers,” Culatta added. “Instead of counting minutes, districts should set clear principles that prioritize meaningful, developmentally appropriate uses of technology that actually improve student learning.”

What the research says (and doesn’t say) on screen time

Research shows screen time can negatively affect learning, mental health, and physical well-being, but experts increasingly emphasize focusing on quality over quantity.

For example, interactive or guided media use is considered more beneficial than passive viewing. However, there is more limited research specifically on classroom screen time leaving educators to interpret broader findings.

Teachers, principals, and district leaders surveyed in February and March by the EdWeek Research Center had mixed views on how technology in the classroom affects their students’ development.

Majorities said that education technology had a negative impact on students’ social-emotional development, overall well-being and mental health, and behavior in the classroom. However, a majority of educators felt that technology boosted student engagement in learning and mastering content and skills.

Additionally, research has found that there are drawbacks to reading and typing on screens. Students comprehend more when they read from a printed book, and they internalize and remember more information when writing by hand.

Increasingly, experts say that families alone cannot shoulder the burden of limiting kids’ time on screens—that it must be shared by educators and policymakers as well.

School-issued devices and requirements to have students log in to school apps and email from home can derail families’ attempts to put curbs on screen time.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Screen Time

Events

Wed., April 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unlocking Success for Struggling Adolescent Readers
The Science of Reading transformed K-3 literacy. Now it's time to extend that focus to students in grades 6 through 12.
Content provided by STARI
Register
Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Regional K-12 Virtual Career Fair: DMV
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., April 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Mentorship That Matters: Strengthening Educator Growth & Retention
Learn how to design mentorship programs that go beyond onboarding to create meaningful professional growth opportunities.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy Welcome to the 'Funky' Politics of the Tech in Schools Debate
The Trump administration is cheerleading AI in schools as GOP lawmakers crack down on ed tech.
Alyson Klein
9 min read
In this Oct. 5, 1980, file photo, Nancy Armstrong, a teacher at the Marshall elementary school in Harrisburg, Pa., assists her students in the use of computers to aid them in their studies. Today’s grandparents may have fond memories of the “good old days,” but history tells us that adults have worried about their kids’ fascination with new-fangled entertainment and technology since the days of dime novels, radio, the first comic books and rock n’ roll.
In this Oct. 5, 1980, file photo, Nancy Armstrong, a teacher at Marshall Elementary School in Harrisburg, Pa., assists her students in the use of computers to aid them in their learning. The debate about how much time students should spend using technology to learn has been around for decades, but is now heating up in Congress and state legislatures and creating some unlikely allies.
Paul Vathis/AP
Ed-Tech Policy Opinion We’re Finally Holding Tech Accountable for Harming Teens. What Happens Next?
For young people, mitigating the risks of social media isn’t as simple as just logging off.
Kaya Henderson
5 min read
Young people making posts, writing social network publications. Modern media influencer, poster & blogger man and woman using mobile phones app concept.
Education Week + iStock
Ed-Tech Policy These School Leaders Don’t Want a Statewide Cellphone Ban. Here's Why
As lawmakers consider a student cellphone ban, leaders of one district want to set their own policy.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
3 min read
High school students eat lunch in the cafeteria on Dec. 5, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. While most states are banning cellphone use in school, one Connecticut district is pushing lawmakers to turn down a statewide ban.
High school students eat lunch in the cafeteria on Dec. 5, 2025, in Spokane, Wash., while looking at their phones. While most states have passed restrictions on student cellphone use in school, leaders in one Connecticut district want their state lawmakers to turn down a statewide, "bell-to-bell" ban.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Ed-Tech Policy Opinion What’s the Right Way to Limit Phones in School?
A public health expert weighs in on how schools can cultivate healthy tech habits.
Rick Hess
8 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week