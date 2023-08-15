Beyond ChatGPT: The Other AI Tools Teachers Are Using
Classroom Technology

Beyond ChatGPT: The Other AI Tools Teachers Are Using

By Lauraine Langreo — August 15, 2023 4 min read
Illustration of a large pencil with three students on it using AI technology for studying and learning. There is a large robot at the front of the pencil using a telescope to look into the future.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Many educators have tried out ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered tool that can instantly generate a response to seemingly any prompt, and they say it—and other similar tools—have helped them improve their work.

They’ve used generative AI tools to plan lessons, help struggling students with their assignments, streamline feedback on student work, and more.

Artificial intelligence technologies replicate human-like intelligence by training machines and computer systems to do tasks that simulate some of what the human brain can do. It relies on systems that can learn, usually by analyzing vast quantities of data and searching out new patterns and relationships. These systems can improve over time as they take in more information.

Of course, there are potential downsides to the new technology. It can produce inaccurate or biased responses based on faulty data it draws from, and it has the potential to cause huge data privacy problems. Experts have cautioned that when using these tools, it’s important to know how they were trained and what datasets were used. It’s also important to be skeptical about any information these tools provide and to double-check it with a trusted source.

ChatGPT, created by research laboratory OpenAI, is one of the most popular generative AI tools, being the first on the scene. Since its release last year, many more like it have cropped up. Below is are other generative AI tools teachers are using to help them with their work:

Google Bard and Microsoft Bing Chat

Bard and Bing Chat are, respectively, Google’s and Microsoft’s competitors to ChatGPT. Bard and Bing Chat function similarly to ChatGPT: They aim to give human-like answers to questions. They’re free and easy to use. They can write lesson plans and emails and provide feedback on assignments. But there are some differences.

For instance, the free version of ChatGPT was only trained on data available up to 2021, while Bard and Bing Chat can give more up-to-date information. Bing Chat runs on the premium version of ChatGPT, which has been trained on a wider range of information and is more advanced than the free version, while Bard uses a different model. Bing Chat also often cites where it got its answers, while Bard and ChatGPT do not.

Like ChatGPT, these chatbots are prone to making up information or producing biased responses. When using these tools, it’s best to always double-check the facts with other sources.

See Also

Teacher bot concept emerging from a laptop with a word bubble that reads "Hi"
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Welcome to the 'Walled Garden.' Is This Education's Solution to AI's Pitfalls?
Alyson Klein, July 25, 2023
6 min read

Hello History, Character AI, and other persona chatbots

Hello History, Character.AI, and other persona chatbots allow users to have real-time conversations with bots purporting to be historical figures, world leaders, and even fictional characters. The tools are trained on data available online and are supposed to mimic the speaking style and tone of their characters. These tools could be helpful for students to learn more about historical figures or fictional characters, but they are usually powered by the same technology behind ChatGPT, meaning that they can provide inaccurate information. For example, when Education Week’s Alyson Klein asked an Obama chatbot about his education record, it got a lot wrong.

DALL-E, Midjourney, and other art generators

Midjourney, OpenAI’s DALL-E, Adobe Firefly, and other similar tools can generate realistic and detailed images from textual descriptions. Students and teachers could use these tools to generate artwork to use in their assignments or presentations. But there are ethical concerns. Artists have filed lawsuits claiming that these companies trained AI tools on their artworks without consent. And experts say, while it’s good for brainstorming, it’s always better to ask students to create art without the use of these AI tools, so they can learn to be independent of these tools.

Education Copilot and other “teacher assistants”

Many education-focused AI assistants have cropped up, as well. Here are some examples: Education Copilot, Teacherbot, and Eduaide.AI. They all do tasks that ChatGPT can do for educators. They can generate lesson plans, handouts, writing prompts, project outlines, student reviews, and more. It’s unclear whether these tools are powered by the free or the premium version of ChatGPT, but many come with a cost, so educators tend to use ChatGPT instead.

See Also

Photo collage of teacher working at desk with laptop computer.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Professional Development Teachers Need PD on Artificial Intelligence. What It Should Look Like
Lauraine Langreo, May 10, 2023
6 min read

AI assistants in existing ed-tech tools

Many ed-tech companies that are fixtures in the K-12 world have also added AI features to their products. EdPuzzle, an online video editing and formative assessment tool that lets teachers cut, crop, and organize videos, has added an AI assistant that can automatically generate questions that teachers can add to their video assignments. It can also grade students’ answers based on teachers’ ideal answers. Kahoot, a game-based learning platform, has also added a feature that can automatically generate questions based on any topic a teacher chooses. Canva, a free graphic design platform that has an educational version, added “Magic Write” and “Magic Design” features that generate presentations and documents based on any prompt.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Start the School Year Strong: How K-12 Leaders Can Create Thriving Schools for Teachers and Staff
Join this free event to get inspired by creative and proven ways to motivate your team the entire school year.
Register
Tue., August 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How Schools Can Invest in Improving Student Literacy
Seeking solutions for improving student reading? Discover effective strategies for literacy instruction and cost navigation.
Register
Wed., August 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar PLCs in Action: How K-12 Leaders Raise the Bar for Success
Explore the transformative power of PLCs! Learn how to ask meaningful questions, analyze student data, set data-driven goals, collaborate, and cater to all learners.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology 4 Things Educators Need to Know About Kahoot!
The game-based educational platform can raise student engagement, but it is not good for deeper learning.
Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Photograph of diverse group of primary school students using laptops in a bright classroom.
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology Now on TikTok: EdWeek Joins Educators' Favorite Platform
We'll use the platform to highlight educators' voices and experiences.
Hayley Hardison
1 min read
The icon for TikTok pictured in New York on Feb. 25, 2020.
The icon for TikTok pictured in New York on Feb. 25, 2020.
AP
Classroom Technology Opinion How Teachers Should Approach the Age of AI
It’s time for teachers to decide how much we should let artificial intelligence help students, and other crucial questions.
Chad Towarnicki
4 min read
Illustration of confused girl and missing laptop computer
F. Sheehan for EdWeek / Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion Confused About Which AI Tools to Use? These Teachers Have Advice
ChatGPT has created a lot of buzz, but it's not the only bot with potential for a huge classroom impact.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼